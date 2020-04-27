 Skip to content
(NYPost)   "He said that the last time they spoke, she told him how excruciating it was to have to continually watch contagion patients die, including some even before they could be taken from the ambulance"   (nypost.com) divider line
    Health care, Patient, Health care provider, front lines of the coronavirus battle, head of the emergency department, committed suicide, Stanford University Professor Debra Kaysen, Dr. Philip Breen  
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That is tragic.   I won't even pretend to know what these frontline workers have gone through.

RIP.
 
labman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This is just sad.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They won't count in the Covid death toll. But they should.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I worry about my niece. She's an ICU RN and has been dealing with a very full load for the last six weeks.
 
Noctusxx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There will be more of this before the end.  The good ones will burn out the hardest.  The crappy Docs will last the longest since they already didn't care.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is awful  :'-(
RIP
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, I bet her parents, coworkers, friends, loved ones, and patients feel silly knowing she killed herself over a Democrat-hyped hoax, amirite?

FFS. So tired of this farking timeline.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good people are going to die preventable, senseless deaths because not-so-good people couldn't give a shiat.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope she passed peacefully but somehow I doubt it.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You have to break a few eggs so Karen can get her hair done and Cletus can hang out at the sports bar.
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...but the president said it was just like the flu.

would he..    *gasp*   ..lie to us?


/I'm seriously on the fence about him now
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The human mind wasn't evolved to handle this kind of work.  Not at this level of frequency and severity, anyway.

As a point of reference, NY had 4121 deaths from the Vietnam War, which spanned roughly 20 years.  Thus far, NY has had 22,623 deaths attributed to covid at the time of this post.  The first death from covid in NY was March 13 or 14, so all of this has happened in the span of roughly six weeks.

All of the health care folks deserve a blank check when it comes to therapy after this (and during this).  And after the first wave starts to end, they need it immediately if there's any hope for them to be ready for the second wave which promises to be even worse if it's paired with the regular flu season and we don't have any viable treatments.
 
WillJM8528 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: I hope she passed peacefully but somehow I doubt it.


Damn it. That's enough internet for me. Someone with such a beautiful soul not (at the very least) being given the opportunity to live out their days in peace is goddamn heartbreaking. They deserve it far more than the orange menace.
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This makes me even more depressed. Wow.
 
tpmchris [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: I hope she passed peacefully but somehow I doubt it.


She took her own life. I'm sure it was a quick and easy one.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
but won't someone think of the stonks?
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
saw this on the fridge at my daughter's daycare before the quarantine:
/sad snark
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tpmchris: fragMasterFlash: I hope she passed peacefully but somehow I doubt it.

She took her own life. I'm sure it was a quick and easy one.


FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wejash: They won't count in the Covid death toll. But they should.


Of course they should.

She and her colleagues & coworkers are going insane because of selfish assholes who can't stay home or follow basic rules, deluded morons who think treating this like chicken pox is the right way to, and rabid partisans convinced by their corporate & political masters that an ideologically-motivated conspiracy is afoot.

They're going to watch hundreds of thousands more of us struggle with the virus, and tens of thousands more of us die entirely avoidable deaths, and everything they've been trained to say, do, even believe, pits them against something against which they have few treatment options and even less support from those who once pledged to support them in just such a situation. They're tired, hurt, overworked, sore, depressed, frustrated, angry, pleading, and struggling in a world that has betrayed them fore and aft.

It's not like they can't see, hear, and read what every farkwit from the President of the United States on down says about it - everything from "you're on your own" to "we're stealing your PPE so we can give it to China as a goodwill gift", from "it'll disappear like a miracle" to "if only 60,000 of us die from it, the President will declare it a success." A vaccine's a year out. Viral treatments are scattershot at best. If you see a ventilator, you should thank your lucky stars, albeit for a very short time because if you need a ventilator, chances are you're not going to come back from this. They're dying right next to you, most likely because of you, and they're less likely to get the care you're getting because they were the person giving you your care at the time.

And Trump? He couldn't give a shiat. Not one turd. You're letting him down, y'see, because you didn't save him from himself and the greed & stupidity of his buddies. If you save them, Trump wins - if you don't save them, you lose. And Trump will quite happily let the world that he, personally, saved them all. You will get nothing. Hell, some of you are getting fired during a farking pandemic, because your downsizing will keep the shareholders of the holding company that owns your facility afloat.

The miracle isn't that they're still trying to save our lives despite the indifference of the federal government, the impotence of their local governments, and the ignorance of the very folks they're trying to save. The miracle is that they even farking show up at all at this point.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: I hope she passed peacefully but somehow I doubt it.


There is no peace in suicide. This just sucks.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That does genuinely have to be awful - to join an industry with the intent on saving lives, only to be somewhat powerless to intervene and save them amidst a pandemic...

More power and respect to each and every front-line healthcare worker that's sticking in there. Thank you - and bless you - for your service in a time where you're needed more than ever!
 
the voice of raisin [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Good people are going to die preventable, senseless deaths because not-so-good people couldn't give a shiat.


Good people have died preventable, senseless deaths...
 
kosherkow
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

tpmchris: fragMasterFlash: I hope she passed peacefully but somehow I doubt it.

She took her own life. I'm sure it was a quick and easy one.


Apparently being an arsehole in one thread today wasn't enough...?

Neat
 
daffy [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
That is so sad. There are so many heroes working together tirelessly fighting this terrible plague. I could never do the things they do.I know it is hard work, on the mind and body and I hope and pray that get help, if they need it.

