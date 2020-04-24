 Skip to content
(Forbes)   Restaurants in Georgia were allowed to re-open their doors for dine-in service yesterday, so how did that go? Honestly? It mostly didn't; as it turns out, contrary to the governor's expectations, most restaurant owners AREN'T suicidal or homicidal   (forbes.com) divider line
    Georgia, health officials, Waffle House restaurants, Governor Brian Kemp, New York Times, state's social distancing restrictions, Atlanta metro area  
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
FTFA: "This is not about us trying to maximize our revenue," Dennis McKinley, owner of the Original Hot Dog Factory in Atlanta, Georgia, to the Atlanta Journal Constitution. "We know that we have got to, at some point, get back to our everyday lives."

Christ on a cracker, these farking morons.  Yes, of course everyone's got to get back to every day life at some point.  The key word here is "at some point."  This was never going to be permanent, it's about when the right time is -- and that time is when new COVID-19 cases are significantly on the decline, and right now, they absolutely are not.  Not in Georgia, not anywhere in the US.  Some are seeing a flattening of the curve, but cases are still going up, deaths are still going up, and the rate at which both are going up hasn't slowed nearly enough to say "Well, I think that's just about enough time for the virus to have passed, we're just fine now, SOUP'S ON!"

No.  No you're not farking fine, it hasn't been just about enough time.  Mark my words, if there isn't a spike, the rates of infection and death are going to accelerate.  It's going to take a few weeks to notice, mind, but it'll happen.  And that's on Kemp, and any other moron governor that decides things are just peachy now, let's swing the doors wide right now.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I like eating out and I miss hitting restaurants. It's the thing I will miss the most for a long time because it's probably the last thing I'll put back on my normal list.
 
grokca [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Want anything to drink with that, sir?
Yeah, a Corona.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Every single person who works at my company whom I have never heard of is emailing me a youtube video on COVID-19.
None of them are virologists.
So new outlook rule.
shiatcan those.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Restaurants, movie theaters, retail stores in Texas will be allowed to open this Friday... at 25% of capacity.
They're supposed to constantly clean everything.
How are they going to do this when there are massive shortages of basic cleaning supplies?
(Among many other logistical issues.)
%25 capacity won't cover the basic operating overhead of most businesses.

Allowing businesses to open now is just a way for states to avoid paying unemployment.
 
Action Replay Nick [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
So we're going to do the same thing we did from January to early March - ignore the virus and pretend it doesn't exist - and expect different results.
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I really hope it works out for those GA businesses. Unfortunately, we won't know how it affects the GA infection numbers for a few weeks. And we won't know how it affects their hospitalization numbers for a few more days after that. If they're serious about doing this in a measured way, they won't make any more changes until that data comes in.
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It seems all is going to plan ...

/whatever gets them off the government dole
 
pdieten [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I think that if it were not already the case that groceries, hardware stores, and Walmart having been open this entire time under social distancing guidelines without causing the number of cases to exceed medical provider capacity, there wouldn't be such a push to open up other places like restaurants. I don't know how things are everywhere, but around here (suburban part of a decent-sized metro), those stores are open and as busy as social distancing guidelines will allow. And we aren't having caseloads spike in the area at all. So it shouldn't be hard to see why people would start thinking that other places could be open under similar rules without having the world collapse.

Of course, in this house we almost never dined in at restaurants anyway, so not much has changed here....
 
icon0fs1n [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I admit, I miss going out to eat. We just moved to GA in Feb and we tried a few places, it was nice exploring my new surroundings. Just as we were getting settled, shelter in place was the norm.

I'll wait until it blows over then journey around when its safe to do so.
 
TheFoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

edmo: I like eating out and I miss hitting restaurants. It's the thing I will miss the most for a long time because it's probably the last thing I'll put back on my normal list.


This.

I have no plans to go to a restaurant any time soon even when they do open up.  Or a sports event/concert.

