(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Florida had cleanest air on record last month. Too bad so many residents stopped breathing it   (wfla.com) divider line
269 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Apr 2020 at 5:27 PM (1 hour ago)



edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
They seem to be taking active credit for that. I guess since none of Florida stayed at home, it must be true?
 
SomeAmerican [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Florida really hasn't been hit very hard by COVID-19 at all.

We've been clearing hospital beds and stockpiling tests, but the anticipated surge isn't materializing.

Meanwhile LA, MI, and GA are getting pounded, and things are ramping up in AL and SC.

Not sure why it's not bad here but it isn't.
 
Chuck87 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If true, this is a good argument for securing our borders, building the wall, deporting all illegal aliens, and severely limiting immigration.  Less people = less pollution.
 
SomeAmerican [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chuck87: If true, this is a good argument for securing our borders, building the wall, deporting all illegal aliens, and severely limiting immigration.  Less people = less pollution.


Wow, you are right, and we could do even better by getting rid of all the Americans too!
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"These efforts have not only resulted in Florida having the cleanest air on record but to its being the most populous state in the United States to meet these stringent federal standards," Florida DEP spokeswoman Shannon Herbon said.

Dafuc? What efforts can you point to except the Covis-19 situation?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 

Chuck87: If true, this is a good argument for securing our borders, building the wall, deporting all illegal aliens, and severely limiting immigration.  Less people = less pollution.


No, subby just isn't very smart.  Florida, and much of the south (except for Louisiana) have been largely spared from a high number of deaths for this compared to the national average.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's the humidity and heat. It has been getting worse every year. I moved to Oregon in January from Tampa. You used to get a really nice winter but that is spotty at best now as there were record breaking temps this year. I'd rather sit inside than go out in that sticky mess. Of course I'm stuck inside here for now. But at least the AC isn't blasting and legal weed.
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reminds me of some potato head I was responding to on a car forum. He had an older Nissan Sentra that had a clogged catalytic converter (generally only happens when you don't maintain your vehicle and it runs like schitt). He refused to replace it, for under $100, instead opting to have a straight pipe installed instead for $50.

When I told him he was being irresponsible and an ass, he told me that there was no reason to replace the cat, his part of Fleriduh didn't have a smog problem. I pointed out that he was on a peninsula without any altitude, so his pollution was just being blown out to sea. The fact that he didn't suffer from it didn't mean he wasn't polluting.
He swore he wasn't polluting, because he couldn't see the result of it.
I gave up shortly after that...
 
Lars The Canadian Viking [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Florida was smart and just locked down their old age homes/retirement communities hard. It is spreading, but their deaths curve is nice and flat thanks to that.
 
Rik01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Reports come after the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said it would not punish companies if they can show how the coronavirus outbreak made it difficult to meet pollution standards.

Didn't Trump pretty well roll back the pollution index after Obama had set it up? He seems determined as heck to take apart most of the good programs Obama created. Maybe because they were not that good for big Business, which has been happily polluting the planet for ages.

As for Florida, the air quality is still not as good as it was back in 1965 -- when you could see miles down a road and come to a tiny spot of gray about as big as the head of a pin which was air pollution. I watched that spot march closer and closer until now I can see the gray within a block or two. It took 30 years and about a million tourists and transplants.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'm in Pinellas County and they are opening up the beaches here on Monday with restrictions. There are plenty of hospital beds available according to the mayor and city council here in Clearwater.
 
