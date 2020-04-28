 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Sun (Ireland))   Sure North Korean nutter dictator Kim Jong-un is perfectly fine and healthy, but here are some satellite images for a massive funeral parade that are underway just in case he isn't   (thesun.ie) divider line
24
    More: Interesting, North Korea, Kim Jong-il, leader Kim Jong-un, NORTH Korea, Dictator Kim Jong-un, South Korea, US President's advisors, Donald Trump  
•       •       •

1461 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Apr 2020 at 11:05 AM (21 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



24 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thesun.co.ukView Full Size


Is that enormous portrait framed with rolls of toilet paper?
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe for body bags?
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's just riot police getting ready to restore order after the virus hits.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"The rows of temporary structures, likely used to house soldiers who will take part in the event, COVID-19 patients have been installed at Pyongyang's Mirim parade training grounds,"
 
phrawgh [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"Yes I do have a very good idea," Trump said when asked if he had any information on Kim's health after unconfirmed reports circulated that he may have died after cardiovascular surgery. "I can't talk about it now," Trump continued.
"I hope he's fine, I do know how he's doing, you'll probably be hearing in the not too distant future," the president added.

---

"I can't tell you exactly," the US president said when asked about Kim's condition at a White House news conference on Monday. "Yes, I do have a very good idea, but I can't talk about it now. I just wish him well."
Suggesting the mystery would soon be cleared up, Mr Trump added: "I hope he's fine. I do know how he's doing relatively speaking. We will see - you'll probably be hearing in the not too distant future."
Yet the president appeared to contradict himself only moments later when he said "nobody knows where he is".

/obviously, the well known "tell it like it is" truth telling president is just being quoted out of context while being sarcastic by the fake news lamestream media.
 
Mycroft_Holmes_IV [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: [thesun.co.uk image 850x569]

Is that enormous portrait framed with rolls of toilet paper?


They are clearly flaunting their massive wealth at the poor evil west in this age of toilet paper rationing.
 
pissnmoan
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: [thesun.co.uk image 850x569]

Is that enormous portrait framed with rolls of toilet paper?


I don't know about the picture frame but the driver of that car can't see shiat out the windshield.
 
dopirt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: [thesun.co.uk image 850x569]

Is that enormous portrait framed with rolls of toilet paper?


I love that the car's defroster is broken.
 
Marine1
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mangobunny
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
They announced the deaths of Kim Jong-Il and Kim Il-sung within about 48 hours of their deaths so if he is dead we'll probably know soon. Of course, it being North Korea, they're not neccessarily going to do what you'd expect.
 
RowdyPants
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
First we will have the deep fake videos then we will have the look alike
 
Remarkable_Anus
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The coffin photos are so shopped.........

/I can tell by the pixels
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
We have insufficient data.  No point in speculating.
 
i ignore u
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

mangobunny: They announced the deaths of Kim Jong-Il and Kim Il-sung within about 48 hours of their deaths so if he is dead we'll probably know soon. Of course, it being North Korea, they're not neccessarily going to do what you'd expect.


They both had obvious successors though.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Remind me again why people take the british seriously when they insist on using a stupid measure of weight like "stone" instead of kg or lbs like a normal human would
 
toejam [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Q: What do you call a North Korean zombie?
A: Kim Jong-undead

Yes, I came up with that. Fight me.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: [thesun.co.uk image 850x569]

Is that enormous portrait framed with rolls of toilet paper?


That sent me off to figure out where they got that 70s Lincoln Continental.  Apparently, they were shipped to a Japanese dealer who then somehow was able to sell them to NK through an intermediary.
 
Trocadero [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

mangobunny: They announced the deaths of Kim Jong-Il and Kim Il-sung within about 48 hours of their deaths so if he is dead we'll probably know soon. Of course, it being North Korea, they're not neccessarily going to do what you'd expect.


Those two had very clear heirs appointed ahead of time.
 
jekfark
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

toejam: Q: What do you call a North Korean zombie?
A: Kim Jong-undead

Yes, I came up with that. Fight me.


Meh
 
bigfire
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
WellBye.jpg
 
thornhill [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

i ignore u: mangobunny: They announced the deaths of Kim Jong-Il and Kim Il-sung within about 48 hours of their deaths so if he is dead we'll probably know soon. Of course, it being North Korea, they're not neccessarily going to do what you'd expect.

They both had obvious successors though.


His sister is the obvious successor.

But let's say there is no heir apparent - there would be a power struggle and a lot of dead generals and family members. And it would happen fast. It seems highly unlikely that they are all sitting around a conference room table patiently debating who should be the next leader.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
They just want to get everything ready for when they pull the plug.
 
SomeAmerican [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
If he dies it is a funeral parade.

If he lives it is a "see he is fine" parade.

Either way a parade is needed.
 
probesport [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

mangobunny: They announced the deaths of Kim Jong-Il and Kim Il-sung within about 48 hours of their deaths so if he is dead we'll probably know soon. Of course, it being North Korea, they're not neccessarily going to do what you'd expect.


cdn.psychologytoday.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.