Soooo, pretty much nothing will change for my homebody self :D
 
PunGent [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: Restaurants, movie theaters, retail stores in Texas will be allowed to open this Friday... at 25% of capacity.
They're supposed to constantly clean everything.
How are they going to do this when there are massive shortages of basic cleaning supplies?
(Among many other logistical issues.)
%25 capacity won't cover the basic operating overhead of most businesses.

Allowing businesses to open now is just a way for states to avoid paying unemployment.


Ding!  We have a winner.

/and millions of workers are the losers...for them, shiatty or non-existent healthcare
 
12349876
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

pdieten: I think that if it were not already the case that groceries, hardware stores, and Walmart having been open this entire time under social distancing guidelines without causing the number of cases to exceed medical provider capacity, there wouldn't be such a push to open up other places like restaurants. I don't know how things are everywhere, but around here (suburban part of a decent-sized metro), those stores are open and as busy as social distancing guidelines will allow. And we aren't having caseloads spike in the area at all. So it shouldn't be hard to see why people would start thinking that other places could be open under similar rules without having the world collapse.

Of course, in this house we almost never dined in at restaurants anyway, so not much has changed here....


I guess from the morons who don't understand how much more dangerous sustained contact (sitting next to somebody for an hour) is than fleeting contact (passing down the aisle).  And of course the inability to wear a mask while eating.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I really don't see how you can be worried about a restaurant that might see 200 people per day being opened when Walmart, that sees upwards of 10,000 people per day, has been open the whole time.
 
ElwoodCuse [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: Allowing businesses to open now is just a way for states to avoid paying unemployment.


and for creditors to say "fark you, pay me" to businesses
 
winedrinkingman [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: Restaurants, movie theaters, retail stores in Texas will be allowed to open this Friday... at 25% of capacity.
They're supposed to constantly clean everything.
How are they going to do this when there are massive shortages of basic cleaning supplies?
(Among many other logistical issues.)
%25 capacity won't cover the basic operating overhead of most businesses.

Allowing businesses to open now is just a way for states to avoid paying unemployment.


That is part of the issue.  The other part of the issue is that I believe the actual Republican leadership in our state think that if they kill off a few thousand elderly black people now, before November, it will either be enough by itself that they can steal the November election, or they can use the fear of the virus, along with their constant practice of voter suppression, to keep the black vote home on election day.

They are already rigging things so that there is going to be a voting machine shortage in urban areas.  The state kind of did the right thing and bought all new secure machines for the election.  However, each county is only getting a few machines every week, with a pinky swear that the rest of the machines will be delivered by November.  Everyone is getting the same trickle, meaning rural counties that need fewer machines will have all they need, by midsummer, but urban counties may be getting machines just days before the election, if the supply chain is somehow not disrupted.  The state already destroyed all the old machines.
 
sleze [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Every single person who works at my company whom I have never heard of is emailing me a youtube video on COVID-19.
None of them are virologists.
So new outlook rule.
shiatcan those.


A buddy on facebook posted this evaluation of that video.  Copy/pasta below:


-----------------------
There is currently a video circulating on YouTube from two (ED?) docs who own a few urgent care shops grossly misrepresenting what is happening regarding Covid-19. In the interest of trying to keep misinformation down to a minimum, partially because conspiracy theories are running rampant, here is a REPOST of a point by point response.

The biggest take away is that it's difficult to extrapolate what the total number of infected are by using the test results from a single locations test results. This would require a random sample of the population. As an example, if I saw 10 patients in a shift, and 2 of them had heart attacks, I can't then state that 20% of all people are having heart attacks tonight. That's the gist of what they are saying. Anyways, read it. Think about it. I'm just tired of bogus conspiracy theories. Nobody is enjoying the disruption to our way of life.
**************************************​*****
Repost-Response to the 2 urgent care Drs (masquerading as ED docs) video
From Steven Lee (MD)

OK, since this video by Drs. Erickson and Massihi has been making the rounds on facebook, I feel like I need to respond. Now first of all, I actually agree with the basic premise that this is not as dangerous as we first thought and we should probably move to open. However they make many false and misleading claims so I feel like I need to respond.

