California's Facepalm Beach proves very popular during pandemic
posted to Main » on 28 Apr 2020 at 9:02 AM



robodog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
media.makeameme.orgView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Let's go infectin' now.
Darwin's gonna show you how.
Come on a pandemic with meeeeee.............
 
Mouren
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It's been at most seven weeks, and people are already biatching like crazy.
One of the major reasons I'm not leaving until I can be sure stupid people can't get me killed.
/so probably never
 
Abox
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Mouren: It's been at most seven weeks, and people are already biatching like crazy.
One of the major reasons I'm not leaving until I can be sure stupid people can't get me killed.
/so probably never


Seven weeks is a long time for people who recreate compulsively and obsessively.  I'm one of those, just going with the tide.  If my activity of choice opened tomorrow I'd be there in two seconds.

Routines and regimens are powerful things.
 
Mouren
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Abox: Mouren: It's been at most seven weeks, and people are already biatching like crazy.
One of the major reasons I'm not leaving until I can be sure stupid people can't get me killed.
/so probably never

Seven weeks is a long time for people who recreate compulsively and obsessively.  I'm one of those, just going with the tide.  If my activity of choice opened tomorrow I'd be there in two seconds.

Routines and regimens are powerful things.


Ok? Show some self control. I was in a hospital clean room for nine months during my cancer treatment and bone marrow transplant, if I can stand being in the same four walls for 3/4 a year you guys can deal with it too. Stop being selfish.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: [Fark user image image 425x425]


That umbrella cracks me up every time.  Such a great touch.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Meh. It's very easy to go to the beach safely. You get the wind coming off the ocean diluting potential virus load. You get some vitamin D and exercise. If this is any indication, looks fine.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abox
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Mouren: Abox: Mouren: It's been at most seven weeks, and people are already biatching like crazy.
One of the major reasons I'm not leaving until I can be sure stupid people can't get me killed.
/so probably never

Seven weeks is a long time for people who recreate compulsively and obsessively.  I'm one of those, just going with the tide.  If my activity of choice opened tomorrow I'd be there in two seconds.

Routines and regimens are powerful things.

Ok? Show some self control. I was in a hospital clean room for nine months during my cancer treatment and bone marrow transplant, if I can stand being in the same four walls for 3/4 a year you guys can deal with it too. Stop being selfish.


I am, I'm doing it.  It's still a long time, your cancer treatment doesn't make it any shorter or easier.  I once missed a whole year of my activity due to injury, it doesn't mean I don't want to get back out there ASAP.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
People will generally follow their leaders. Open a beach and they will accept the invitation.

In the event, people need to see what they are doing is making a difference. If that result is always a few months off, people will stop listening and do whatever they want. That's what's actually going to happen eventually, government or not. I'm not talking about the current crop of wahoos our there protesting; that's all politics and they gladly follow any idiotic suggestion from their masters.

But as time goes on, people will naturally follow saying, "to hell with it."
 
hagopiar
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: Meh. It's very easy to go to the beach safely. You get the wind coming off the ocean diluting potential virus load. You get some vitamin D and exercise. If this is any indication, looks fine.

[Fark user image 425x234]

[Fark user image 425x234]


Agreed (and UV helps as well). And then I read in TFA about them offering cooling centers in areas where the beach is totally closed. They think *indoor* 6-ft away (except for families) is better than this? Govt has lost their god damn minds.
 
