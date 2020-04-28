 Skip to content
(ABC7 Chicago)   Family pet tests positive for COVID-19. Your dog wants antibodies, thinks Duke sucks   (abc7chicago.com) divider line
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No Subby my dog* is cognizant of the efficacy of social distancing and tries to enforce it by standing guard and verbally warning all people, dogs, cats, squirrels, birds and plastic bags to stay off our lawn.

*actually one of my dogs, the lab just wants some silence and the beagle wants to eat
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

'I R harbinger of death! Want me to lick the cat?'
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A pet dog tested positive for COVID-19 in North Carolina, in what researchers say is the first known novel coronavirus case in a canine.

Didn't China identify one or two cases in dogs? Or were they determined to be false positives?
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LL316 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Well that sucks.  It's not like I'm going to stop rescuing strays. Nice knowing y'all.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Welp.

Kiss your pets goodbye, because they're now a reservoir for COVID-19 and you cannot afford to have that around if there's no immunity.

\ Hope like hell there's immunity or get used to killing cats and dogs on sight.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Welp.

Kiss your pets goodbye, because they're now a reservoir for COVID-19 and you cannot afford to have that around if there's no immunity.

\ Hope like hell there's immunity or get used to killing cats and dogs on sight.


Then enjoy the rats that follow
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
So, is WHO putting the dogs back in again?
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
But a black Detroit first responder can FARK RIGHT OFF AND DIE INSTEAD.

#WhitePetPrivilege
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Welp.

Kiss your pets goodbye, because they're now a reservoir for COVID-19 and you cannot afford to have that around if there's no immunity.

\ Hope like hell there's immunity or get used to killing cats and dogs on sight.

Then enjoy the rats that follow


Yep.
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Kiss your pets goodbye, because they're now a reservoir for COVID-19 and you cannot afford to have that around if there's no immunity.


We've known cats could get it for awhile now.

\they got SARS, too
\\more concerning, it appears pigs can get it
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Your dog wants a mask.

higherselfportal.comView Full Size
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Your dog also wants PPE.

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
But ... my cats don't go outside, don't interact with other animals and haven't been to the vet since before lock-down. If they have it, I do, because I'm the only vector for them.

Or am I grossly misunderstanding something here?
 
i ignore u
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
nancynorthwindarts.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
p51d007 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
And you know how many people have tested positive, because some of the test kits were
faulty, because the "live" virus was in the test kits?

Just more press to frighten people.
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Just wait until it goes from human to pig, mutates, then back to human. Swine-19 hybrid.....
 
rcain
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Didn't "researchers" announce that felines, not canines we're susceptible just two weeks ago?

Frankly the COVID-19 pandemic has made it clear that our medical science community is complete and utter bullshiat and not a damn thing they say should be trusted
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Welp.

Kiss your pets goodbye, because they're now a reservoir for COVID-19 and you cannot afford to have that around if there's no immunity.

\ Hope like hell there's immunity or get used to killing cats and dogs on sight.


I'm curious as to what they mean by "infected". They know the virus can live on surfaces for a time, a dog or a cat is basically a surface it may be able to live on for a while.

It would make sense that a pet living in a house with someone that has it might have the virus on them or in their nose or mouth but did it actually "infect" them. Or is it maybe because they licked the persons face or the person coughed on their food or something so they found it in their nose or mouth but the virus will die after a few hours or whatever.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

rcain: Didn't "researchers" announce that felines, not canines we're susceptible just two weeks ago?

Frankly the COVID-19 pandemic has made it clear that our medical science community is complete and utter bullshiat and not a damn thing they say should be trusted


With dogs esp, need to know what they mean by "test positive". Dogs have big ol schnozzes that are going to suck everything out of the air.
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Chances are good that the Rona becomes endemic now...  house cat gets Rona, goes outside & infects bats, rodents, birds, etc.
 
