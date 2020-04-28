 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(wtnh.com)   122-year-old bar didn't close during the 1918 pandemic, and isn't closing now, but you do have to wear a mask   (wtnh.com) divider line
15
    More: Spiffy, 1918 flu pandemic, Influenza, Archie Moore, owner Robert Fuchs, Pandemic, oral history of this place, good old Archie Moore, pandemic hit  
•       •       •

916 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Apr 2020 at 3:05 PM (59 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Archie Moore owned a bar when he was two?
Wait a second 122 y/o
2020-122=1898
Archie Moore owned a bar when he was negative 18?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It's real to THEM dammit.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Key sentence (last sentence, of course.)

"Archie Moore's is open for take out seven days a week and is offering a 20% discount for first responders."

But kudos to them for holding up the history. I hope, someday, I have a chance to hoist one there.
 
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Wrong...1918 is not right. Our highest expert in the land says it is the 1917 flu. Get your facts right mister OP guy!
 
darth_badger
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
This is the perfect bar for Drew. Hasn't closed in 122 years so he would never even have to leave the place.
 
Capo Del Bandito
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Ok, but then what do you do with a mask that reeks (and drips) of beer?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
'As businesses adjust to these unprecedented changes, one New Haven restaurant has already weathered it all. '

Thus setting precedent, farking moron
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Great.
The unapologetically stupid are up and running.
 
kindms
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

darth_badger: This is the perfect bar for Drew. Hasn't closed in 122 years so he would never even have to leave the place.


Last call in CT is 2AM

So they close
 
kona [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I lived in New Haven from 89-93.  My buddys and I ate dinner at Archie Moores free wings happy hour 3-4 nights a week.  Outstanding place.  Great food and atmosphere. Archie Moores > Drunken Clam..
 
Conman [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Does anyone know if Johnny Whites has somehow managed to remain open?
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

dothemath: Great.
The unapologetically stupid are up and running.


He's only open for takeout.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Capo Del Bandito: Ok, but then what do you do with a mask that reeks (and drips) of beer?


What drinking with a mask on might look like
olive-drab.comView Full Size
 
milkandcheese
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.