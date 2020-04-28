 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 2 St. Louis)   Illinois rule means family can only legally be in their boat when it's in their garage. No word on status of motorboating, man in canoe   (fox2now.com) divider line
11
    More: Awkward, Illinois, Boat, Marriage, Husband, My Wife and Kids, Robert Carlyle, Family, Lake Michigan  
•       •       •

131 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Apr 2020 at 11:20 AM (6 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, it's silly
ITS ALSO NOT GODDAMN IMPORTANT
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
IT'S NOT ABOUT YOU

It's about the rescue workers you'd be putting in danger when you hit a log or the engine dies in the middle of the lake.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Okay how do you expect to get your boat in the water?
Should every other family stay at home so your family has the boat ramp to themselves?
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
BTW isn't this what like 90% of boating involves
media2.fdncms.comView Full Size
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Is not being able to be on your boat in a pandemic classified as a First World Problem or a White People Problem?
 
mcmnky [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Is not being able to be on your boat in a pandemic classified as a First World Problem or a White People Problem?


Yes.
 
Trocadero [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

spongeboob: BTW isn't this what like 90% of boating involves
[media2.fdncms.com image 600x600]


Moobs should be blurred or NSFW. Blech.
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

baka-san: Yes, it's silly
ITS ALSO NOT GODDAMN IMPORTANT


user name checks out.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 minute ago  

spongeboob: BTW isn't this what like 90% of boating involves
[media2.fdncms.com image 600x600]


Not when it's open for fishing.

Friend of mine has 4 kids. The family of 6 can ride in the car together, stop at Walmart for food and supplies, go to the recreation areas, but once the boat is in the water 4 of them have to sit in the car because it would be JUST TOO MUCH for them to all fish together.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I gotta tell ya, sport. I don't give a shiat if you get to use your boat during a GLOBAL PANDEMIC. Now sit down and shut up.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ less than a minute ago  

baka-san: Yes, it's silly
ITS ALSO NOT GODDAMN IMPORTANT


No, it is important.  People making the rules should have a little common sense instead of just banning things.  It's a stupid farking rule and it should be fixed.  Like the guy in the article said, not every place in Illinois is Chicago, but rules that should only apply to Chicago apply to the whole state.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.