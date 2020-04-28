 Skip to content
(Buzzfeed)   Sweden and Denmark have taken very different approaches to fighting the coronavirus. Let's see how...oh my   (buzzfeed.com) divider line
    Interesting, Denmark, Death, Sweden, Mortality rate, record number of excess deaths, Average, Demography, neighbouring countries  
namegoeshere [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And Sweden has a functioning health care system. Imagine if we had taken the same route in the US.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Somebody is betting on the long game, that at some future point they will have this herd immunity that results in having fewer deaths than those who locked down.

They're gambling using someone else's chips.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
which explains all the Sweden just developed 
"Herd Immunity" crap on facebook lately.
 
jmsvrsn [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: which explains all the Sweden just developed 
"Herd Immunity" crap on facebook lately.


All that means is that Facebook has now developed "herd mentality".
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But I was assured in previous threads that Sweden wasn't being affected at all!
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sweden has assured us that they've achieved 30% "herd immunity," though, so they should be fine.
 
Skwishmitten
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As someone who is forced to work in Sweden, I am not getting a kick out of these viruses.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dammit Sweden, you were the Socialest!
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is strange. You don't normally think of the Scandinavian countries as having their heads up their asses.
 
philotech [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

namegoeshere: And Sweden has a functioning health care system. Imagine if we had taken the same route in the US.


They also have a fraction of the population and density... You'd do better to compare them to Italy or Spain...
 
winedrinkingman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fun fact, no one stormed the beaches of Normandy because they were worried about the Dow Jones.

Also fun fact, Germany was also the last major power to nationalize their war economy, because Hitler was worried about hurting the fortunes of his rich supporters.  In the end, it turned out losing a conflict is also bad for your economy.

My point is you should not put greedy dumb bastards in charge of your government, or worry about economics more than lives.
 
EbonyCat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sweden has a habit of flirting with death...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NINEv2: This is strange. You don't normally think of the Scandinavian countries as having their heads up their asses.


Professionals "we should do it like this" + Some leading figure "LALALA can't hear you" = HUA
Professionals: "we should do it like this" + Some leading figure "OK"  != HUA
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Buzzfeed makes me thing of providing sustenance to my cat.

Cat's name is "Buzz", feed is well, feeding him.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Feline supplement 74, please.....
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
winedrinkingman:

Also fun fact, Germany was also the last major power to nationalize their war economy, because Hitler was worried about hurting the fortunes of his rich supporters.  In the end, it turned out losing a conflict is also bad for your economy.


Looks like Hitler was...

...Stalin nationalization until last moment
 
WegianWarrior [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sweden: 1943 cases and 233 deaths per million
Denmark: 1528 cases and 75 deaths per million
Norway: 1402 cases and 32 deaths per million

It's almost like Sweden is doing something wrong...
 
MugzyBrown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


So which of these countries locked down everything and which didn't?
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CarnySaur: Sweden has a habit of flirting with death...
[Fark user image 850x838]


https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x2r​b​r9l
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cdr.Murdock: Buzzfeed makes me thing of providing sustenance to my cat.

Cat's name is "Buzz", feed is well, feeding him.

[Fark user image image 320x240]

Feline supplement 74, please.....


Your cat looks like the neighborhood cat who shows up twice a day to eat soft cat food with my outside cats(well actually he shows up twice a day to eat soft cat food and if he shows up after my cats had their meal he stares and meows at me until he gets fed)
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Somebody is betting on the long game, that at some future point they will have this herd immunity that results in having fewer deaths than those who locked down.

They're gambling using someone else's chips.


And it still might be the right idea. With no vaccine in sight this could be a case of the same relative number of people dying just sooner rather than later. "Flatten the curve" all you want but our choices are to have a vaccine, get worldwide cases to 0, or wait for herd immunity to kick in. Locking everyone inside isn't a long-term solution. It isn't even a solution at all it's the equivalent or wrapping up a leaking pipe with a t-shirt until the plumber gets there only in this case we are still trying to find a plumber.
 
rikkards [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Silver lining about this is we may find out whether or not herd immunity will work. Not ideal especially for the Swedish citizens but...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Keethera
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BafflerMeal: But I was assured in previous threads that Sweden wasn't being affected at all!


show me one post that says that you moron

or

score 10 for successful troll
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sweden: let's do nothing and claim it's a strategy
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Somebody is betting on the long game, that at some future point they will have this herd immunity that results in having fewer deaths than those who locked down.

They're gambling using someone else's chips.


So are the people choosing other methods. It's a gamble either way. Until we know what caused fewer deaths in the long run, we don't know which gamble payed off.
 
comrade
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The important bit is how their hospitals are doing. Are they overwhelmed? If not, then it's a fine strategy. what do you think is going to happen when economies start opening again? Here in Switzerland we're opening up starting today and the goal is to keep the infection rate at a level that hospitals can handle.

