(BBC-US)   Oxford cuts ties to fossil fuels industry, as well as ties to the strippers, JFK and Stalin   (bbc.com) divider line
14
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
not an altruistic reason, just not a good ROI now.
 
thisispete [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, all in on nuclear, now?
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thisispete: [Fark user image 800x1046]


pics.me.meView Full Size


Also, we are not that Fark anymore:

pics.me.meView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I don't think I'm exaggerating when I say that people who refuse to use the Oxford comma are worse than Hitler.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: thisispete: [Fark user image 800x1046]

[pics.me.me image 500x806]

Also, we are not that Fark anymore:

[pics.me.me image 300x392]


OK, Jerry Lewis.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'm not sure how comforting it is to know that the IRS are using systems with programming that craptastic.

/I hope nobody can Little Bobby Tables that database
 
Super Chronic [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: I don't think I'm exaggerating when I say that people who refuse to use the Oxford comma are worse than Hitler.


Worse than Hitler, Stalin and Pol Pot?
 
stuffy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
But Strippers have a zero carbon footprint.
 
demaL-demaL-yeH [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: I don't think I'm exaggerating when I say that people who refuse to use the Oxford comma are worse than Hitler.


That's a sarchasm I won't attempt to leap.
 
demaL-demaL-yeH [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

stuffy: But Strippers have a zero carbon footprint.


Not true: The printing industry has a huge carbon footprint.
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: thisispete: [Fark user image 800x1046]
Also, we are not that Fark anymore:

[pics.me.me image 300x392]


No one would believe the second one, due to the presence of JFK and Stalin.
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Hoblit: I'm not sure how comforting it is to know that the IRS are using systems with programming that craptastic.

/I hope nobody can Little Bobby Tables that database


The IRS knows what thread it should be posting in.
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

stuffy: But Strippers have a zero carbon footprint.


Only if they don't use rubbers
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

