(NPR)   How many contact tracers do we have in the US?   (npr.org) divider line
38
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Contact Tracer" sounds like a new series of movies starring Liam Neeson.
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not nearly enough? ::RTFA::

Yup, fortunately, there's good news in the article.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One every 5th bullet.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who will dispose of their bodies in the Stand Your Ground states?  Is it the same people doing the Coronavirus pick-ups?  Because that would save time.
 
Russ1642 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are some dudes on 4chan that will track that shiat down without leaving their basements.
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have contacts for astigmatism, I don't know if you count those different
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: "Contact Tracer" sounds like a new series of movies starring Liam Neeson.


It's what I do about every other morning after the damned thing falls off my finger.
 
patrick767 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two. Not more than two.
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Who will dispose of their bodies in the Stand Your Ground states?


Nicholas D. Wolfwood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should try "Mr. Keen, Tracer of Lost Persons"

Yes, I *am* that old.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We don't do it at all for heart disease, diabetes, cancer, or obesity. Clearly this is a democratic hoax!

/So says, Guliani
//Chessmate, Libarlinotards!
 
probesport [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ajgeek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LesserEvil: We don't do it at all for heart disease, diabetes, cancer, or obesity. Clearly this is a democratic hoax!

/So says, Guliani
//Chessmate, Libarlinotards!


Cancer is contagious!? Dear God, someone should report on this!

/I want to know the transfer vector for stupidity, because that's the pandemic we really need to worry about.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Here are some details about CDC positions open:
If you know anyone. Bachelors degree required.

COVID-19 Corps Contact Tracer - Nationwide Vacancy and other positions available too (https://workforcenow.adp.com/mascsr/d​efault/mdf/recruitment/recruitment.htm​l?cid=e3932d5d-76d7-4cf9-8aa5-0c23d5c4​dbac&ccId=9151448143730_726&type=MP&la​ng=en_US ) If you click on "view all", the contract tracer positions are on the bottom left of the page.
 
Russ1642 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
DHT3
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Russ1642: There are some dudes on 4chan that will track that shiat down without leaving their basements.


Like that time they helped track down the Boston Marathon Bomber? Oh, wait...
 
JohnAnnArbor [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The Michigan state government hired a Democratic political firm to do contact tracing.  One whose head had said he hoped Trump got the virus as soon as possible.  That got stopped after a few hours.  How dumb an idea was that?

I know they do contact tracing for flu sometimes, though I don't recall being contacted even though I knew someone from work who had H1N1 during THAT epidemic.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Not sure if this is the best use of resources in our situation.

It seems like there are going to be what, 1-5 million new infections per month for the next several months?
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: Not sure if this is the best use of resources in our situation.

It seems like there are going to be what, 1-5 million new infections per month for the next several months?


User name was recently laid off.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Only if he's a former stuntman who travels in a giant GMC pickup and has the modern equivalent of Heather Thomas helping out.

And he sings the theme song.
 
Beavz0r
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I would hope it's already been mentioned, but there's no point in up scaling resources dedicated to contact tracing if you don't have the testing capabilities to match it.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Just rename the job to "Blade Runner" and you'll see the applications soar.
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
What tracer may look like
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

OldJames: I have contacts for astigmatism, I don't know if you count those different


So do you have two, or do you have a whole stockpile?  They might need to be confiscated.

Hey, CDC--I had the covid in February in Wyoming. For a month.   I was working in a restaurant in a ski resort town.  Right in the middle of town.  Visitors from all over the world, Hollywood people, billionaires.
Trace that.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Just got asked to apply to be a contact tracer. 17-22/hr. Not bad. We'll see.

/private company, not a government job
 
fireclown [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Ten guys at NSA monitoring cell phone data?
 
Scaley
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
San Francisco has formed contact tracing teams from their public librarians and the city attorney's office. You're probably screwed if they find any overdue books though.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Beavz0r: I would hope it's already been mentioned, but there's no point in up scaling resources dedicated to contact tracing if you don't have the testing capabilities to match it.


The people you contact can still isolate, which may still have the effect of driving down transmission rates.

It's a worthy cause. The problem will be managing the anxiety of the people you have to tell "you have been exposed, and you should be tested, but you're going to have difficulty getting tested."

The last job I had at a call center, I was pretty good at managing that with the pissed off customer. "Yup, I know the company sucks, let's see what we can do to find you some relief." I'm hoping tracers will have access to some bank of resources to be able to give folks a sense of "wtf do I do now?"
 
Zipf
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I tested positive for Coronavirus in Westchester, NY.  I got a follow-up text message asking demographic information.  I was surprised there was no contact tracing call.  Maybe it was already out -of-hand for that sort of approach?
 
FTGodWin
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Many of these contacts would trace themselves if we were allowed to know who has it and where they were around that time period.

But instead it's all kept secret, and you have to wait until a tracer contacts you. How will they even know about you though, if the infected person didn't directly interact with you?

I had a coworker get COVID, come to work coughing non-stop until he was sent home. I unknowingly walked past his cube twice that day. Did the health dept. contact me? Of course not. I wasn't even allowed to know which coworker it was, only that it wasn't one in my immediate area of the office.
 
Zipf
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Zipf: I tested positive for Coronavirus in Westchester, NY.  I got a follow-up text message asking demographic information.  I was surprised there was no contact tracing call.  Maybe it was already out -of-hand for that sort of approach?


Also: I didn't die (there was a point I wasn't sure), nonetheless my lung still hurts.  Kinda feel like I should get that checked out.
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Russ1642: There are some dudes on 4chan that will track that shiat down without leaving their basements.


Given their track record, you can basically assume that anyone they find is healthy but will end up getting their house burned down around them.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: SanityIsAFullTimeJob: Not sure if this is the best use of resources in our situation.
It seems like there are going to be what, 1-5 million new infections per month for the next several months?
User name was recently laid off.


I think he might be right.  Its clear that a lot more people have been infected than the official numbers.  See my previous post.  I passed it indirectly to a whole town, through my coworkers, and they passed it--and nobody even knew.  At that time, there were only a few cases in China.  I don't think it was even officially over here yet, and I was sick for a month.  It did occur to me that it could be the horrible virus, but I don't have sick pay and I can't afford to go to the doctor, so I sucked it up just like you do for any other kind of crud that you get.

Yeah, I'm the problem in a situation like this.  But don't tell anyone.  It reflects badly on our society and our precious  ECONOMY.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Beavz0r: I would hope it's already been mentioned, but there's no point in up scaling resources dedicated to contact tracing if you don't have the testing capabilities to match it.


That too.  It's all clownshoes.  Purposely.
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

LesserEvil: We don't do it at all for heart disease, diabetes, cancer, or obesity. Clearly this is a democratic hoax!

/So says, Guliani
//Chessmate, Libarlinotards!


When folks start digging in, they're going to realize that in places like New York City, Covid-19 was the #1 killer for much of the year. Here in Michigan, it has killed more people this year than cancer does during a similar time period in a typical year.
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Zipf: Also: I didn't die (there was a point I wasn't sure), nonetheless my lung still hurts. Kinda feel like I should get that checked out.


You should definitely get that checked out. You're supposed to have two!
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

meanmutton: Here in Michigan, it has killed more people this year than cancer does during a similar time period in a typical year.


It was mostly scavenging the same kills.
 
morg [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
North Dakota meets required levels because there's about 20 people. Get everyone on a party call and see who else they saw that day.
 
