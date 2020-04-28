 Skip to content
(6ABC Philadelphia)   Analysis of sewer water reveals 10X the number of confirmed cases. Next up, a county-wide map of alcoholics and drug users?   (6abc.com) divider line
    NEW CASTLE COUNTY  
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The company was founded by female scientists at MIT.

Okay, but what were they wearing?
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Waste-stream sampling...sounds a bit dystopian. Or, a German pastime.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

beezeltown: Waste-stream sampling...sounds a bit dystopian. Or, a German pastime.


And, Canadian. https://globalnews.ca/news/​5818653/was​tewater-thc/

It seems like the best way to figure out drug use in a population. It can't violate privacy if you test far enough from the source and has a near 100% participation rate assuming your city doesn't just dump everything straight into a strait.
 
Dinjiin [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It'll be interesting to see if the numbers hold up to scrutiny.  The testing done in Santa Clara County that showed significantly higher antibody rates than expected has been panned for using flawed methodology.  Given the political implications of having significantly more people showing antibodies (mortality rate isn't so bad, reopen the economy), I imagine that a lot of eyes will be on it.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: Waste-stream sampling...sounds a bit dystopian. Or, a German pastime.


Boston area did this a week or two ago with similar results...
https://abcnews.go.com/US/sewage-anal​y​sis-suggests-england-metro-area-fewer-​500/story?id=70068740


The tech was developed to ballpark just how widespread opioid use was in a given area. Dystopian, but all U. S.  A., baby!
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here is the map showing the alcoholics.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
probesport [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
What about the turtles?
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Dinjiin: It'll be interesting to see if the numbers hold up to scrutiny.  The testing done in Santa Clara County that showed significantly higher antibody rates than expected has been panned for using flawed methodology.  Given the political implications of having significantly more people showing antibodies (mortality rate isn't so bad, reopen the economy), I imagine that a lot of eyes will be on it.


Yep I think its mostly bullshiat
 
Serious Black
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

sno man: beezeltown: Waste-stream sampling...sounds a bit dystopian. Or, a German pastime.

Boston area did this a week or two ago with similar results...
https://abcnews.go.com/US/sewage-analy​sis-suggests-england-metro-area-fewer-​500/story?id=70068740


The tech was developed to ballpark just how widespread opioid use was in a given area. Dystopian, but all U. S.  A., baby!


That study argued there were as many as 250 times as many cases as were confirmed. There really aren't many ways that could actually happen: either (1) the virus hit a region far earlier than we found, like months earlier, (2) the virus is far more virulent than we believe it is, like as or more virulent than the measles, or (3) some combination of those two factors to a lesser degree.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The company was founded by female scientists at MIT.

Sounds like they really know their shiat.
 
AxL sANe
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: Here is the map showing the alcoholics.
[Fark user image 278x181]


Per Lewis Black, the are NOT alcoholics.  They are professionals.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Dinjiin: It'll be interesting to see if the numbers hold up to scrutiny.  The testing done in Santa Clara County that showed significantly higher antibody rates than expected has been panned for using flawed methodology.  Given the political implications of having significantly more people showing antibodies (mortality rate isn't so bad, reopen the economy), I imagine that a lot of eyes will be on it.


A buddy here in Georgia got the antibody test last week and it came back positive.  He had "the flu" in January and the doc says it's almost definite his "flu" was Covid.  Doc also said the number of people testing positive for antibodies who had no idea they had Covid (which doesn't mean they weren't sick) is wayyyyyyyyyyyy higher than anyone thought.  Said doctor is part of a genuine Covid research group working to find out what level of antibodies means immunity.

Pretty much everyone we hang with, including me, had that same "flu" and we all had the same symptoms.  Rapid onset, horribly sick for 4-5 days, then a really weird (and annoying) cough that lasted for over a month.  Two older friends died from pneumonia in February.

Fulton and Cobb counties just announced they'll be knocking on random door to ask people to volunteer for antibody testing.

I'm not one to buy into conspiracy theories but I'm starting to believe Covid was here and infecting way earlier and way more than what has been published.
 
Abox
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

edmo: The company was founded by female scientists at MIT.

Okay, but what were they wearing?


Hmm...googled female scientists, not what I was hoping for.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Serious Black:
That study argued there were as many as 250 times as many cases as were confirmed. There really aren't many ways that could actually happen: either (1) the virus hit a region far earlier than we found, like months earlier, (2) the virus is far more virulent than we believe it is, like as or more virulent than the measles, or (3) some combination of those two factors to a lesser degree.

