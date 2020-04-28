 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   One more reason not to visit Tijuana during a pandemic   (borderreport.com) divider line
10
dennysgod [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
But what's the status of barbecued iguana?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Brawndo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The donkey show place closed?
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Brawndo: The donkey show place closed?


When I was frequenting TJ in the 90s, we asked around about the Donkey Show. Oh, everyone knew someone who knew someone who saw it, but nobody could tell us anything first hand. 
Not that I wanted to see it, but I mean, everyone had heard about it and we were just curious, young, stupid and drunk.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Nothing positive ever happened in Tijuana.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Mugato: Nothing positive ever happened in Tijuana.


A few positive tests after visiting there though.
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Tijuana is a pandemic at the best of times.
The cops are like a street gang who drag race through town.
 
Insain2
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Never been to TJ but I have been to Cabo San Lucas & Cancun so I can just imagine what's going on w/the Beer/Cocaine & no Tourism trade too.
 
Trocadero [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size

/file photo of Tijuana mayor
 
