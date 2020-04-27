 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Reuters)   Scientists in Hong Kong invent coating that keeps surfaces free of viruses and bacteria for 90 days   (reuters.com) divider line
41
    More: Hero, Virus, Hong Kong, antiviral coating, Antiseptic, HONG KONG, University of Hong Kong, Disinfectant, Bleach  
•       •       •

856 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Apr 2020 at 8:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



41 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Sepia apama [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Have I seen this movie?
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Brilliant!  Now all we have to do is stick it inside people and the job will be done
 
moos [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Spray on condoms
 
toddalmighty [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
It's called copper.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Is the "unlikely" tag on vacation?
 
vrax [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well, if this is true, and doesn't turn out to do something bad to people's skin, then this is great news.
 
desertfool [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ramp up production as fast as possible. We need this on everything.
 
HomoHabilis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heard at tomorrow's Trump presser: People should put this coating on their "insides."

/then make it stay in there with flashlights plugging both ends
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sepia apama: Have I seen this movie?


Yep

Cereal Varnish
Youtube 5DdqIaOhpJg
 
dennysgod [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chariset: Brilliant!  Now all we have to do is stick it inside people and the job will be done



It comes in a spray so Trump has already appointed someone to head up the testing of getting the lungs coated with this stuff.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss5280 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And in 10 years the world sees an explosion in autoimmune diseases.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's hoping people ALWAYS fallow the care instructions.
Because some things, like fire retardant fabrics are ruined by certain cleaning processes.
 
agent00pi [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dennysgod: Chariset: Brilliant!  Now all we have to do is stick it inside people and the job will be done


It comes in a spray so Trump has already appointed someone to head up the testing of getting the lungs coated with this stuff.

[Fark user image image 600x701]


I look forward to the MAGAts doing some Mad Max "Witness me!" cosplay.
 
Land Ark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It took ten years to develop and it just happens to be available now.

I think I'll take my chances and see how it works for others before I start spraying my stuff with it.
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it a non-nutritive cereal varnish?
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It will be sold out and stored in someone's garage.
 
scanman61
‘’ 1 hour ago  

toddalmighty: It's called copper.


Yup

https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases​/​2015/11/151110102147.htm


Hospitals should stay the fark away from stainless.
 
gaslight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's probably made of ground up dissidents.
 
yakmans_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In our house early on during stay-at-home we had a quarrel about the morning newspaper. Researching the issue on the Web we found that, yes, surfaces have been found to have viruses for hours to a few days after they've collected them, but apparently its rare to find that such viruses have actually infected someone. So, the newspaper, the mail, the last can of peaches ... they theoretically can have an active virus, but the risk of infection from them is low.

In my mind, I'm preposterously germ-phobic, and I read the paper. pick up the mail, etc. But if you're more germ-phobic than I am [condolences], let your neurosis be your guide.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Awesome. We all know we could use something like that. Just not in our bodies.
 
QFarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How long before we find out the nanoparticles that carry the disinfectant can cause cancer?
 
BeerBear
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chariset: Brilliant!  Now all we have to do is stick it inside people and the job will be done


Don't give that orange moron more ideas!
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The coating that forms after spraying has millions of nano-capsules containing disinfectants, which Kwan says remain effective in killing bacteria, viruses and spores even after the coating has dried.

Maybe we can spray people with this, or get it inside of them somehow. Like a cleansing.
Medical doctors will have to look at this.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
inhabitat.comView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lava?

Copper?

Copper Lava?
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Is it as deadly as the surface of bread is for a single human? Hence the saying "Man cannot live on bread, alone."
 
emtwo [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Land Ark: It took ten years to develop and it just happens to be available now.

I think I'll take my chances and see how it works for others before I start spraying my stuff with it.


It's been under development for 10 years, and it has gone through HK's regulatory process to get approval for the exact function it claims to serve.

I have no idea how stringent the regulations and vetting processes are there, but I think there's reason to be cautiously optimistic about this.
 
id10ts [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
So we just breathe it and we're good, right?
 
Ixnay on the ottenray
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"I feel like it has strengthened our protection against the virus," said Law Ha-yu, a mother of two who lives in a 110-square-foot subdivided unit that was recently sprayed with the coating.

10 ft x 11 ft?  3 people?  My bathroom is bigger.
 
transporter_ii
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Copper destroys viruses:

https://www.vice.com/en_us/article/xg​q​kyw/copper-destroys-viruses-and-bacter​ia-why-isnt-it-everywhere

Why isn't it everywhere? Because plastic is cheaper. It's always about the Benjamins.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
They should test it on some sketchy hotels and use a black light
 
The Voice of Doom
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It's tear gar based, isn't it?
 
The Voice of Doom
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
*gas
 
nanim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
That coating already exists.  My face mask has an anti-viral coating on it.
pics.drugstore.comView Full Size
 
transporter_ii
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

transporter_ii: Copper destroys viruses:


For that matter, silver does too. It is just more expensive than copper.

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti​c​les/PMC6264685/
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Does it involve injecting lysol or monatomic gold?
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

transporter_ii: Copper destroys viruses:

https://www.vice.com/en_us/article/xgq​kyw/copper-destroys-viruses-and-bacter​ia-why-isnt-it-everywhere

Why isn't it everywhere? Because plastic is cheaper. It's always about the Benjamins.


so, what you're saying is that the gangsters of Chicago and St. Louis are really doing the public a great service by providing hot copper-coated lead injections?
 
probesport [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
jjorsett
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

emtwo: Land Ark: It took ten years to develop and it just happens to be available now.

I think I'll take my chances and see how it works for others before I start spraying my stuff with it.

It's been under development for 10 years, and it has gone through HK's regulatory process to get approval for the exact function it claims to serve.

I have no idea how stringent the regulations and vetting processes are there, but I think there's reason to be cautiously optimistic about this.


At this point, I don't think anyone should believe a damned thing coming out of China until it's been verified by non-Chinese scientists. China has completely shredded its credibility and trustworthyness.
 
H31N0US [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Despite that, in an hour, you'll want to coat your surfaces again
 
chawco
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Grandma's figures out this one wierd truck decades ago.
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 41 of 41 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.