(Some Guy)   There are now one million confirmed coronavirus cases in the US, 5.6% of whom have died so far   (worldometers.info) divider line
    More: Scary, United States, U.S. state, Wuhan, U.S. Centers, new CDC guidelines, Republic of China, state reports, New York City  
634 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Apr 2020 at 11:32 PM (1 hour ago)



IlGreven [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
And the newest Fox News excuse/accusation/anti-science/pro-Tru​mp bullshiat is, "oh, they're just putting deaths from heart attacks and strokes in with the COVID! Puffed up numbers! Don't trust those pesky doctors!"

/I guess we can lump in "death by dumbassery" in with the COVID deaths, too...
 
MikeyFuccon [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The real death toll of COVID-19 is probably closer to 100,000, due to various reasons for underreporting.

The real number of cases, closer to ten million than one.

There are 330 million Americans. Ten million exposures is nowhere close to what you need for herd immunity. Only limited progress (to be generous) has been made on setting up comprehensive testing. A vaccine? I can dream too.

What do you need for herd immunity? 60 percent. Fine. That means 200 million Americans.

So multiply both numbers above by a factor of 20.

Remember how we were told that two million deaths was a wild guess pulled out of a modeller's ass by liberals wanting to frighten decent Americans into staying away from the mall and causing a recession, because nothing else would drive Trump from power?

Actually, no, the US is still on track for two million deaths.

And that's just the US.

Sleep tight, Farkers. Sleep through 2020, if you can. It's going to be a truly ugly year.
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


//aisle seat
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

That's a pretty solid analysis. I'll add that the 5.6% current death rate undercounts because some of the people who are sick now will die. Also the estimated 10x higher infection total is based on the antibody testing study, correct? Those tests had high false positive rates and there were sampling bias problems, so that may be on the high side. All of this means your estimate of final deaths might be 2-4 times lower than we will finally see.

For all the people who said "we have a better health system and will have lower death rates in the US, looks like not so much. Anyway NY has a world class health system, but much of the US does not compare well. Unfortunately it looks like Georgia and Tennessee are setting themselves up to find out just how bad things can get.

Then we also have to consider demographics. Florida and Arizona skew older than the average of the infected regions so far and we can expect death rates to be regionally even worse.

I'd love to be able to offer some ray of hope here, but I don't see it.
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For what it's worth, it looks like daily new cases and deaths are just starting to trend down over the past few days. Trump claimed this was a war, but in a war you wouldn't stop fighting until you won.  Instead Trump and the Republican governors are pushing to reopen and let the coronavirus spring bounce back up.
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

40 degree day: For what it's worth, it looks like daily new cases and deaths are just starting to trend down over the past few days. Trump claimed this was a war, but in a war you wouldn't stop fighting until you won.  Instead Trump and the Republican governors are pushing to reopen and let the coronavirus spring bounce back up.


So, like every one of the last three large-scale conflicts we've been involved with since 1945.
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
40 degree day:  I'd love to be able to offer some ray of hope here, but ...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dkulprit
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Subby bad at math.
 
Highly evolved sloth
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

How does herd immunity work if these reports are true that people who had it and recovered have gotten it again?
Or are the two unrelated?
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Yeah but the mortality rate is BS because we don't really know how many people actually have had it!!

/this is an argument my idiot friend still makes.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Any mathematicians here? Is there a term for no matter what the toll is, the number is a product of 45?
 
HeadLever
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

MikeyFuccon: Actually, no, the US is still on track for two million deaths.


Not sure how you square that statement with the fact that the vast majority of states have Rt values below 1.0.  Only 8 states remain above 1.0.

Your partisan hackery and its busted talking points are showing.
 
CNichols [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

All those rightwing talking points downplaying the severity of COVID-19?

My father believes them all and is spewing them back out constantly.

And guess who's cardiologist told him he needs a second round of defibrillation to try to treat his arrhythmia?

My father.

So, to clear him for the procedure, he had to get a COVID test today. Supposedly, he'll get the results by Thursday.

So that was all a lovely surprise to be told about after getting home from work.
 
Nosatril
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
By the official count, we are only a couple thousand deaths short of the U.S. total in Vietnam.
 
HeadLever
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Yeah but the mortality rate is BS because we don't really know how many people actually have had it!!

/this is an argument my idiot friend still makes.


Why?  It is accurate.  The rate is the deaths divided by the people who have been infected.  We are decently confident on the numerator, but not very confident on the denominator.
 
Hugemeister [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Some states insistence on reopening versus those that are holding fast and staying closed reminds me of the wit and wisdom of Andrew Dice Clay...