This video is I believe making the rounds because it sounds internally logical and has many facts that are either deliberately or inadvertantly misinterpreted and about 95% of the things they are saying are true and then there's the 5% that's the gotcha.

So let's go through it point by point.

1. at around the 3 minute mark, he says that we should quarantine the people that are sick and not the people that are well. ABSOLUTELY CORRECT. However in order to quarantine the sick and not the well, you need to know who is sick and who is well. That's the problem with Covid-19 is that unlike measles or most other infectious diseases, people can spread the disease when they are asymptomatic so how do you know who needs to be quarantined and who doesn't? Ideally, you do what South Korea did and have lots of testing available and you test everyone and then you trace all their contacts and test them and now you know who has the virus and who doesn't and you quarantine those who have the virus and let the others go about their business. We did not have testing and we still do not have enough testing to test everyone. so what do you do when you don't know who has the virus? yeah, you quarantine everyone.

2. around the 4 minute mark, they say that they had 340 out of 5213 tests positive (6.5%). Then they talk about how 12% of the tests in california were positive and 39% of the tests in new york were positive. Then they say that Ca has 39 million people and 12% of them being positive means 4.5 million people have covid-19. THIS IS THE SINGLE GREATEST PROBLEM WITH THIS VIDEO.

Either they are being purposely misleading or they completely forgot statistics 101. They are confusing testing within a high pretest probability cohort with a random sample of the population that can be extrapolated to the general population. Let me explain. Until now, the way covid testing worked was that there were so few tests that we only tested people that we were pretty sure had the disease. And even if we were pretty sure they had the disease, if they had mild symptoms, we didn't test them. Therefore the tested samples will have a much higher rate of positivity than the general population.

This kind of thought process would be like I run an emergency room and tonight 10% of the people have a stroke. Then I extrapolate that to mean that 10% of the world is having a stroke tonight. That's obviously ludicrous. The sample of people coming to the ER is not representative of the entire population.
There are currently random testing studies being done to look at prevalence in the general population and I've discussed them and they think the prevalence is about 2-3 percent. These are early studies and still should not be used to extrapolate nationwide and have problems dealing with bayesian probability and testing specificity but are FAR FAR better than using testing data in a hospital setting to the population. That's just plain wrong.
He keeps saying he's following the science and using data. The problem is that he doesn't understand data and is misinterpreting it and is NOT following the science.

3. Around 13 minutes, they discuss Norway and Sweden. Sweden has 1,765 deaths. Norway has 182 deaths. He claims this is statistically insignificant. I have no idea what statistical test he used and I'm pretty sure he has no idea either because he didn't do one. The correct test to do would be a chi squared test with Yates correction. That gives a P value of <0.0001. That's about as statistically significant as it gets! In fact, you don't even need to do a statistical test on it. Sweden has 10 times the deaths as Norway. No one looks at a ten fold increase and says "BAH, that's nothing!"

4. Around 16 minutes he talks about the downsides of the shutdown. These are valid points there are DEFINITELY downsides.

5. Around 18 he starts talking about the immune system. He talks about how the immune system needs to be exposed to pathogens to develop. ABSOLUTELY TRUE. But then he takes immunological development in a child to adults in quarantine. NOT TRUE. Unless you live inside a bubble, your home and your yard have TRILLIONS of pathogens. No amount of lysol and handwashing is going to remove pathogens that you breathe in and touch all the time. Your own mouth has billions of microbes. Your skin is teeming with microbes. Fungal spores and viruses in the air. Your immune system will 100% not be weaker by being at home. Your immune system might get weaker if you stay home, don't exercise and eat candy all day but the fact of being home in an of it self will not harm your immune system.

6. Around 26 minutes he says academics and reality are two different things. This appeals to some people but in this case, they need to go back to academics to learn basic statistics.

7. Around 27 minutes he talks about all the fomites you bring from costco to your house and totally contradicts his own point from 18 minutes (#5)

8. Around 28 he talks about the logical inconsistency for being able to go to costco but not to work or church. Because you're going to be interacting with people at either place. YES, ABSOLUTELY TRUE. Ideally, people should go nowhere. But we do need to eat and there's no other mechanism available to get food so they are letting what they consider "essential" continue. Now what's considered essential is up for debate since they've said liquor stores are essential which I personally disagree with but there is a logic in that.

