Presenting WWE's newest championship belt holder, 100-year-old Captain Tom Moore who raised 29m for the NHS
17
jake_lex [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah, but Vince will set up some sort of screwjob to take that title away from him and give it to Triple H
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
29 minutes?  that's not that much...
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wrestling is fake. You know that right?
 
SNAFUq
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jake_lex: Yeah, but Vince will set up some sort of screwjob to take that title away from him and give it to Triple H


Spoiler: it's gonna be a ladder match.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Recognizing a veteran of World War War.
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And a UK number 1 as well.
 
ZM Punk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
call me when he survives World War 3
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: 29 minutes?  that's not that much...


In Britain "29m" means 29 stone. One stone weighs 1,000,000 pounds
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
So the unanswered question is:  Why would a government run and funded National Health Service need private individuals to raise money for it?
 
darthaegis [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Wrestling is fake. You know that right?


What?  Like Boxing?
 
darth_badger
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

SNAFUq: jake_lex: Yeah, but Vince will set up some sort of screwjob to take that title away from him and give it to Triple H

Spoiler: it's gonna be a ladder match.


media.giphy.comView Full Size



R. Truth is looking for this guy to take his 24/7, 365, international, galactic, 100 year belt back and be the Champion again.
 
limeyfellow [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

dittybopper: So the unanswered question is:  Why would a government run and funded National Health Service need private individuals to raise money for it?


Because the Conservative party spent the past 20 years trying to defund the NHS saying it was a waste of money and that could be spent reducing taxes on billionaires and multimillionaires like themselves.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
How do you raise 29 meters?
 
Myk-House of El [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
OK, so what's his entrance music?
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
He raised 29 meters?
 
Norfolking Chance
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

dittybopper: So the unanswered question is:  Why would a government run and funded National Health Service need private individuals to raise money for it?


The money is being raised for NHS Charities not for front line services. The charities provide things like support grants for staff or patients, non-essential services like transport or supplying toiletries for patients etc.
 
farkeruk
‘’ less than a minute ago  

limeyfellow: dittybopper: So the unanswered question is:  Why would a government run and funded National Health Service need private individuals to raise money for it?

Because the Conservative party spent the past 20 years trying to defund the NHS saying it was a waste of money and that could be spent reducing taxes on billionaires and multimillionaires like themselves.


The last time NHS spending was cut was under James Callaghan, a Labour prime minister.
 
