 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   CDC: "relatively few children with COVID-19 are hospitalized" Parents: "So they are safe?" COVID: "Not so fast"   (cnn.com) divider line
14
    More: Scary, Health care, number of children, Medicine, Covid-19, UK health care bosses, ill children, Pediatrics, atypical Kawasaki disease  
•       •       •

656 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Apr 2020 at 5:31 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A lot of countries are reopening daycare centers and schools within 2-3 weeks... we'll see.
 
erik-k [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/This post is a repeat from practically every day of this pandemic as well as the last 3.5 deca... Erm years.
 
Langdon_777
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The constant pressure to open the economy, is making me question who the fark is in charge?  Is it the people or is it the capital owners?
 
adamatari [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Langdon_777: The constant pressure to open the economy, is making me question who the fark is in charge?  Is it the people or is it the capital owners?


I take it that's a rhetorical question.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Soros you have gone too far.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Langdon_777: The constant pressure to open the economy, is making me question who the fark is in charge?  Is it the people or is it the capital owners?


If it were  the people, everyone would be getting 1000$ per month for the next year and all the rent/student loan/car loan/mortgage/credit card balance would be interest free for the next 2 years.

The farking banks got tens of trillions from us in the last 10 years. Time for them to pay back... but of course that wont happen because the banks own the gov.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
the cases have in common overlapping features of toxic shock syndrome and atypical Kawasaki disease

You can get it from motorcycles?!?  Rad.
 
Langdon_777
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Langdon_777: The constant pressure to open the economy, is making me question who the fark is in charge?  Is it the people or is it the capital owners?

If it were  the people, everyone would be getting 1000$ per month for the next year and all the rent/student loan/car loan/mortgage/credit card balance would be interest free for the next 2 years.

The farking banks got tens of trillions from us in the last 10 years. Time for them to pay back... but of course that wont happen because the banks own the gov.


Yes.

I had to say it but even with a "conservative" government, that is pretty much what is happening in Australia.  I know, I am shocked as well.  But then again, the "right" in Australia is sort of Warren level in the US, because we are not a bunch of animals.
 
Langdon_777
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
*hate.
:(
Ok sure we are not getting credit card debts forgiven, nor the interest :(  but it seems like a good idea to me.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
A small but rising number of children are becoming ill with a rare syndrome that could be linked to coronavirus, with reported cases showing symptoms of abdominal pain, gastrointestinal symptoms and cardiac inflammation, UK health care bosses and pediatrics specialists have warned.

Unfortunately, these are all the exact same symptoms from eating a dodgy takeaway curry.

So we may never know if this is caused by the virus or by the lockdown...
 
SlashBlot
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Langdon_777: lolmao500: Langdon_777: The constant pressure to open the economy, is making me question who the fark is in charge?  Is it the people or is it the capital owners?

If it were  the people, everyone would be getting 1000$ per month for the next year and all the rent/student loan/car loan/mortgage/credit card balance would be interest free for the next 2 years.

The farking banks got tens of trillions from us in the last 10 years. Time for them to pay back... but of course that wont happen because the banks own the gov.

Yes.

I had to say it but even with a "conservative" government, that is pretty much what is happening in Australia.  I know, I am shocked as well.  But then again, the "right" in Australia is sort of Warren level in the US, because we are not a bunch of animals.


This is why I'm hoping the USA gets whacked properly with this pandemic, hopefully realigning the global order. Americans deserve the highest body count possible in order to encourage them to demand better from their government. Who am I kidding?
/going to be 5M dead and Americans will demand to go back to work for minimum wage.
 
PunGent [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: A small but rising number of children are becoming ill with a rare syndrome that could be linked to coronavirus, with reported cases showing symptoms of abdominal pain, gastrointestinal symptoms and cardiac inflammation, UK health care bosses and pediatrics specialists have warned.

Unfortunately, these are all the exact same symptoms from eating a dodgy takeaway curry.

So we may never know if this is caused by the virus or by the lockdown...


That's some pretty dodgy curry...
 
Nidiot [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

SlashBlot: Langdon_777: lolmao500: Langdon_777: The constant pressure to open the economy, is making me question who the fark is in charge?  Is it the people or is it the capital owners?

If it were  the people, everyone would be getting 1000$ per month for the next year and all the rent/student loan/car loan/mortgage/credit card balance would be interest free for the next 2 years.

The farking banks got tens of trillions from us in the last 10 years. Time for them to pay back... but of course that wont happen because the banks own the gov.

Yes.

I had to say it but even with a "conservative" government, that is pretty much what is happening in Australia.  I know, I am shocked as well.  But then again, the "right" in Australia is sort of Warren level in the US, because we are not a bunch of animals.

This is why I'm hoping the USA gets whacked properly with this pandemic, hopefully realigning the global order. Americans deserve the highest body count possible in order to encourage them to demand better from their government. Who am I kidding?
/going to be 5M dead and Americans will demand to go back to work for minimum wage.


This pandemic will essentially change nothing meaningful, just like Sandy Hook had no effect on gun laws.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

PunGent: That's some pretty dodgy curry...


Try the vindaloo:
teamjimmyjoe.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.