"WTF do they mean a smoking section in an airplane? It's a farking enclosed tube..."

Some states open some states closed and either intermittent surveillance and testing or none at all...

You dumbasses should have had a national lockdown for 3 weeks and put a World War II after Pearl Harbor Style effort into testing and treatment...
 
Miami-Hoosier
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

IlGreven: And the newest Fox News excuse/accusation/anti-science/pro-Tru​mp bullshiat is, "oh, they're just putting deaths from heart attacks and strokes in with the COVID! Puffed up numbers! Don't trust those pesky doctors!"

/I guess we can lump in "death by dumbassery" in with the COVID deaths, too...


Is death through an agent of covid dumbassery in the same basket?
 
gunsmack [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Strangely, my county (Carbon, PA) has actually lost C-19 deaths this week.

We had 19 dead. It's down to 17 today. Somehow PA reclassified 200 deaths as non-covid.
 
starsrift
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

40 degree day: That's a pretty solid analysis. I'll add that the 5.6% current death rate undercounts because some of the people who are sick now will die. Also the estimated 10x higher infection total is based on the antibody testing study, correct? Those tests had high false positive rates and there were sampling bias problems, so that may be on the high side. All of this means your estimate of final deaths might be 2-4 times lower than we will finally see.

For all the people who said "we have a better health system and will have lower death rates in the US, looks like not so much. Anyway NY has a world class health system, but much of the US does not compare well. Unfortunately it looks like Georgia and Tennessee are setting themselves up to find out just how bad things can get.

Then we also have to consider demographics. Florida and Arizona skew older than the average of the infected regions so far and we can expect death rates to be regionally even worse.

I'd love to be able to offer some ray of hope here, but ...


You appear to be wanting to take unconfirmed cases that are dead and add them to the comparison of surviving confirmed cases. The cases that are unconfirmed and not needing hospitalization are vastly more numerous than the unconfirmed cases that needed hospitalization or resulted in death.

What I'm getting at is that the death rate, if you start factoring in unconfirmed cases, is only going to go down. And that we're at a million confirmed, that's a pretty broad basis for starting statistics. There is no reason to assume the death is going to go up, unless there's something about the virus that nobody's yet considered. So two million, for herd immunity, or 3 million for total infection, should be the worst case scenario that the US should considered.

Which is a farking lot of dead people, and that ignores the stress on hospitals and their workers. But it's, not, well. It's certainly worse than the flu, but as pandemics go, we've lived with worse. That should be a big breath of relief to most people who are considering the numbers.
 
Miami-Hoosier
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
NOT IN MY TOXIC DUMP!

Mayor and dozens others defy New Mexico governor's lockdown order at Grant County Golf Course.  Mayor gives a Tiger King Vibe.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

HeadLever: abhorrent1: Yeah but the mortality rate is BS because we don't really know how many people actually have had it!!

/this is an argument my idiot friend still makes.

Why?  It is accurate.  The rate is the deaths divided by the people who have been infected.  We are decently confident on the numerator, but not very confident on the denominator.


Because it doesn't farking matter. 55K + people have died. Almost 20K more than the number you "BUT THE FLU" people like to argue.

It's more contagious and more deadly. I don't know why some people just refuse to accept that.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
But I WANT to go to Buffalo Wild Wings and eat their substandard excuse for chicken.....
 
ansius [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

I'm not American, but I used to live there and have a lot of friends there. I am worried that I am watching a country die in front of my eyes and I hope your analysis is way off the mark.

So far, it's been a tragedy. 60,000 people dying in less than 6 weeks is appalling. But at least the trajectory of the death counts is trending down now.

Fark user imageView Full Size

https://www.worldometers.info/coronav​i​rus/country/us/

But if the trend of deaths picks up again because of the behaviour of numbskulls, then it's going to be like watching a country killing itself through a 'hold my beer and watch this!' stunt.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: HeadLever: abhorrent1: Yeah but the mortality rate is BS because we don't really know how many people actually have had it!!

/this is an argument my idiot friend still makes.

Why?  It is accurate.  The rate is the deaths divided by the people who have been infected.  We are decently confident on the numerator, but not very confident on the denominator.

Because it doesn't farking matter. 55K + people have died. Almost 20K more than the number you "BUT THE FLU" people like to argue.

It's more contagious and more deadly. I don't know why some people just refuse to accept that.


Because it slightly inconveniences them?

Because Trump said everything was fine?
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Coronavirus? Haven't heard of it.
 
