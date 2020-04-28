 Skip to content
(Bloomberg)   Everyone can chillax. Scientists find COVID-19 is destroyed when it's exposed to 56 degrees Celsius for 30 minutes which should happen this summer due to global warming   (bloomberg.com) divider line
40
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm ahead of the curve: I'm eating a couple of these every day.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
incendi [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's only 132 F... maybe India will be OK after all
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess I better get a second electric blanket.
 
MindStalker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So we should bring 132F inside the body?
 
godxam [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
we could all move to Death Valley
 
Electrify
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See? Trump was right about exposing the body to heat and drinking Lysol!
 
AngryTeacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HugeMistake: I'm ahead of the curve: I'm eating a couple of these every day.

[Fark user image 474x474]


Soak them in bleach first if you want to be extra safe.
 
godxam [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AngryTeacher: HugeMistake: I'm ahead of the curve: I'm eating a couple of these every day.

[Fark user image 474x474]

Soak them in bleach first if you want to be extra safe.


and follow up with Pepcid.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Set the hot tub to 170F Maggie, we gonna kill us some gynavirus! YEE HAW!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So we should all turn on our ovens to 56C or 133F and take turns sitting in them? Is basting OK?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
We need to heat people to 56 degrees.  That should solve this.  Do I have to solve every problem around here?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
So, if you're eating someone sous-vide, you're safe?
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Did they leave out the 90% humidity part?
 
JerkStore [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Trump: "Listen, if we just put people in ovens..."

MAGAts: ~Loud cheering~
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

MindStalker: So we should bring 132F inside the body?


Only for a half hour.
 
Close2TheEdge [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Really looking forward to the 1 hour waiting line to go food shopping in the stifling heat and humidity of July.  Awesome.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Thermite dildos for all!
 
id10ts [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Yeah, because raising your core temp to 132f is soooo much safer that eating clorox chewables.
 
way south
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Chinese scientists say "the novel coronavirus will not be eradicated "

Fark user imageView Full Size


/The framing makes all the difference.
 
Gooch [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'm skeptical of Chinese results; let me know when EU/UK/USA scientists have similar findings.
 
TheCableGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

JerkStore: Trump: "Listen, if we just put people in ovens..."

MAGAts: ~Loud cheering~


Too soon.
 
Gough [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Sauna time!  We've actually had good luck with using them to fend off/shorten other coronavirus infections, e.g. the common cold.  Several 250+ F saunas for a day of two seemed to work.

Anecdotes do not equal data and YMMV.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Close2TheEdge: Really looking forward to the 1 hour waiting line to go food shopping in the stifling heat and humidity of July.  Awesome.


I accidentally woke up early yesterday (a few mins after 7am), and found that the grocery store's new hours were 7am to 8pm.  I went straight there, and got in with no line.  No line at the self-checkout, either, even though they only had only 3 of the 12 stations open.

So if you're willing to sacrifice a little sleep and skip breakfast, you might be able to avoid the line.

-Joe

/forgot that self checkout is supposed to be 20 items or less
//but no line formed while I was trying to keep my stuff from falling off the scale
 
madgonad
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: So we should all turn on our ovens to 56C or 133F and take turns sitting in them? Is basting OK?


No, you need an internal temperature of 133F. Best use a microwave.

/Trump voters - don't use a microwave
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Love me a good Bloomberg hysteria to start the day!
 
Eravior
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

JerkStore: Trump: "Listen, if we just put people in ovens..."

MAGAts: ~Loud cheering~


I've been wondering for a while what mayhem his followers would unleash if he announced that fire kills the virus. And now this article comes out. As amusing as the Fark articles would be I'd rather he not be told about this.
 
entangl3d
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Is this one of those "in lab conditions"  scenarios? In real world conditions I could see the time changing both ways. Higher or lower temperature, and longer or shorter times depending on humidity alone.
 
TheMaskedArmadillo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

incendi: That's only 132 F... maybe India will be OK after all


I see I wasn't the only one paying attention in 7th grade science class
 
craig234
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark summary isn't clear this doesn't help.

""The virus is heat sensitive, but that's when it's exposed to 56 degrees Celsius for 30 minutes and the weather is never going to get that hot," said Wang Guiqiang, head of the infectious diseases department of Peking University First Hospital. "So globally, even during the summer, the chance of cases going down significantly is small.""
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Electrify: See? Trump was right about exposing the body to heat and drinking Lysol!


To be fair, he didn't say we should drink Lysol. He said we should aspirate it. Just get those lungs all full of that stuff. Perfectly reasonable solution. Checkmate, liberals!
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Well, Australia will be safe.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Quick everyone break out your Elon Musk flamethrower and go to town on hospitals.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: So we should all turn on our ovens to 56C or 133F and take turns sitting in them? Is basting OK?


I'm gonna brine myself for a day and then hop on the smoker for a couple hours.
 
Three-Headed Dog
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
56C for 30 minutes does the trick?

/checking sous vide time and temp. guide
//draws hot bath
///schedules PTO
 
Nonpo [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Wildly misleading headlines about coronavirus should not be greened.
 
Close2TheEdge [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Oneiros: Close2TheEdge: Really looking forward to the 1 hour waiting line to go food shopping in the stifling heat and humidity of July.  Awesome.

I accidentally woke up early yesterday (a few mins after 7am), and found that the grocery store's new hours were 7am to 8pm.  I went straight there, and got in with no line.  No line at the self-checkout, either, even though they only had only 3 of the 12 stations open.

So if you're willing to sacrifice a little sleep and skip breakfast, you might be able to avoid the line.

-Joe

/forgot that self checkout is supposed to be 20 items or less
//but no line formed while I was trying to keep my stuff from falling off the scale


I don't know where you live, but markets around here have 7-9 reserved for senior citizens and those at risk.  Which I'm totally in support of.

Although I am close in age to the former category, I'm definitely not in the latter category.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Welp, Canuckistan is boned.
Fark user imageView Full Size

'Hi, Grandma! We also decided to go with the floe.'
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

godxam: we could all move to Death Valley


Or take a nap on an asphalt road.
 
TelemonianAjax [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Noticeably F.A.T.: FarkingChas: So we should all turn on our ovens to 56C or 133F and take turns sitting in them? Is basting OK?

I'm gonna brine myself for a day and then hop on the smoker for a couple hours.


I made festival turkey legs last night. Brined for a day, boiled half an hour then grilled half an hour. Absolutely wonderful. Turkeys came from an open air old fashioned farm down the road. You can taste how happy this turkey was, running after bugs and farking lady turkeys in the field.

I recommend making friends with local meat farmers. They will be useful people to know in a couple months.
 
