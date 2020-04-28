 Skip to content
(Reuters)   "Attention people: Please stop drinking hand sanitizer." Sincerely, the FDA   (reuters.com) divider line
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Seems like a self correcting problem.

If you are so enamored of the President that you think this is good idea, the country is probably better without you.
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Stop dissing my Kamachatka vodak.
 
madgonad
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Hand sanitizers in the US are required to use denatured alcohol to prevent this stupidity.

So drink-up Trumpers
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Clorox is still OK, though, right?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
These are the same folks who refuse to cover their small thermal exhaust port, right below the main port, with anything because it looks like a niqab, and bah gawd, that just ain't Amurkkan.
 
Burchill
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Denatured alcohol as in something very likely to kill you. What could possibly go wrong?
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Billy Bathsalt: Clorox is still OK, though, right?


Only for autism.
 
wage0048
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: Seems like a self correcting problem.

If you are so enamored of the President that you think this is good idea, the country is probably better without you.


I agree with this entire post except for one word which is totally unnecessary: "probably."
 
Action Replay Nick [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This is a pretty dumb take on a real statistic. Accidental child poisonings are up quite a bit because people have their kids home all day every day and they're getting into more stuff.

https://www.cnn.com/2020/04/28/health​/​coronavirus-disinfectant-poisoning-chi​ldren-wellness/index.html

I hate Trump as much as the next guy but really this is a PSA for parents to triple check your hazardous chemicals are safely secured so your kids can't get to them.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Billy Bathsalt: Clorox is still OK, though, right?


It's better if you cut it with some ammonia for dual action cleanliness.
 
Chevello [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fat boy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
What about Sterno?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

madgonad: Hand sanitizers in the US are required to use denatured alcohol to prevent this stupidity.

So drink-up Trumpers


Actually it's not because people might drink it.  And if you read the article, it's says they're not made with denatured alcohol.
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Action Replay Nick: This is a pretty dumb take on a real statistic. Accidental child poisonings are up quite a bit because people have their kids home all day every day and they're getting into more stuff.

https://www.cnn.com/2020/04/28/health/​coronavirus-disinfectant-poisoning-chi​ldren-wellness/index.html

I hate Trump as much as the next guy but really this is a PSA for parents to triple check your hazardous chemicals are safely secured so your kids can't get to them.


But what if it's a cure? The President hasn't said that it isn't.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It depends on what they're adding to denature it. In the current timeline, it'll be methanol so poisonings go up instead of just a bittering agent.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Where are they getting have sanitizer?

I can't even find rubbing alcohol
 
whyRpeoplesostupid
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Billy Bathsalt: Clorox is still OK, though, right?

It's better if you cut it with some ammonia for dual action cleanliness.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Really, what kind of logic is this?

"Kids are drinking hand sanitizer.  How can we stop this trend?"
"I know!  Let's add poison to it!"
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Burchill: Denatured alcohol as in something very likely to kill you. What could possibly go wrong?


That depends on the denaturant. Methanol would be a very bad idea. What they would likely use here is denatonium benzoate, which won't kill you, but just taste awful.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I see the Deep State is at it again.
 
joseelsegundo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: Where are they getting have sanitizer?

I can't even find rubbing alcohol


Seriously, THIS!

I haven't hand sanitizer on the shelves in forever.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

fat boy: What about Sterno?


Effective against some strains of Andromeda.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Pruno still ok to drink?
 
Mister Pleco [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

The Reverend Sam Hill: Burchill: Denatured alcohol as in something very likely to kill you. What could possibly go wrong?

That depends on the denaturant. Methanol would be a very bad idea. What they would likely use here is denatonium benzoate, which won't kill you, but just taste awful.


The denatonium benzoate is also cursed.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The world is laughing at us.
 
tykoglas [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Adding denatured alcohol? This is prohibition all over again. There are better ways to make it unpalatable than to make it intentionally MORE poisonous.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Hey,
There's nothing wrong with Tito's in moderation...
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

edmo: The world is laughing at us.


It's better than them hating us. Right? I'm trying to find a silver lining here.
 
gaslight [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'm starting to be against universal suffrage.
 
schecter [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mashaka
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
If they think adding alcohol is going to make me *less* likely to drink it then they've got another thing coming.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Action Replay Nick: This is a pretty dumb take on a real statistic. Accidental child poisonings are up quite a bit because people have their kids home all day every day and they're getting into more stuff.

https://www.cnn.com/2020/04/28/health/​coronavirus-disinfectant-poisoning-chi​ldren-wellness/index.html

I hate Trump as much as the next guy but really this is a PSA for parents to triple check your hazardous chemicals are safely secured so your kids can't get to them.


The kids have been home for awhile now.   The timing of this PSA is a direct result of Trump's moronic presser.   No doubt about that.
 
TheFoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: Where are they getting have sanitizer?

I can't even find rubbing alcohol


I have a giant bottle in my cubicle.  I always keep a big one of my desk and that one I bought back in December or so.

However I've been working from home for 4 weeks no so it's just hidden in one of my drawers.  If things get desperate around here I'm sneaking back into the office and putting it up on eBay or Amazon.

/kidding
//but only kind of
///always be prepared Farkers
 
TheFoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: Where are they getting have sanitizer?

I can't even find rubbing alcohol


I also have a bottle of rubbing alcohol under my sink.  I think it's from last year?

Maybe I'm weird but my kitchen sink and bathroom sink are stocked full of what everyone can't find.  I blame my parents :p
 
grokca [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

fat boy: What about Sterno?


You mix it with Coke, just like a nice single malt.
 
mr_fulano
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Are there any other countries with this problem? I mean, other than India.
 
TheFoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

grokca: fat boy: What about Sterno?

You mix it with Coke, just like a nice single malt.


Mountain Dew or GTFO you heathen!
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: It depends on what they're adding to denature it. In the current timeline, it'll be methanol so poisonings go up instead of just a bittering agent.


Don't be ridiculous. They use propylene glycol.
 