I firmly believe we will find out #1 is exactly what happened.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Look on the bright side. This means that the vast majority of people with this virus didn't even get sick enough to go to a doctor or hospital.

And before you start sobbing about how we're all doomed, we've got this covered. Remember that "social distancing" already assumes that everybody and anybody is contagious.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Dinjiin: It'll be interesting to see if the numbers hold up to scrutiny.  The testing done in Santa Clara County that showed significantly higher antibody rates than expected has been panned for using flawed methodology.  Given the political implications of having significantly more people showing antibodies (mortality rate isn't so bad, reopen the economy), I imagine that a lot of eyes will be on it.

A buddy here in Georgia got the antibody test last week and it came back positive.  He had "the flu" in January and the doc says it's almost definite his "flu" was Covid.  Doc also said the number of people testing positive for antibodies who had no idea they had Covid (which doesn't mean they weren't sick) is wayyyyyyyyyyyy higher than anyone thought.  Said doctor is part of a genuine Covid research group working to find out what level of antibodies means immunity.

Pretty much everyone we hang with, including me, had that same "flu" and we all had the same symptoms.  Rapid onset, horribly sick for 4-5 days, then a really weird (and annoying) cough that lasted for over a month.  Two older friends died from pneumonia in February.

Fulton and Cobb counties just announced they'll be knocking on random door to ask people to volunteer for antibody testing.

I'm not one to buy into conspiracy theories but I'm starting to believe Covid was here and infecting way earlier and way more than what has been published.


Early Feb I was miserable for a solid week. Super sore muscles, horrible diarrhea (barely peed. All the water came out the rear), and constant super dry throat that would wake me up every 45 minutes because I couldn't breathe until I drank some more water.
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
This is why the Trump admin is slow walking testing.
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

MythDragon: NotThatGuyAgain: Dinjiin: It'll be interesting to see if the numbers hold up to scrutiny.  The testing done in Santa Clara County that showed significantly higher antibody rates than expected has been panned for using flawed methodology.  Given the political implications of having significantly more people showing antibodies (mortality rate isn't so bad, reopen the economy), I imagine that a lot of eyes will be on it.

A buddy here in Georgia got the antibody test last week and it came back positive.  He had "the flu" in January and the doc says it's almost definite his "flu" was Covid.  Doc also said the number of people testing positive for antibodies who had no idea they had Covid (which doesn't mean they weren't sick) is wayyyyyyyyyyyy higher than anyone thought.  Said doctor is part of a genuine Covid research group working to find out what level of antibodies means immunity.

Pretty much everyone we hang with, including me, had that same "flu" and we all had the same symptoms.  Rapid onset, horribly sick for 4-5 days, then a really weird (and annoying) cough that lasted for over a month.  Two older friends died from pneumonia in February.

Fulton and Cobb counties just announced they'll be knocking on random door to ask people to volunteer for antibody testing.

I'm not one to buy into conspiracy theories but I'm starting to believe Covid was here and infecting way earlier and way more than what has been published.

Early Feb I was miserable for a solid week. Super sore muscles, horrible diarrhea (barely peed. All the water came out the rear), and constant super dry throat that would wake me up every 45 minutes because I couldn't breathe until I drank some more water.


That's oral chlamydia.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Serious Black: sno man: That study argued there were as many as 250 times as many cases as were confirmed. There really aren't many ways that could actually happen: either (1) the virus hit a region far earlier than we found, like months earlier, (2) the virus is far more virulent than we believe it is, like as or more virulent than the measles, or (3) some combination of those two factors to a lesser degree.


Well we did find the first death happened in Santa Clara County one month earlier than previously believed; and we have the evidence of all-cause death rates ramping up weeks before COVID death rates did - so this would not be entirely unexpected.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Serious Black:
That study argued there were as many as 250 times as many cases as were confirmed. There really aren't many ways that could actually happen: either (1) the virus hit a region far earlier than we found, like months earlier, (2) the virus is far more virulent than we believe it is, like as or more virulent than the measles, or (3) some combination of those two factors to a lesser degree.

I firmly believe we will find out #1 is exactly what happened.


There was a story yesterday or the day before about the Santa Clara County Coroner going back and testing suspicious deaths and finding it back in Feb that the math needs it to have been on the ground there in early January.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: [Fark user image 600x593]


I think that's actually a T.I.T. detector.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
that would have been a simulpost if I didn't get a phone call
 
AintNoAmoeba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Maybe it's just one guy that just really poos a lot.
 
