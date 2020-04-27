 Skip to content
(AP News)   TSA is finding guns on passengers at nearly three times the rate of last year. Either more people are packing or screeners do a crappy job the rest of the time   (apnews.com) divider line
Admiral General Aladeen News [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
More testing kits available., thus more guns discovered
 
kevinatilusa [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
It's not guns per day that's gone up, but guns per passenger.

The sort of passengers who try to bring guns on airplanes are the same ones who wouldn't let a little thing like a deadly pandemic interfere with their plane trips.
 
This About That [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Extra credit: If your pickup truck requires four parking spaces, what is the equivalent in handguns?
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fewer actual airplanes, but same number of Marshals. Each plane has three, and they all carry guns.
 
thehellisthis [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

This About That: Extra credit: If your pickup truck requires four parking spaces, what is the equivalent in handguns?


A 50 cal revolver?
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

This About That: Extra credit: If your pickup truck requires four parking spaces, what is the equivalent in handguns?


Desert Eagle
 
YakBoy42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
With reduced air travel the TSA has the time to grope fliers much more thoroughly.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

This About That: Extra credit: If your pickup truck requires four parking spaces, what is the equivalent in handguns?


A derringer

//it's an inverse thing...
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
LOL.
This is a nothing story.
Less volume means better coverage.

Corporate America makes us all less safe, less healthy, less employed as a population all to save money. And so they can make rich rich money money baller baller
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

