(DCist)   "While the National Mall remains accessible while following social distancing guidelines, DC's typically booming spring tourism industry has ground to a halt, leaving iconic monuments largely empty and the Mall's grounds silent and unusually green"   (dcist.com) divider line
11
phrawgh [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Hasn't been the same since Spenser's Gifts and Orange Julius pulled out.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
When out of town relatives come here and I ask if they want to visit the National Mall they ask me what stores are there.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Have the Super Mutants moved in yet? Have ghouls moved into the Museum of History?

Until we get those, I'm less worried about tourists than you might think.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Can expect similar stories across country/world.

You can build it, but they will not come
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Won't anyone think of the Tchotchke and shirt vendors?
 
X-Geek
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Thanos was right.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
dcist.comView Full Size


Still more heavily populated than Trump's inauguration
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Why is one side Gray?
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Assuming I'm still unemployed when lockdown ends and things safely open up, I can't wait to go visit the Mall again.  Grew up with the Natural History Museum.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
My 8th grader niece is devastated by the cancellation of her class trip to DC.  She's pretending the loss of the spring formal is meaningless for her parents, but I can tell she's losing her mind.

Remembering my own 8th grade trip to DC, it was a defining moment in my rebellious life. She really is missing out, and I feel bad for the kids missing this chance to escape their parents for a week and discover more about themselves and their country.
 
phrawgh [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

waxbeans: Why is one side Gray?


That's the older, southern side.
 
