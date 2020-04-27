 Skip to content
(Orlando Sentinel)   Four out of ten deemed ineligible. Florida: We're not telling you why, have a nice day   (orlandosentinel.com) divider line
•       •       •

Asa Phelps [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Working exactly the way Rick "Biggest Medicare Fraud Ever" Scott designed it.
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If you don't tell them the basis for the decision they can't argue that it was incorrect on appeal or why.
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if they're using software from the 90s like Oregon is.
 
Mad Canadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

fusillade762: I wonder if they're using software from the 90s like Oregon is.


90's?

You're dreaming if you think the software is from the 90's.

There's a non-zero chance that Grace Hopper worked on the system.
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Day labor and drug dealers don't qualify
 
powhound [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This ought to end well. And I doubt it's a Florida specific problem for the most part. All I can say is that if this doesn't end with some starter movements towards nationalized health care and UBI then might as well pack the bags or find a hill to die on. This country is dying. The system set up by the founding old white dudes was never all that. And the aftermath of the war over legal ownership of human beings wasn't exactly all that either.
 
SlashBlot
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Good.
 
SlashBlot
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
They can always eat their red MAGA hats.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

fusillade762: I wonder if they're using software from the 90s like Oregon is.


What, this?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Day labor and drug dealers don't qualify


Wow, go fuk yourself.
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

SlashBlot: They can always eat their red MAGA hats.


Yeah, because it's just redcaps that are being hurt.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
What I want to know is of how many people who had to file, what are the raw numbers, and what number were denied.  This article says 40% in Florida, which is, of course, a blatant rip-off, but from my dealings with ui, about what I expected.

I would like to know the numbers for all states, particularly the red states.  But there doesn't seem to be any way to find out except to get the numbers from the unemployment office itself, and they probably don't give them out.  They'll tell the dollar amounts, which of course are large, like it was the state's money that they so generously hand out, and it isnt.  It's money that comes from employers to make up for providing temporary and shiatty jobs.

Somebody needs to fark these people up.  I always have issues with them, and where I live, unemployment is a necessary part of life.  I only file anymore with great reluctance and when the fear of running out of money becomes worse than my hatred of bureaucracy, which is infinite.  I just come to expect that i will be interrogated like a crime suspect, filed in the wastebasket, or outright denied.

All those farkers should be sent to work seasonal jobs for a few years.  Then they can go back to their desk job of being petty and incompetent tyrants.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

JustToLetYouKnowFriend: SlashBlot: They can always eat their red MAGA hats.
Yeah, because it's just redcaps that are being hurt.


For the simple-minded, its best to keep things simple.   Because theyre simple.  Simply simple.
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
When I saw the headline I thought it was about voting.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

