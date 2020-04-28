 Skip to content
 
(WSBTV)   Man, those Warner Brothers layoffs ran fast and deep   (wsbtv.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

cretinbob: [pics.me.me image 500x476]


Next you're going to tell me Zapata was a pot head and La Cucaracha is about him.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
And Pepe Lupu never gets arrested
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
They only fired people whose mother's were named Martha.
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


What about the Warner sister?
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
How the heck did they catch him? That farker is fast
 
eKonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

DanInKansas: [Fark user image 425x239]

What about the Warner sister?


GOODNIGHT EVERYBODY!
 
winedrinkingman [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Holy shiat, I live in that area, and I have a check that vanished on me in the mail about that time.  I bet that bastard stole it.
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Mister Pleco [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"Arriba, arriba ... andale, andale!!"
 
msinquefield
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
He just needed some cheese...
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Dirty Sanchez wanted for questioning....
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
(Yes, that is his legal name.)

Now that's fantastic, both the name and the fact that the reporter wrote the line.
 
