 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Florida finally releases number of COVID-19 cases at each nursing home and ALF. In related news, Trump to blast WHO later today for helping Melmac spread virus   (wfla.com) divider line
20
    More: Murica, first time, long-term care facility, short time, Governor Ron DeSantis, number of COVID-19 cases, news conference, Monday morning, detailed information  
•       •       •

797 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Apr 2020 at 12:18 PM (37 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



20 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
calbert [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/obscure?
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

calbert: [Fark user image image 299x168]

/obscure?


Why, yes, no one on Fark will ever be able to recognize your jpeg and associate it with the headline. How did you ever know?
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cases, still not deaths. it's gotta be really bad.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'm guessing this is one of the few corners of the internet where Alf references are still currency.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Enough about Alf...

thewho.infoView Full Size
 
Langdon Alger
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I don't know where ALF fits in with the WHO--Starkey and Palladino have been covering the rhythm section for years.
 
Sasquatchuan
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This is why DeSantis and Trump want tort immunity for businesses - look at all the infected staff, and none of the nursing homes or Melmackians didn't tell the family members of the residents
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

ifky: [i.pinimg.com image 625x840]


"It's Shumway or the highway!"
 
Sasquatchuan
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Sasquatchuan: This is why DeSantis and Trump want tort immunity for businesses - look at all the infected staff, and none of the nursing homes or Melmackians didn't tell the family members of the residents


Ugh, stupid double negative. none of the nursing homes ... told the family members
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Stewart Lee - Princess Diana
Youtube U1H913UqQ6w
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Call local cemeteries and crematoriums if you want some eye opening numbers.
 
robodog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Those numbers are obviously bullshiat, there's no way on gods green earth that 1,200+ infected employees only transferred it to 1,200 residents. That's not how this virus works, at all. The number of residents infected is easily 5x those numbers.
 
Afro Wonderwagon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: calbert: [Fark user image image 299x168]

/obscure?

Why, yes, no one on Fark will ever be able to recognize your jpeg and associate it with the headline. How did you ever know?


How did he know?

Got lucky.
 
jfclark27 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

robodog: Those numbers are obviously bullshiat, there's no way on gods green earth that 1,200+ infected employees only transferred it to 1,200 residents. That's not how this virus works, at all. The number of residents infected is easily 5x those numbers.


A recent survey suggests 64% of Americans disagree with you...
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Numbers not here that need to be to make sense of these numbers.

Residents (total)
Employess (total)
Residents (tested)
Employees (tested)
Residents (deceased)
(Employees (deceased) should be in the state numbers overall, but maybe track it here as well.)

If they don't want other reasons to be called COVID-19, they can test ALL deceased. If they do so, they can publish (and SHOULD publish!)

Residents (deceased, COVID-19 negative)
Residents (deceased, COVID-19 positive)

Finally, Residents(tested) better be very close to Residents(total), and the C19 postive/negative deceased numbers better end up equal to the total deceased number.

What we call this is "probably trying to lie." By not giving the rest of the numbers we need, we have no way to judge if these are honest number, or if this is a major issue.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Did I miss something?  The chart shows number of patients positive, number of patients transferred out, and number of positive staff.

This seems to be flat out useless data.  Transferred out to...?  The morgue, other facilities, different wings, different beds, to hospitals, to the dumpster out back?
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.