9. Around 30, he claims doctors are being pressured to add covid to the diagnosis. That is definitely not happening at Loma LInda University or any other institution that I've spoken to.

10. Around the same time he talks about how covid doesn't kill people, their preexisting condition kills them. well we know for a fact that young healthy people have died. not often and definitely having poor health before makes you more likely to succumb.

11. Around 33. they said widespread testing is needed to open the economy. YUP. THAT'S WHAT EVERYONE IS SAYING.

12. Around 34, he says that covid and flu kill people. Completely contradicting himself from 3 minutes ago.

13. Around 37 he talks about quarantining the sick. YES, but no one knows who is infected or not right now and THAT is the biggest problem.

14. Around 41 minutes, they said that no one does in house testing. Actually every major hospital does in house testing. Loma Linda, USC, UCLA, Stanford, U of Washington, etc.

15. Around 45 minutes he talks about staying home if you have symptoms. Yes, but maybe he's not aware that people are infectious and shedding virus when they have no symptoms and a significant proportion NEVER get symptoms but are still spreading the virus. That's what makes covid-19 harder to get a handle on. If people didn't shed virus until AFTER they had symptoms it would be very easy. Just tell everyone to stay home once they get symptoms. problem solved. Unfortunately, this one transmits before symptoms are evident.

16. Around 47 they claim the virus will mutate and become less and less virulent. There is absolutely zero basis for that claim. None WHATSOEVER. It's possible that it will mutate and become less virulent but then that virus will be out-competed by the parental strain that is more virulent. It's also possible that it will mutate and become MORE virulent. There is no basis for which to say that a virus will mutate and become less virulent.

17. Around 48 minutes, they make a claim saying that academics haven't seen a patient in 20 years. That's not how academic medicine works. I see patients every day. And I see the patients that are too complex for the doctors in the community to deal with.

18. Around 50 minutes, they claim that wearing masks and gloves reduces your bacterial flora. You get your bacterial flora from the food you eat, the clothes you wear, the air you breathe. Wearing masks and gloves have minimal impact on that especially since most people take those things off once they get home.

They also claim that they spoke to Kern County public health commissioner who agrees with them. That's not true either.
-----------------------
 
astelmaszek
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: I really don't see how you can be worried about a restaurant that might see 200 people per day being opened when Walmart, that sees upwards of 10,000 people per day, has been open the whole time.


Because you don't sit right next to a bunch of people at Walmart for an hour inhaling their breaths. There is a reason why NYC got hit so bad. Mass transit and restaurants everywhere. Viral loads do matter.
 
oldweasel
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: I really don't see how you can be worried about a restaurant that might see 200 people per day being opened when Walmart, that sees upwards of 10,000 people per day, has been open the whole time.


And paying the price:

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.denv​e​rpost.com/2020/04/24/walmart-coronavir​us-covid-colorado-aurora-tri-county/am​p/
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: Walmart, that sees upwards of 10,000 people per day, has been open the whole time.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
proteus_b
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
suicidal omg your precious liberal outrage is hilarious
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

astelmaszek: There is a reason why NYC got hit so bad.


8 million people (give or take) on an island that's about 23 miles long and a few miles wide.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

sleze: 3. Around 13 minutes, they discuss Norway and Sweden. Sweden has 1,765 deaths. Norway has 182 deaths. He claims this is statistically insignificant. I have no idea what statistical test he used and I'm pretty sure he has no idea either because he didn't do one. The correct test to do would be a chi squared test with Yates correction. That gives a P value of <0.0001. That's about as statistically significant as it gets! In fact, you don't even need to do a statistical test on it. Sweden has 10 times the deaths as Norway. No one looks at a ten fold increase and says "BAH, that's nothing!"


Sweden has twice the population of Norway so it only has five times the deaths of Norway per capita.

\ Don't ruin a good argument by farking up per capita vs. actual count.
 
