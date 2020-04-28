 Skip to content
(The Smoking Gun)   Who knew 'John Wick' had a black cousin?   (thesmokinggun.com) divider line
21
    More: Florida, Assault, Gun, Firearm, Domestic violence, Rifle, Violence, Battery, Getro Gelin  
•       •       •

Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
John Wick doesn't need Kevlar.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
You gotta problem with that, motherfarker?
images.amcnetworks.comView Full Size
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Mugato: John Wick doesn't need Kevlar.


Narrator: But he did
ties.comView Full Size
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Pretty funny. What do you tell the cops when you are caught red-handed? Nothing, or a joke.

/I haven't seen the movie, but it sounds like something I might like.
 
Callous [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
FTFA: He is being held in the county jail in lieu of $3500 bond.

Dude can afford a Porsche SUV but not bail?
 
darth_badger
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Keanu Chungus
 
ElwoodCuse [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Calehedron
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: Mugato: John Wick doesn't need Kevlar.

Narrator: But he did
[ties.com image 850x531]


That scene and the Sommelier were my two favorites.
 
abmoraz
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Who do you think invites John Wick to the barbecue?
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Those cops are just lucky they didn't shoot his dog.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Callous: FTFA: He is being held in the county jail in lieu of $3500 bond.

Dude can afford a Porsche SUV but not bail?


That's what I was thinking
 
probesport [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: You gotta problem with that, motherfarker?
[images.amcnetworks.com image 640x360]


Wicker please.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The original IRL John Wick was black.  Hollywood producers stole the idea and cast a white dude for the lead role

Prove me wong.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
tvovermind.comView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: The original IRL John Wick was black.  Hollywood producers stole the idea and cast a white dude for the lead role

Prove me wong.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Callous: FTFA: He is being held in the county jail in lieu of $3500 bond.

Dude can afford a Porsche SUV but not bail?


You can get one for about $10k used.
 
Insain2
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I♥John Wick....He's Dog person!!!!

I enjoyed 2 outta the 3 movies the third I may have enjoyed better if I coulda watched it on my 55" TV rather than my 15"  computer screen that kept telling me I couldn't keep watching it for now........

I downloaded the HBO for free app. for 6 days (it took that long to watch it)....I killed that app. before the 7th day.

I'll pay for it at Red Box before I download anymore so-called free apps.......
 
nytmare
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Callous: FTFA: He is being held in the county jail in lieu of $3500 bond.

Dude can afford a Porsche SUV but not bail?


Yeah. Used car dealers and bail bondsmen do not play by the same rules.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Insain2: I enjoyed 2 outta the 3 movies the third I may have enjoyed better if I coulda watched it on my 55" TV rather than my 15" computer screen that kept telling me I couldn't keep watching it for now........


Good heavens, man, have you never heard of a torrent?
 
