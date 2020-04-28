 Skip to content
Howard Stern has a modest proposal to combat Covid-19
17
    Howard Stern, President Donald Trump's supporters, Co-host Robin Quivers, Dr. Deborah Birx  
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
I thought it would be "stop eating ass".

Howard, I am dissapoint.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
He's being an asshole funnyman but FOX will soon call him out for suggesting such irresponsible behavior in a non-sarcastic manner.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Anyone got any ba-ba-better ideas?
 
WhiskeySticks [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Ladies, if you're doing to do this, Howard wants you to do it topless.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It certainly wouldn't hurt.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
WhiskeySticks:

So either you're gonna
See silicone or prunes.
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Well, I'll be that guy and say that I liked him better on terrestrial radio.

I won't say that he's gotten complacent in his Sirius years, but I miss his battles with the FCC and his ways of dancing around their rules and regulations.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Doctoral Candidate Zaius: Well, I'll be that guy and say that I liked him better on terrestrial radio.

I won't say that he's gotten complacent in his Sirius years, but I miss his battles with the FCC and his ways of dancing around their rules and regulations.


"Blank-a-doodle-doo."
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
sounds good.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Doctoral Candidate Zaius: Well, I'll be that guy and say that I liked him better on terrestrial radio.

I won't say that he's gotten complacent in his Sirius years, but I miss his battles with the FCC and his ways of dancing around their rules and regulations.


His schtick got old long before his movie and book.  The first one if he has done more than one.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Howard Stern, the same guy that blasted the people fleeing NYC when he and his wife fled to their mansion in the Hamptons. He had Amy Schumer on today and surprise, she and her family fled NYC to Martha's Vineyard. If you are placing any value on his opinions, you are as nutty as Richard and Sal pretend to be.

His interviews are the best but the rest of the show is obviously scripted crap.
 
phrawgh [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Normally I'd be against harm coming to anyone, but after watching Trumpsters* all these years, I'm convinced a small number of followers would do truly horrendous things if they were directed - or on their own, if it were allowed. Then, many more, displaying the banality of evil, would happily allow those horrendous things to occur. So yeah, fark 'em. The King of All Media is right on this one.
 
Slow To Return
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Ooh, does this comment make Stern relevant again?
 
AmbassadorBooze [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I agree with him.  But not just supporters of the trump.  Anybody who would consider bleach injections, or suppositories, or snorting, or drinking, or whatever.  We need herd immunity.  Not just from the corona, but from the idea of injecting bleach.  The only way to do that is have those that are not immune to the idea from knowledge innoculation catch the disease.  Yes many will die, but so will people from the corona.  For instance, I am not suseptable to the idea of injecting bleach in my balls will cure me of the corona.  But some people are, so I am immune and we need to have more people develop herd immunity to that idea.  The only way is for those who are not naturally immune to go ahead and drink bleach.  Or give themselves a bleach enema.  or however they want to get it in them.

Praise the bleach imbibers.  They are making a sacrifice for the herd!  do not chastise them.  Do not shame them.  Give them praise and verbal support.  Just don't give them tax money.  If they survive their herd immunity trial by tax money, they haven't really got herd immunity against the idea.
 
Heamer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Doctoral Candidate Zaius: Well, I'll be that guy and say that I liked him better on terrestrial radio.

I won't say that he's gotten complacent in his Sirius years, but I miss his battles with the FCC and his ways of dancing around their rules and regulations.


The longest commute I've ever had happened to coincide with his last year on terrestrial radio, and while I enjoyed the show then, I don't think I've listened to more than a couple clips of his after he made the switch.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Stern hasn't had a modest moment in his life.
 
