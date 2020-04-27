 Skip to content
 
(CBC)   "Yeah we could have done more. Sorry" - Canada's top doctor   (cbc.ca) divider line
4
cman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You mean "sorey", right subs?
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I suck at expressions of regret, so, unfark you. Or whatever.

Sorry my apologies are sarcastic.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
In Ancient Sparta, members of the legislative body used to proposed legislation with a noose around their neck, convenient for the neck tie party should their proposals be rejected. I like to think of Trump's crazy long school boy tie as the modern equivalent. How else to explain such a school boy affectation in a man of 74, who surely must know by now that cravates and bow ties come in sizes and the length can be adjusted.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 minute ago  
FTFA: The World Health Organization (WHO) was reporting by mid-January that human-to-human transmission of COVID-19 was possible

Here's what WHO tweeted on January 14: "Preliminary investigations conducted by the Chinese authorities have found no clear evidence of human-to-human transmission of the novel #coronavirus (2019-nCoV) identified in #Wuhan, #China."
 
