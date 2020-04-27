 Skip to content
(WRAL)   If you are driving a dead woman's car, you should probably not be speeding... especially if you put her dead body in the trunk of her car   (wral.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Good to know some things haven't changed
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Everybody is soeeding. My highways are like Grand Theft Auto went live. Cops are nowhere, probably on limited duty to cut municipal budgets.

So...you know... good time to move some bodies, really...
 
PreMortem [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I always assumed since hookers were always looking for a ride, they didn't own cars.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

PreMortem: I always assumed since hookers were always looking for a ride, they didn't own cars.


They own crap cars, they drive them as little as possible so they don't break down.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Agrees.
 
thehellisthis [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
At least it wasn't a hatchback, because that would be weird.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have these people never heard of cruise control?
 
Insain2
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I drive a SUV no bodies in the back for me.......A Pig maybe but never a body!!!!

My pickup truck wasn't running the day I had to go get my first Pig....the SUV was the only truck I had running that day.....We had the windows open & we had Fabreeze to spray (it was Feb), so 50 miles of the smell my friend says boy that is one Stinky Bastard..... The name stuck been eating him for almost 18 months now still yummy, I'll have some of him tomorrow night too!!!!!
CSB?!?!
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Insain2: I drive a SUV no bodies in the back for me.......A Pig maybe but never a body!!!!

My pickup truck wasn't running the day I had to go get my first Pig....the SUV was the only truck I had running that day.....We had the windows open & we had Fabreeze to spray (it was Feb), so 50 miles of the smell my friend says boy that is one Stinky Bastard..... The name stuck been eating him for almost 18 months now still yummy, I'll have some of him tomorrow night too!!!!!
CSB?!?!


Kind of a cool story, yeah.

Was left wondering though if the pig was alive or dead when you picked him up.

It's two completely different visuals.
 
SiriusClown [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
But they won't get out of the he caca-doody-way!
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
So much for distancing yourself from the homicide as soon and far as possible. Desperate people, stupid stuff.
 
