(The Daily Beast)   "Trump told me it was safe to drink bleach," says Kansas man Dustin DeWinde   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
We've been trying to tell you not to listen to him, you're on your own at this point.

//We've also been trying to tell him to shut up, but many Republicans want that too.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I believe there are people who are this dumb. OTH, I find it hard to believe this story.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: We've been trying to tell you not to listen to him, you're on your own at this point.

//We've also been trying to tell him to shut up, but many Republicans want that too.


Let's be honest here, almost all of those who have listened to his advice are part of his base of supporters.  They're clearly not the sharpest bulbs in the shed.  And while "self-correcting problem" and all that, I can only feel sorry for these abject morons who have no problem following their leader's suggestion that they walk off a cliff because he told them they can walk on air.

Sure, it's easy to blame the utter morons who are doing this, but at the end of the day, this is still entirely on Trump.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
For the last Goddamn time, you're supposed to INJECT it, not drink it. If you don't follow the simple instructions, you deserve what you get.
 
Russ1642 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Trump wasn't wrong. Injecting disinfectants WILL kill the virus.
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Turns out the Anerican people are even dumber than Donald farking Trump
 
Boondock3806 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

edmo: I find it hard to believe this story.


Same
 
Summoner101
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Goes along the lines of just removing warning labels to see what happens...
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Somebody check on Gene Masseth.
 
Chromium_One
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Remember, no matter how dumb you think someone is, there's always several someones out there who are dumber.  If you're lucky, you won't meet any of them today.
 
Archie Goodwin [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I wonder what his brother Leafon has to say.
 
nyseattitude [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
He added that Kansas Poison Control Center has reported a more than 40 percent increase in cleaning-chemical cases.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I hear appleseeds cure the coronavirus. You need to collect and eat about 1000. Chew em up real good.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
No, your problem is you didn't drink enough of it!
 
bikkurikun [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It's the new Kool-Aid.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Boondock3806: edmo: I find it hard to believe this story.

Same


People were eating tide pods for youtube videos. This story is entirely plausible
 
Russ1642 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Chromium_One: Remember, no matter how dumb you think someone is, there's always several someones out there who are dumber.  If you're lucky, you won't meet any of them today.


On Fark? You'll meet dozens of them.
 
MBooda
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
approves
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
King Keepo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Note that hand sanitizer is traditionally drunk for the high alcohol content.

Also note that drinking disinfectant will not get you drunk.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: EvilEgg: We've been trying to tell you not to listen to him, you're on your own at this point.

//We've also been trying to tell him to shut up, but many Republicans want that too.

Let's be honest here, almost all of those who have listened to his advice are part of his base of supporters.  They're clearly not the sharpest bulbs in the shed.  And while "self-correcting problem" and all that, I can only feel sorry for these abject morons who have no problem following their leader's suggestion that they walk off a cliff because he told them they can walk on air.

Sure, it's easy to blame the utter morons who are doing this, but at the end of the day, this is still entirely on Trump.



I chuckled.
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

edmo: I believe there are people who are this dumb. OTH, I find it hard to believe this story.


People were already doing this before Trump made his announcement. The main group that pushes it gave Donnie the information and he dutifully repeated it.

As this drags on, more and more people will be drinking bleach, because it's obviously the cure that the liberal media doesn't want them to know about.
 
Cythraul [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
*sigh*  He didn't say it was safe to drink bleach, stoopid libs.  He said they should start testing it.  Duhh!
 
Raug the Dwarf
‘’ less than a minute ago  
People on my social media are saying shiat like, "Let them drink it if they're stupid enough."

The disconnect they refuse to see is that it's their people.  It's the people that listen to Trump who are stupid enough to do something like drink bleach or vote for him, that are going to be killed off.

So, I guess I agree, but not in the way they think.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Freebasing Lysol is OK tho, right?
 