Dinjiin [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Pretty much everyone we hang with, including me, had that same "flu" and we all had the same symptoms. Rapid onset, horribly sick for 4-5 days, then a really weird (and annoying) cough that lasted for over a month.


My spouse and I had the same thing.  We both had colds in December, were on the mend, then in early January both came down with what we assumed was the flu, despite having flu shots (not that they're completely effective).  Fever and terrible coughing.  Many people on my team at work were hit by that "flu" as well.

The main issue I see with that flu actually being Covid is that the number of people showing up to the ICU with pneumonia or other life-threatening issues was supposedly no higher than usual.  That only started being an issue in February and March.  So, if it was Covid, might this current wave of deaths be from people who are getting reinfected and that the virus is resulting in some sort of compounding damage?  It just seems very unlikely.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

sno man: NotThatGuyAgain: Serious Black:
That study argued there were as many as 250 times as many cases as were confirmed. There really aren't many ways that could actually happen: either (1) the virus hit a region far earlier than we found, like months earlier, (2) the virus is far more virulent than we believe it is, like as or more virulent than the measles, or (3) some combination of those two factors to a lesser degree.

I firmly believe we will find out #1 is exactly what happened.

There was a story yesterday or the day before about the Santa Clara County Coroner going back and testing suspicious deaths and finding it back in Feb that the math needs it to have been on the ground there in early January.


Yep, they sent tissue samples to the CDC and it was confirmed that a woman (I think) who died Feb 6th died from Covid.  That was the exact day I woke up shivering and aching.  It wasn't the sickest I've ever been but it was close.  And that weird damned cough that stayed with me for over a month....

I've read they've determined antibodies stay in the body for "two weeks" but my buddy was sick in late January and tested positive last week for antibodies.

I don't think the experts have a clue what really happened.  Or they just aren't telling us.  Neither would surprise me.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Waste-stream sampling...sounds a bit dystopian. Or, a German pastime.


They've been testing waste water for decades all over the world.

Don't you remember those headlines telling everyone that as a society we do a whole lot of cocaine and ecstasy based on the urine we flush down our toilets?

I believe it too.  Many people wouldn't know it from looking at someone in public, but there's a very good chance they are a cokehead or an abuser of some other drug.
 
mchaboud [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Waste stream sampling?  I'm pretty sure Anheuser-Busch pioneered that commercially years ago.
 
FarkinOgre [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
This actually jives with what I was hearing early on. 10% of cases require medical attention, and that 10% are who we're tracking. I don't think I'm doing the math wrong here, feel free to correct me if I'm wrong.

Using current numbers from Johns Hopkins, that would mean that 9.9 million people may have been infected in the United States.

https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/map.html

That would equate to a mortality rate of 0.5% of infected individuals. Though, I'm relatively certain that we don't calculate infections disease mortality based upon an estimated total infection rate, but rather on reported cases.

https://www.cdc.gov/csels/dsepd/ss197​8​/lesson3/section3.html

If everyone in the United States were eventually infected, that would mean that approximately 1.87 million people will die.

If we use a typical mortality rate based upon cases reported, that would be approximately 5% case mortality, which is horrific.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Dinjiin: NotThatGuyAgain: Pretty much everyone we hang with, including me, had that same "flu" and we all had the same symptoms. Rapid onset, horribly sick for 4-5 days, then a really weird (and annoying) cough that lasted for over a month.

My spouse and I had the same thing.  We both had colds in December, were on the mend, then in early January both came down with what we assumed was the flu, despite having flu shots (not that they're completely effective).  Fever and terrible coughing.  Many people on my team at work were hit by that "flu" as well.

A key symptom is rapid onset.  Did you experience that?

The main issue I see with that flu actually being Covid is that the number of people showing up to the ICU with pneumonia or other life-threatening issues was supposedly no higher than usual. That only started being an issue in February and March.  So, if it was Covid, might this current wave of deaths be from people who are getting reinfected and that the virus is resulting in some sort of compounding damage?  It just seems very unlikely.

That's an excellent point.  Perhaps in January they just assumed it was flu?  Something I read suggested the actual death rate may well be no worse than the flu, although that is still very much up for debate and needs more research.

Something that I keep thinking about is that very few people got tested in January and February and nobody really knows how many were infected.  It's been confirmed someone who died 2/6 is California had it - which is almost a month before everyone was all "OMG that nursing home in Washington state."  Their first confirmed case was 2/28.

This is just crazy.
 
