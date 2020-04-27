 Skip to content
(TuneIn)   Tonight, because why not, we can probably all use some laughs, Paul's Memory Bank (8PM EDT) brings you 2 hours of comedy and novelty songs   (tunein.com) divider line
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the alternate Live365 link.

This link will be going away once the music license is dropped after May 12.

Hope everyone is doing well tonight.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Standing by...
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

wooden_badger: And the alternate Live365 link.

This link will be going away once the music license is dropped after May 12.


I was concerned that I wouldn't hear the show after that, but I got TuneIn to work - on the XP box! - by allowing Flash Player and all ads.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Black Lassie by Cheech & Chong, but hey what do I know.
 
WertTheFerk
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Sorry I missed last week. I totally zoned out. It happens when one graduates to the side of the mountain where the sun sets. Will try to stay focused tonight. If you throw a stick, all bets are off. My faculties can only handle the simple things right now. Bring on the comedy we all need.
 
Mojongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Monty Python - Lumberjack Song
Youtube FshU58nI0Ts
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
That was almost accidentally perfect timing.
 
WertTheFerk
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Happy show #250! That is a milestone!
 