To all of you trying to turn this around, please know that we love and respect you all. There is only one word for people who day after day work at saving the lives of those that are affected . HERO. Please stay strong, stay safe and if you need help please ask for it. GOD BLESS YOU ALL!
 
roguejuliet
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

tpmchris: fragMasterFlash: I hope she passed peacefully but somehow I doubt it.

She took her own life. I'm sure it was a quick and easy one.


Either you are being sarcastic or you've never been *there* enough to start actually doing the research.  There are no painless, peaceful methods (except maybe opiate OD).  It takes longer than you might think and it's not at all like the movies.
 
CNichols [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Good people are going to die preventable, senseless deaths because not-so-good people couldn't give a shiat.


Case in point...
The good die young, while the wicked grow old and prosper.
 
tpmchris [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

roguejuliet: tpmchris: fragMasterFlash: I hope she passed peacefully but somehow I doubt it.

She took her own life. I'm sure it was a quick and easy one.

Either you are being sarcastic or you've never been *there* enough to start actually doing the research.  There are no painless, peaceful methods (except maybe opiate OD).  It takes longer than you might think and it's not at all like the movies.


She's a doc. Im guessing pills.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
You have a story like this suicide, then you have local news stations showing nurses dancing and doing farking Haka dances.

WTF is really happening here
 
sswo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
God bless you front liners. This is tragic. RIP to those we've Lost.
 
sennoma [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This farking sucks.  Fark the administration.  Fark the assholes protesting.  Fark the covidiots.  This is on them.

Suicide isn't painless, especially for those around you.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline's phone number is 1-800-273-8255.
 
tpmchris [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

sennoma: This farking sucks.  Fark the administration.  Fark the assholes protesting.  Fark the covidiots.  This is on them.

Suicide isn't painless, especially for those around you.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline's phone number is 1-800-273-8255.


Yeah, blame the frustrated people who can't  feed their family. Does the mom or dad who can longer handle the stress of it who ultimately commit suicide count, too?
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Godscrack: [Fark user image 659x800]

You have a story like this suicide, then you have local news stations showing nurses dancing and doing farking Haka dances.

WTF is really happening here


I feel some Qanonsense about to happen here.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The more you eat the more you fart [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: That is tragic.   I won't even pretend to know what these frontline workers have gone through.

RIP.


It's not pretty.

I've been working 6 12 hour shifts per week for 6 weeks now, and despite what the news says, it hasn't slowed down much at all.

Governors are talking about letting the stay at home orders expire, and all of us in the ER just looked at each other and shook our heads when we heard the news.

We can't keep this up forever.

/ER Nurse
 
Godscrack
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: Godscrack: [Fark user image 659x800]


I feel some Qanonsense about to happen here.


Username checks out
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

tpmchris: sennoma: This farking sucks.  Fark the administration.  Fark the assholes protesting.  Fark the covidiots.  This is on them.

Suicide isn't painless, especially for those around you.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline's phone number is 1-800-273-8255.

Yeah, blame the frustrated people who can't  feed their family.

is this where you segue into trump talking points like the lockdown is causing drug addiction and suicides?
 
anuran [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

The more you eat the more you fart: Dewey Fidalgo: That is tragic.   I won't even pretend to know what these frontline workers have gone through.

RIP.

It's not pretty.

I've been working 6 12 hour shifts per week for 6 weeks now, and despite what the news says, it hasn't slowed down much at all.

Governors are talking about letting the stay at home orders expire, and all of us in the ER just looked at each other and shook our heads when we heard the news.

We can't keep this up forever.

/ER Nurse


Bless you. I don't know if there are gods, but bless you anyway.
 
The more you eat the more you fart [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: That does genuinely have to be awful - to join an industry with the intent on saving lives, only to be somewhat powerless to intervene and save them amidst a pandemic...


You have NO idea.

Not being patronizing, and thank you for at least understanding.

It's absolutely heart breaking day in and day out.

If it weren't for Lagavulin, I'm sure I'd be on antidepressant meds by now.
 
MikeyFuccon [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Man, I bet her parents, coworkers, friends, loved ones, and patients feel silly knowing she killed herself over a Democrat-hyped hoax, amirite?

FFS. So tired of this farking timeline.


They'll just call her a snowflake.

They already resent people being called heroes who haven't gone to war and not returned alive.

I saw Hajji kill my brothers before my eyes in Iraq, says Jim-Bob, never looked back. They died for America, he says. Then the Houseboy sold it to China.

Never mind that Jim-Bob himself hasn't been quite right since. He dealt with it by self-medicating with whiskey, alienating or driving away his loved ones and rendering himself unemployable---which was all Obama's fault too, of course.

He tells himself that the pistol he keeps under his pillow is for defense against intruders. Never mind that there's nothing in his trailer worth stealing, he has no enemies (he is not hated by anybody who knows him well so much as pitied), and that he hasn't bothered loading more than one bullet.
 
The more you eat the more you fart [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

anuran: The more you eat the more you fart: Dewey Fidalgo: That is tragic.   I won't even pretend to know what these frontline workers have gone through.

RIP.

It's not pretty.

I've been working 6 12 hour shifts per week for 6 weeks now, and despite what the news says, it hasn't slowed down much at all.

Governors are talking about letting the stay at home orders expire, and all of us in the ER just looked at each other and shook our heads when we heard the news.

We can't keep this up forever.

/ER Nurse

Bless you. I don't know if there are gods, but bless you anyway.


Thank you.  Sincerely.
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It's sad that female physicians commit suicide at a much higher rate than male physicians. We as a country need to do more to help female physicians get the help they need when they feel hopeless.
 