My wife and I are both privileged in that we can work from home indefinitely and we will, as well as other precautions. But not everyone is so luck as us and it will be at least 6 months before there's a vaccine.
 
mayochamp
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
So cherry pick your comparison country.  You could just have easily picked Italy to show locking down a country is exponentially worse than Swedens' approach.
 
uberaverage
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
The idea of all the restrictions was to not over run the health care system.
Neither country has had that trouble.
Eventually the same percentage of citizens will probably be infected no matter what restrictions were in place.
 
philotech [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

mayochamp: So cherry pick your comparison country.  You could just have easily picked Italy to show locking down a country is exponentially worse than Swedens' approach.


Damned if you do, damned if you don't...
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
We get the same article topic, but from different sources, greened almost every other day. Today it's Buzzfeed, which is the journalistic equivalent of dogshiat. Got to keep those click-pennies coming in, I guess.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

NINEv2: This is strange. You don't normally think of the Scandinavian countries as having their heads up their asses.


They're testing and contact tracing at the highest levels possible.  That's not exactly an irresponsible approach.
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Also fun fact, Germany was also the last major power to nationalize their war economy, because Hitler was worried about hurting the fortunes of his rich supporters. In the end, it turned out losing a conflict is also bad for your economy.


This falls under the category of "true, but misleading." Fascism, especially Nazi Fascism, was about always being on a war footing. Private companies were free to make what they wanted after they made what Hitler ordered them to make.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Economy​_​of_Nazi_Germany

But also, during the war, the domestic economy was not technically nationalized, but the economies of western and northern Europe were -- Germany nationalized the French and Norwegian economies.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Sweden: let's do nothing and claim it's a strategy


Yes, they're doing nothing.  You totally have your finger on the pulse of Sweden there.
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
What happened to flattening the curve? At the beginning this was all about not overwhelming the hospitals, not preventing every single illness. If Sweden hospitals can handle it, it's moot.

Absent a vaccine, the numbers will even out over the coming months, or even years.

Every country that comes out of lock down will get a second wave. It is inevitable, until an effective vaccine is found.

I know from colleagues that Netherlands only had a partial lock down. It would be interesting to see their numbers.
 
bluewave69 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
well we needed a test case to see if re-infections can happen so if people get sick again we will have our answer.
 
mayochamp
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

philotech: mayochamp: So cherry pick your comparison country.  You could just have easily picked Italy to show locking down a country is exponentially worse than Swedens' approach.

Damned if you do, damned if you don't...


We you are double damned if you do, as your economy goes down the drain. Heck pick China, fark loves China, they are opening back up and 0 new cases!
 
spacechecker
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: edmo: Somebody is betting on the long game, that at some future point they will have this herd immunity that results in having fewer deaths than those who locked down.

They're gambling using someone else's chips.

And it still might be the right idea. With no vaccine in sight this could be a case of the same relative number of people dying just sooner rather than later. "Flatten the curve" all you want but our choices are to have a vaccine, get worldwide cases to 0, or wait for herd immunity to kick in. Locking everyone inside isn't a long-term solution. It isn't even a solution at all it's the equivalent or wrapping up a leaking pipe with a t-shirt until the plumber gets there only in this case we are still trying to find a plumber.


Oh man, you are seriously kicking the Fark Outrage beehive. Good luck to you, sir and may god have mercy on your soul.
 
rikkards [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

mayochamp: philotech: mayochamp: So cherry pick your comparison country.  You could just have easily picked Italy to show locking down a country is exponentially worse than Swedens' approach.

Damned if you do, damned if you don't...

We you are double damned if you do, as your economy goes down the drain. Heck pick China, fark loves China, they are opening back up and 0 new cases!


China's credibility is a tad questionable at this point regarding Covid.
 
ReasonedDiscourse [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

mayochamp: So cherry pick your comparison country.  You could just have easily picked Italy to show locking down a country is exponentially worse than Swedens' approach.


I think the Italian, Spanish, and American lockdowns simply all came too late.  The number of infections had already grown to over-stress the healthcare systems in those countries before lockdowns were really in place.
 
Colour_out_of_Space [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
We should do what Sweden does: provide universal healthcare for our citizens.
Once we get that, then maybe we can ease into anything else they may be doing right.
 
Valiente
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: And Sweden has a functioning health care system. Imagine if we had taken the same route in the US.


Stop trying to cheer me up.
 
RonRon893 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

uberaverage: The idea of all the restrictions was to not over run the health care system.
Neither country has had that trouble.
Eventually the same percentage of citizens will probably be infected no matter what restrictions were in place.


