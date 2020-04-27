 Skip to content
(WINK Fort Myers)   Because if there's one thing we need right now in Florida, it's landfalling hurricanes   (winknews.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Tropical cyclone, year's hurricane season, Wind, Sea surface temperature, Dr. Joanne Muller, Storm, less wind shear, Weather  
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Headline is true, but a reminder that hurricanes devstate a lot more states than just Florida.
 
HomoHabilis [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

dodecahedron: Headline is true, but a reminder that hurricanes devstate a lot more states than just Florida.


and Alabama for sure

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Life and weather go on...
 
rcain
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
If you stand in the path of an oncoming hurricane and Trump nukes it, you'll be disinfected of coronavirus
 
turbocucumber [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It keeps people off the beaches.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Meanwhile Australia's like 'WTF, mate?'
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Ah, it's the hurricane prediction people making predictions again. Of course they'll have numerous adjustments and revisions over the season and in the end they'll say they were spot-on. Asking a magic 8-ball how many hurricanes there'll be is probably just as useful.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: Meanwhile Australia's like 'WTF, mate?'


But I'm le tired.
 
hammettman [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
He'll be able to kill two birds with one toss.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CarbonCarby
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


At the rate we keep adding disasters, 2020 is all but guaranteed to not be the cool five lion Voltron.  We're getting the shiatty 15 car pile-up.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I predict that every year we will get an article predicting that year's hurricane season to be above average.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
If the low pressure and high winds reach extreme levels, it's possible that small tornadoes could form, lifting COVID-19 infected people into the atmosphere aerosolizing and dispersing the virus throughout the entire American Southeast. Coronacane!
 
thehellisthis [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

CarbonCarby: [Fark user image 597x481]

At the rate we keep adding disasters, 2020 is all but guaranteed to not be the cool five lion Voltron.  We're getting the shiatty 15 car pile-up.


"we need a Voltron like Devestator, but with a Honda Accords"
 
TheSpartanGrant
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
There's tons of oil tankers off the coasts just sitting fully loaded in the ocean. And now we've got hurricanes. Fantastic.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
This year's hurricane season is currently predicted to be a more active season than average


It must be a year ending in a number.
 
hammettman [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I predict that at one of his shiatpressers he going to "theorize" that the high winds from a hurricane will literally blow the virus away.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: If the low pressure and high winds reach extreme levels, it's possible that small tornadoes could form, lifting COVID-19 infected people into the atmosphere aerosolizing and dispersing the virus throughout the entire American Southeast. Coronacane!


So are you saying they are going to be raptured?
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Ehh, it wouldn't be too hard to wrangle a little study of initial season estimates versus actual results. They seem to be over most years, rarely under.
 
GrogSmash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

hammettman: I predict that at one of his shiatpressers he going to "theorize" that the high winds from a hurricane will literally blow the virus away.


Didn't you hear?  He threw a temper tantrum over the weekend about reporters and journalists daring to ask 'hostile and angry' (read: Did you seriously just say that?) questions about his daily comments, and his biggliest plans about how to cure this disease, and restart the economy.

He probably won't be doing a press briefing for a few weeks, until his gets over his sulk.

How dare they, and the corporations, DARE question his greatliest plan yet to destroy the virus by ingesting or injecting chemical disinfectatants!!!  Everyone can do it!  In a week, the American economy would be back open for business!

/ignoring everyone who has lost their jobs
//ignoring the death toll
///ignoring the number of small business that are going under
////ignoring how many people are farked on rent or mortgage payments
//ignoring the fact that the world supply chain is broken, and will be for months, if not years
 
