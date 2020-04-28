 Skip to content
(TC Palm)   For the record, smoking pot with friends isn't a valid reason to ignore COVID-19 stay-at-home orders, even in Florida   (tcpalm.com) divider line
    Florida, Vero Beach, INDIAN RIVER COUNTY  
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The f*ck it ain't.
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
DeSantis's five-page order, which took effect April 3, did not address getting stoned with your pals.

In Colorado the pot shops are 'essential businesses.' But obviously you are supposed to use the products at home. Also, walking on railroad tracks while stoned is a particularly bad idea.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

AliceBToklasLives: DeSantis's five-page order, which took effect April 3, did not address getting stoned with your pals.

In Colorado the pot shops are 'essential businesses.' But obviously you are supposed to use the products at home. Also, walking on railroad tracks while stoned is a particularly bad idea.


Darwin was really asleep at the wheel there.
 
T.rex
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I cant remember the last time, i 'socially' smoked weed.   I smoked with another person recently, not because i valued their presence, but because i was doing him a favor in getting him high, when he was out.   He would not stop talking the entire time.   I don't like to converse while getting high, therefore, i prefer to go it alone.
 
Insain2
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
About as bad as the guy last week walking on the "Tracks" w/his headphones on & got hit by a slow moving train...... Stay Safe, Stay Home wasn't written for folks to use as TP.....A Very Dumbazz move on her part..

In Germany they will level a $5000.00 fine for the ones who think the new rules weren't written for them!!!!
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I told you the reefer would end up killing us all. Harmless? HARDLY!
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I thought this was America.
 
geggy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I know someone who lives in Chelsea Mass, one of the covid hot spots. He believes people are dying from passing around blunts.
 
