 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(LA Times)   I said, SEND MY VIRUS CHECK TO MAIN STREET   (latimes.com) divider line
33
    More: Stupid, Capital letter, Debut albums, Computer, friend post, status of your IRS coronavirus stimulus check, street address, weird trick, payment status  
•       •       •

1112 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Apr 2020 at 10:42 AM (44 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



33 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
COBOL thing?
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The online registry of deeds around here has the same bug, if not worse. Main Street and MAIN ST are different.
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OMG, that worked for me!  I can put my bank info in now

WTF, IRS?  I've been trying for weeks...
 
nyseattitude [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
COOL IT WORKED FOR ME! NOW I KNOW WHEN I'M GETTING MY CHECK!!

CAPS LOCK IS CRUISE CONTROL FOR COOL!!
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I HEREBY DECLARE THAT IT IS CAPS LOCK DAY!
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
How hard would it be for them to add "Please use all caps" on their farking page?
 
Cajnik
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

OldRod: OMG, that worked for me!  I can put my bank info in now

WTF, IRS?  I've been trying for weeks...


They did a big push over the weekend.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
TRUMP YELLS SO YOU HAVE TO ALSO! FOLLOW YOUR GOD-KING'S LEAD!
 
151
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

OldRod: How hard would it be for them to add "Please use all caps" on their farking page?


Apparently about as hard as converting every string posted in form fields to lower case
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Walker: TRUMP YELLS SO YOU HAVE TO ALSO! FOLLOW YOUR GOD-KING'S LEAD!


i hereby declare that it is all lower case day.
 
The.anti-Larry [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It's called failing UI Validation 101.  You always convert any string input to all upper case (or all lower case) internally before comparing it.
 
akya [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
If they can't sanitize their inputs enough to accept mixed case input, when appropriate, It does not bode well for their security.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I've been telling people for years, that the IRS has antiquated systems, with generic (not good enough for private industry) IT people.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

The.anti-Larry: It's called failing UI Validation 101.  You always convert any string input to all upper case (or all lower case) internally before comparing it.



You also have to cast what's in the database to all upper or all lower as well.
 
probesport [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Pert
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
probesport [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

akya: If they can't sanitize their inputs enough to accept mixed case input, when appropriate, It does not bode well for their security.


Is that you Bobby?
 
Action Replay Nick [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Farking toUpper methods, how do they work?
 
The.anti-Larry [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: The.anti-Larry: It's called failing UI Validation 101.  You always convert any string input to all upper case (or all lower case) internally before comparing it.


You also have to cast what's in the database to all upper or all lower as well.


Yes, you do.  You can also normalize addresses so that "100 SPRING LN N" will match "100 Spring Lane North", which is preferable for address matching.
 
poconojoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
<?php
// get address from taxpayer
$userAddress = "Joe q. TaxPayer, 100 Main street, dERpville, UsA";
// convert to uppercase
$capUserAddress = strtoupper($userAddress);
// print out label
echo "Send my farking Trump bucks to $capUserAddress";
?>

/ if i remember my PHP correctly...
 
stuffy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Hooker and Drug Dealers not known for their patience.
 
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Access Denied
You don't have permission to access "http://sa.www4.irs.gov/irfof-wmsp/log​in" on this server.
Reference #18.4c760617.1588085942.66efb29e
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Yelling at the IRS would seem to be a reasonable response, regardless.
 
morg [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

OldRod: How hard would it be for them to add "Please use all caps" on their farking page?


How hard would it have been to make it case insensitive? Apparently the answer is "too". Too hard.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

The.anti-Larry: FrancoFile: The.anti-Larry: It's called failing UI Validation 101.  You always convert any string input to all upper case (or all lower case) internally before comparing it.


You also have to cast what's in the database to all upper or all lower as well.

Yes, you do.  You can also normalize addresses so that "100 SPRING LN N" will match "100 Spring Lane North", which is preferable for address matching.


The US Post Office has a standard normalization format. For example. Wrigley Field in Chicago, normalized to USPS standard, is at..

1060 W ADDISON AVE
CHICAGO IL 60613-4397

And to the Cubs

1060 W ADDISON AVE STE 1
CHICAGO IL 60613-4398
 
Monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
We got ours on the 15th, and just today I got a letter from the Idiot telling me that I was getting my check.

Thanks. That wasn't a waste of paper, or money.

Maybe it helped the USPS.
 
skozlaw [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I don't care. I expected to get farked anyway and the amount I'd supposedly get really isn't worth any effort to try and find out where it is or if it's even coming.

Although, I'm sure it'll get counted as taxable income next year whether I actually cash a check or not.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
media.makeameme.orgView Full Size
 
dustman81
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

morg: OldRod: How hard would it be for them to add "Please use all caps" on their farking page?

How hard would it have been to make it case insensitive? Apparently the answer is "too". Too hard.


Address = toupper(Address);
 
Trocadero [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: The.anti-Larry: FrancoFile: The.anti-Larry: It's called failing UI Validation 101.  You always convert any string input to all upper case (or all lower case) internally before comparing it.


You also have to cast what's in the database to all upper or all lower as well.

Yes, you do.  You can also normalize addresses so that "100 SPRING LN N" will match "100 Spring Lane North", which is preferable for address matching.

The US Post Office has a standard normalization format. For example. Wrigley Field in Chicago, normalized to USPS standard, is at..

1060 W ADDISON AVE
CHICAGO IL 60613-4397

And to the Cubs

1060 W ADDISON AVE STE 1
CHICAGO IL 60613-4398


cdn-images-1.listennotes.comView Full Size
 
Slives [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Well - that helped me too.
Maybe I can hope for the money in a few more days rather than weeks or months....
 
zang
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

akya: If they can't sanitize their inputs enough to accept mixed case input, when appropriate, It does not bode well for their security.


They're basically using your street address as a password, so I think the security horse farted and left the barn years ago.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Monkey: We got ours on the 15th, and just today I got a letter from the Idiot telling me that I was getting my check.

Thanks. That wasn't a waste of paper, or money.

Maybe it helped the USPS.


Got my letter today, IRS envelope, I stopped reading at the White House letterhead.  I used to work for the IRS, and absolutely no part of the job required me to sell false patriotism.  Misuse of IRS resources for campaign literature.
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.