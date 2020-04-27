 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS Sacramento)   (Not the Onion) PETA plans to erect a billboard in remembrance of fallen poultry: 'In memory of the chickens killed in a nearby fire'   (sacramento.cbslocal.com) divider line
24
    More: Stupid, Meat, Chicken or the egg, Chicken, Sky, The Help, Monday, According to Jim, Bird  
•       •       •

146 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Apr 2020 at 9:17 PM (20 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



24 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
capt_sensible [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There wouldn't happen to be any BBQ sauce?
 
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I teach informal argumentation (less formal than white tie, but more formal than business casual) and anytime a student asks for an example of a fallacy, I fire up PETA. And I'm vegetarian. Those people are the Westboro Baptist Church of vegetarianism.
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Garlic, thyme and Italian salad dressing.
 
comic serif [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone should put up another billboard right next to it lamenting all the dead Corona viruses killed by handwashing, and all the bacteria killed by PETA members every time they take a dump.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They were delicious.

i2.wp.comView Full Size
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Several PETA stories this week, all involving an attempt at attention whoring.  Well, that's not fair I guess, since that is what all PETA stories tend to be.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
f4.bcbits.comView Full Size

Godspeed, mothercluckers.
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
PETA is totally not winging it. They're legit, not a honeymustard pot for the type of spicy person detailed in the FBI's eco terrorism profile.
 
tasteme
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Not a PETA person, but I do think there is something wrong with making sweaters out of turtle necks.
 
darth_badger
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

covfefe: PETA is totally not winging it. They're legit, not a honeymustard pot for the type of spicy person detailed in the FBI's eco terrorism profile.


I tendie to agree.
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I tortured people from PETA before. They screamed for deer life.
 
Phony_Soldier
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Are we honoring the dead chickens as heroes?

/Everybody is a hero these days.
//Never forget!
///The chickens
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

darth_badger: covfefe: PETA is totally not winging it. They're legit, not a honeymustard pot for the type of spicy person detailed in the FBI's eco terrorism profile.

I tendie to agree.


Their message always seems poorly rehearsed, as if they were to pullet out of their ass.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Just FYI if everyone were vegan chickens wouldn't exist. Plowing fields will still kill all the animals living in them, though.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Bake a 4-oz. chicken breast at 350°F (177C) for 25 to 30 minutes. Use a meat thermometer to check that the internal temperature is 165F

but they don't specify what bake means. and there is not info on temperature inside a burning barn.
once these things are answered we can have much larger BBQ's
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Stop giving PETA money.
 
GrogSmash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
My first thought....

Can you imagine the stench given off by a million burning feathers?
 
uncleacid [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Rest in delicious pieces.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
What's the matter, Colonel Sanders? Chicken?
 
Fano
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I blame Carol Baskin!
 
Carousel Beast
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Gordon Bennett: Stop giving PETA money.


You know, I used to think the same thing, but seeing the damage middle-class white girls do elsewhere, the more of these pointless virtue-signalling money-sinks we can put up for them, the better.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.