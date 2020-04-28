 Skip to content
(Lehigh Valley Live)   When he confronted the driver he cut off he was doing so in self defense and they should just get over it, he really needed to get to Sam's Club   (lehighvalleylive.com) divider line
Keyser_Soze_Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Bargains imprisoning me...
 
BlueBox [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'm intrigued by "fighting stance".  I assume it's like me before coffee every morning?  Do they have a cartoon drawing of it in the book so you can just point and say "yeah.. he did that at me"?
 
jtown [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

BlueBox: I'm intrigued by "fighting stance".  I assume it's like me before coffee every morning?  Do they have a cartoon drawing of it in the book so you can just point and say "yeah.. he did that at me"?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
When someone presents me a fighting stance, I do the safety dance.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
How are there even enough cars on the road to get into a road rage incident?!?

I know I know... douchebags gotta douchebag. But still????
 
skinink
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"Jackson Powell denied making the threat but did admit to cutting off the victim, saying he should "get over it", police said. Jackson Powell said he confronted the victim in "self defense", police said."

With an attitude like that, he could become a Fark Webmaster!
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Target Builder: How are there even enough cars on the road to get into a road rage incident?!?

I know I know... douchebags gotta douchebag. But still????


A good number of people in this country are armed at any given moment.  Knowing that, road rage seems like a terrible idea.
 