Ultimately, if there is no vaccine, the virus will inevitably infect ALL humans. This is a known fact. The whole point of the social distancing and lockdowns is NOT to keep the final death tally low. The measures most smart countries have adopted won't ultimately lower the death count without a vaccine. Rather, the measures are to prevent us from all getting sick NOW.

The lockdowns aren't to keep you from getting sick. The assumptions is that we will ALL get this virus at some point. Good governments want you to DELAY catching it and getting sick until until There are FEWER others sick with it at the same time. That way, we don't see what's happening in Italy and the US.

The measures are to spread out the infections over time, so medical resources will not be overwhelmed by the rush of all the people catching it AT THE SAME TIME.

Unquestionably I'll get sick with it at some point. Hopefully it happens a year or more down the road, when there aren't so many other people sick with the same thing, competing for resources.
 
tommyl66
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Haha! You called me an idiot when I passed up the job as the Swedish Bikini Team's Sunscreen and Lotion Applicator, but who is the foole now?!? Haha, HAHA, HAHAHAHA...
 
nytmare
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Isn't Denmark an especially low outlier on the charts though?
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

spacechecker: RTOGUY: edmo: Somebody is betting on the long game, that at some future point they will have this herd immunity that results in having fewer deaths than those who locked down.

They're gambling using someone else's chips.

And it still might be the right idea. With no vaccine in sight this could be a case of the same relative number of people dying just sooner rather than later. "Flatten the curve" all you want but our choices are to have a vaccine, get worldwide cases to 0, or wait for herd immunity to kick in. Locking everyone inside isn't a long-term solution. It isn't even a solution at all it's the equivalent or wrapping up a leaking pipe with a t-shirt until the plumber gets there only in this case we are still trying to find a plumber.

Oh man, you are seriously kicking the Fark Outrage beehive. Good luck to you, sir and may god have mercy on your soul.


Fark is almost all outrage beehives.
 
RonRon893 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

tommyl66: Haha! You called me an idiot when I passed up the job as the Swedish Bikini Team's Sunscreen and Lotion Applicator, but who is the foole now?!? Haha, HAHA, HAHAHAHA...


You think YOU have it rough? I applied for the same job but it was already filled. I hadda take the only one remaining. I'm now the guy that cups the athlete's balls while the doctor asks him to cough on me.
 
Loren
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

edmo: Somebody is betting on the long game, that at some future point they will have this herd immunity that results in having fewer deaths than those who locked down.

They're gambling using someone else's chips.


Herd immunity is attained with a sufficient number immune.  That requires the same number of infections however fast it happens.  If you reach the point of herd immunity via infection (rather than vaccine) the only difference is how many die because the healthcare system was overloaded.

WegianWarrior: Sweden: 1943 cases and 233 deaths per million
Denmark: 1528 cases and 75 deaths per million
Norway: 1402 cases and 32 deaths per million

It's almost like Sweden is doing something wrong...


They shouldn't have a higher death rate--what that's really showing is that they are missing far more cases.
 
comrade
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

RonRon893: uberaverage: The idea of all the restrictions was to not over run the health care system.
Neither country has had that trouble.
Eventually the same percentage of citizens will probably be infected no matter what restrictions were in place.

Ultimately, if there is no vaccine, the virus will inevitably infect ALL humans. This is a known fact. The whole point of the social distancing and lockdowns is NOT to keep the final death tally low. The measures most smart countries have adopted won't ultimately lower the death count without a vaccine. Rather, the measures are to prevent us from all getting sick NOW.

The lockdowns aren't to keep you from getting sick. The assumptions is that we will ALL get this virus at some point. Good governments want you to DELAY catching it and getting sick until until There are FEWER others sick with it at the same time. That way, we don't see what's happening in Italy and the US.

The measures are to spread out the infections over time, so medical resources will not be overwhelmed by the rush of all the people catching it AT THE SAME TIME.

Unquestionably I'll get sick with it at some point. Hopefully it happens a year or more down the road, when there aren't so many other people sick with the same thing, competing for resources.


by delaying infection to yourself there will be improved treatment options as time goes on.  And there are at least two vaccines in phase 2 and 3 clinical trials so maybe you'll get lucky.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

WegianWarrior: Sweden: 1943 cases and 233 deaths per million
Denmark: 1528 cases and 75 deaths per million
Norway: 1402 cases and 32 deaths per million

It's almost like Sweden is doing something wrong...


Do you also pick the winner of a marathon after the first 100m?
 
PickleBarrel
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The thing about herd immunity is that it will eventually happen.  The point of flattening the curve is to prevent as many deaths as you can while you get there.

History has important lessons. Philadelphia should have tipped off the Swedes that they were sacrificing lives for dubious benefits for their economy.
 
