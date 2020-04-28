 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Buzzfeed News)   German doctors: Will post n00dz for PPE   (buzzfeednews.com) divider line
23
    More: Sad, Health care, Personal protective equipment, Protection, Nudity, Health care provider, Public nudity, Physician, health care workers  
•       •       •

1326 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Apr 2020 at 9:20 AM (38 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



23 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The pic on the right, thanks for letting me know I'm apparently attracted to dark haired women in hipster glasses and masks.
 
cman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Oh why the hell did I click that?
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Most doctors in my life are women.. apparently not the case in Germany..
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I hope the protest works. I can't imagine seeing what this disease can do, up close, for hours each day, and going to work knowing there's not enough protection between them and their patients.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Alphax: Most doctors in my life are women.. apparently not the case in Germany..


In general, are men or women likely to send unsolicited nudes? They probably had to censor out all the dick pics.
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
...

...

...

Threat or promise?

/dnrtfa
 
grokca [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

cman: Oh why the hell did I click that?


Buzzfeed is your personal erotica site?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
That article is a schnitzengruben fest.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
No shiat.
 
orneryredguy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: Alphax: Most doctors in my life are women.. apparently not the case in Germany..

In general, are men or women likely to send unsolicited nudes? They probably had to censor out all the dick pics.


It would be interesting to know how many submissions had to be nixed from a "Doktor Gutfuhlen"...
 
moos [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: That article is a schnitzengruben fest.


15 is my limit
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

cman: Oh why the hell did I click that?


you know.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Mitch Taylor's Bro: I hope the protest works. I can't imagine seeing what this disease can do, up close, for hours each day, and going to work knowing there's not enough protection between them and their patients.


Who are they hoping to influence with this protest and what behavior would it change? Every entity in the world is already engaged in a mad competition for this stuff, and short of armed conflict what would get any one of them more of it than they're already managing to get?
 
inner ted [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Mitch Taylor's Bro: I hope the protest works. I can't imagine seeing what this disease can do, up close, for hours each day, and going to work knowing there's not enough protection between them and their patients.

Who are they hoping to influence with this protest and what behavior would it change? Every entity in the world is already engaged in a mad competition for this stuff, and short of armed conflict what would get any one of them more of it than they're already managing to get?


They should have gone to jared
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Mitch Taylor's Bro: I hope the protest works. I can't imagine seeing what this disease can do, up close, for hours each day, and going to work knowing there's not enough protection between them and their patients.


NYC Covid doctor killed himself
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Everyone's seen Merkel's muff from when she was much younger.   Maybe she should update her portfolio to help the cause.
 
Cormee
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The Germans are mad into getting their kit off
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Mitch Taylor's Bro: I hope the protest works. I can't imagine seeing what this disease can do, up close, for hours each day, and going to work knowing there's not enough protection between them and their patients.

Who are they hoping to influence with this protest and what behavior would it change? Every entity in the world is already engaged in a mad competition for this stuff, and short of armed conflict what would get any one of them more of it than they're already managing to get?


We do have to make sure to keep outbidding the third world countries.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Well we know good things never happen when the Germans rise.
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

spongeboob: The pic on the right, thanks for letting me know I'm apparently attracted to dark haired women in hipster glasses and masks.


I'll give you PPE! Just please stop posting this (except for spongebob's girlfriend)
 
MORB
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cythraul [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
That's hot...

Or, Das ist heiß.
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Mitch Taylor's Bro: I hope the protest works. I can't imagine seeing what this disease can do, up close, for hours each day, and going to work knowing there's not enough protection between them and their patients.

NYC Covid doctor killed himself


If that doctor had any underlying psychiatric issues, I could see how that might push him over the edge.

There was a nurse on the radio this morning. She volunteered to go to NYC from the SF Bay Area to help with their surge. I'm paraphrasing here, but the gist of the interview in two sentences was "they were shocked that we were flattening the curve so much we could afford to send volunteers to help out" and "it was a healthcare nightmare."

The strain on these people...I'm not sure it's something they could adequately prepare for. Combat medics may see worse, but they know that going in and prepare for it. I'm guessing if "pandemic response" was taught in med and nursing schools, it was probably a subset of other disaster scenarios.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.