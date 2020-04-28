 Skip to content
(WTSP)   Three crimes in one day? Those are rookie numbers   (wtsp.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Sheriff, Police, PLANT CITY, 27-year-old Richard Glorioso, Constable, Crime, One Florida man, Plant City Police Department  
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
So did he tell the FHP where to look for the body?
 
morg [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

spongeboob: So did he tell the FHP where to look for the body?


2015 blue Chevrolet Cruze

Maybe they just got it from the car GPS?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Some will rob you with a six-gun, some with a fountain pen
 
stuffy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Hell I can do that just getting out of bed.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Why can't people just stay home and drink? Pretty easy to do.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"on the way home" does up it al little...
 
