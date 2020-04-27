 Skip to content
(The Scottish Sun) Weeners In today's trunk stump news, Scots mum in stitches after rude tree cutting looks exactly like a willy. Yes, she was taking a wee break by working on some wood in the backyard   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That: [Fark user image 364x358] [View Full Size image _x_]


Wow!  What a prick.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Was she gob smacked?
Because they live to say gob smacked.
 
twocent [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Lamberts Ho Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
If your willy looks exactly like that, you should probably see a doctor.
 
darth_badger
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
If you're brave enough...
 
MBooda
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Trump stunk news?
 
Bob Down
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
BREAKING NEWS!
 
WTP 2
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
dad ?...they say i'm a chip off the old block.
 
darth_badger
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


img.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
blackadderquotes.comView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

darth_badger: [pbs.twimg.com image 600x450]

[img.ifunny.co image 454x1061]


That must be Paige's mom.
 
