 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(11 Alive)   Waffle House Index condition green   (11alive.com) divider line
32
    More: Followup, Federal Emergency Management Agency, Georgia, entire Waffle House family, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, Waffle House locations, governor's decision, given area, Wait Wait  
•       •       •

1065 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Apr 2020 at 7:29 AM (55 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



32 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Admiral General Aladeen News [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Does this mean that they have to wipe the previous customer's syrup drippings off the counter before I sit down?
/asking for a friend
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
You can probably get better medical advice from Waffle House than from the White House.
 
Mr. Shabooboo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
And now in our world....Waffle House develops the best practices for safety....what a world we live in...
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And the still image at the start of the video is not Waffle House. It may have been at one time.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I've always looked a little green after eating at Waffle House.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Admiral General Aladeen News: Does this mean that they have to wipe the previous customer's syrup drippings off the counter before I sit down?
/asking for a friend


The question is, when they do, will it be with a disgusting filthy rag and filthy water??????????????????????????
 
thismomentinblackhistory [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Social distancing isn't going anywhere and restaurants will be natural centers for infection and violent incidents when people discover they have very different ideas about proximity and hygiene.
 
Silvanas Max
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Waffle House doin good.  Now lets see how long the patience of the mouth-breathers outside lasts when they have to stand outside for their morning fix.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"I'll take mine smothered, covered, and chunked."
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
And because Waffle House comprises 94% of all "goin' out" places in Georgia, I'd say they've nearly got this whole corona thing nipped in the bud. Just need Shoney's to get on board and they'll be home free.
 
darkmythology [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
My guess: waffle houses reopen with plans for social distancing. Cleatus doesn't want to wait, seats himself and wants to talk to a manager. Manager gives in. More of his kinfolk decide to seat themselves. Frontline workers get sick and occasionally die, with Cleatuses throwing a fit because it's taking too long to get their breakfast.
 
HoodRich White Man
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Well, thank God people are willing to unnecessarily risk their lives for waffles and chicken.  A true sign that America is back to normal!

Oh yeah, COVID-19 is still around too.
 
jtown [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Waffle House Is Dirty WE ALREADY KNEW THAT
Youtube Dok7x-mUcvM
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

thismomentinblackhistory: Social distancing isn't going anywhere and restaurants will be natural centers for infection and violent incidents when people discover they have very different ideas about proximity and hygiene.


as log as there are guys using the mens room and not washing their hands it will be a return to normal
 
August11 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: And now in our world....Waffle House develops the best practices for safety....what a world we live in...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: thismomentinblackhistory: Social distancing isn't going anywhere and restaurants will be natural centers for infection and violent incidents when people discover they have very different ideas about proximity and hygiene.

as log as there are guys using the mens room and not washing their hands it will be a return to normal


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fireproof [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Hmm, "open with elaborate social distancing rules" meets the strict definition of 'green,' but the definition could also be interpreted as "open exactly the same as a normal day:"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"The Waffle Houses are finally returning. Nature is healing, we are the virus."
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

propasaurus: sinko swimo: thismomentinblackhistory: Social distancing isn't going anywhere and restaurants will be natural centers for infection and violent incidents when people discover they have very different ideas about proximity and hygiene.

as log as there are guys using the mens room and not washing their hands it will be a return to normal

[Fark user image image 425x265]


Washing hands with normal soap VS hand sanitizer or antibacterial soap two completely different things.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

propasaurus: sinko swimo: thismomentinblackhistory: Social distancing isn't going anywhere and restaurants will be natural centers for infection and violent incidents when people discover they have very different ideas about proximity and hygiene.

as log as there are guys using the mens room and not washing their hands it will be a return to normal

[Fark user image image 425x265]


Ah, Reddit. Where everyone thinks they're a genius, as long as they can make it sound both self-righteous and somehow liberal.

/Except for r/the_donald, where it has to be conservative
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

waxbeans: propasaurus: sinko swimo: thismomentinblackhistory: Social distancing isn't going anywhere and restaurants will be natural centers for infection and violent incidents when people discover they have very different ideas about proximity and hygiene.

as log as there are guys using the mens room and not washing their hands it will be a return to normal

[Fark user image image 425x265]

Washing hands with normal soap VS hand sanitizer or antibacterial soap two completely different things.


That's what Monsanto and Dial want you to believe.
Maybe Bill Gates is in on it, too.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Admiral General Aladeen News: Does this mean that they have to wipe the previous customer's syrup drippings off the counter before I sit down?
/asking for a friend


Oh, no, no.  That's unnecessary.   Just lick it off as one normally does, it's fine.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Admiral General Aladeen News: Does this mean that they have to wipe the previous customer's syrup drippings off the counter before I sit down?
/asking for a friend

The question is, when they do, will it be with a disgusting filthy rag and filthy water??????????????????????????


Nah they should keep it looking clean and pristine like Chipotle's. Oh wait...
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

HoodRich White Man: Well, thank God people are willing to unnecessarily risk their lives for waffles and chicken.  A true sign that America is back to normal!

Oh yeah, COVID-19 is still around too.


I know right. The morons that think they have freedom should shut up and do what they are told. Why is that so hard to understand?
 
haywatchthis
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
memeguy.comView Full Size
 
Fireproof [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Grungehamster: "The Waffle Houses are finally returning. Nature is healing, we are the virus."


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puzzled
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Maybe they will finally was all the lipstick off the dirty coffee cups.
 
tommyl66
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Wait outside?!? Fark that!! SHALL NOT BE INFRINGED!!
 
puzzled
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
wash
 
whitefangz64
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

fusillade762: You can probably get better medical advice from Waffle House than from the White House.


You have to try the Clorox stuffed french toast. They are to die for.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Fireproof: Grungehamster: "The Waffle Houses are finally returning. Nature is healing, we are the virus."

[Fark user image image 396x750]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thismomentinblackhistory [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Fireproof: Hmm, "open with elaborate social distancing rules" meets the strict definition of 'green,' but the definition could also be interpreted as "open exactly the same as a normal day:"

[Fark user image 422x750]


Georgia released 39 rules a restaurant will have to comply with. No parties over 6 people; you'll be waiting in your car; no bar areas open; no playgrounds. Restaurant operators are warning of smaller menus, higher prices, and no check-ins from your waiter.

Also -- they have not clarified how and of the above will be enforced which will cause a lot of tension, conflict, and patchwork enforcement.

The "return to normal" is not what many are thinking it to be.
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.