GummyBearOverlord [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: 40 degree day: For what it's worth, it looks like daily new cases and deaths are just starting to trend down over the past few days. Trump claimed this was a war, but in a war you wouldn't stop fighting until you won.  Instead Trump and the Republican governors are pushing to reopen and let the coronavirus spring bounce back up.

So, like every one of the last three large-scale conflicts we've been involved with since 1945.


I fell like there is a good Syria corollary you could make with the virus and Trumps handling of both.

I am too lazy to do it though beyond:
1. Seek help
2. Make promises
3. Crap on help
4. Break promises
5. Massive deaths
 
starsrift
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

starsrift: So two million, for herd immunity, or 3 million for total infection, should be the worst case scenario that the US should considered..


Well, the only thing worse than my typing right now is my math, but my point stands regardless of them.
 
HeadLever
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Because it doesn't farking matter. 55K + people have died


If you context of the Death Rate, it matters as it is the definition of the term.  One is dependent upon the other and is also independent of your feelings. Sorry dude, facts don't care much about your feelings or the death of others. It is cold, but it is true.


Almost 20K more than the number you "BUT THE FLU" people like to argue.

Where did I ever say it was like the flu?  That is either rhetorical question not aimed at me or a strawman.
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

IlGreven: And the newest Fox News excuse/accusation/anti-science/pro-Tru​mp bullshiat is, "oh, they're just putting deaths from heart attacks and strokes in with the COVID! Puffed up numbers! Don't trust those pesky doctors!"

/I guess we can lump in "death by dumbassery" in with the COVID deaths, too...


Same argument can be applied to mass shootings.
 
Miami-Hoosier
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Nosatril: By the official count, we are only a couple thousand deaths short of the U.S. total in Vietnam.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oho9K​a​oxI-4
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: HeadLever: abhorrent1: Yeah but the mortality rate is BS because we don't really know how many people actually have had it!!

/this is an argument my idiot friend still makes.

Why?  It is accurate.  The rate is the deaths divided by the people who have been infected.  We are decently confident on the numerator, but not very confident on the denominator.

Because it doesn't farking matter. 55K + people have died. Almost 20K more than the number you "BUT THE FLU" people like to argue.

It's more contagious and more deadly. I don't know why some people just refuse to accept that.



Sometimes the will to believe sometimes outranks the will to power and often outranks the will to live coontil the very last instant at which point it is too ***** late).
 
HeadLever
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

ansius: But if the trend of deaths picks up again because of the behaviour of numbskulls, then it's going to be like watching a country killing itself through a 'hold my beer and watch this!' stunt.


So far the Rt numbers are encouraging, but you are right that we need to continue to be smart about how we reopen things.
 
MikeyFuccon [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

40 degree day: For what it's worth, it looks like daily new cases and deaths are just starting to trend down over the past few days. Trump claimed this was a war, but in a war you wouldn't stop fighting until you won.  Instead Trump and the Republican governors are pushing to reopen and let the coronavirus spring bounce back up.


Declaring victory, getting out, and hoping everybody is so sick of the whole affair that their only reaction to the news that the VC have taken Saigon will be to change channels, and attention will be easily diverted to other matters, like Whipping Inflation Now.

It didn't work for Nixon and Ford, but they hadn't a whole fake news industry running interference for them, and making a fortune doing it.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: HeadLever: abhorrent1: Yeah but the mortality rate is BS because we don't really know how many people actually have had it!!

/this is an argument my idiot friend still makes.

Why?  It is accurate.  The rate is the deaths divided by the people who have been infected.  We are decently confident on the numerator, but not very confident on the denominator.

Because it doesn't farking matter. 55K + people have died. Almost 20K more than the number you "BUT THE FLU" people like to argue.

It's more contagious and more deadly. I don't know why some people just refuse to accept that.


Agree -- as nice as it would be to know an accurate infection rate, in some sense it is not as short-term important as it would have been early on.  At this point, the thing to note is that the infection rate far exceeds testing capability and even if its fatality rate is lower than forecast, the total number of confirmed deaths in such a short time show it is serious.  Basically, whatever the fatality rate is, its so infectious that it has caused 55,000 deaths in 2.5ish months in the US.  Picking a random low number, say 0.5%, fatality rate doesn't seem so great if nearly everyone in the country would get infected without precautions.  That'd be like 1.5M dead in the space of however many months it took for that to occur.
 
HeadLever
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: It's more contagious and more deadly.


Sure and that has nothing to do with my point. I agree with you there.
 
GummyBearOverlord [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

HeadLever: abhorrent1: Yeah but the mortality rate is BS because we don't really know how many people actually have had it!!

/this is an argument my idiot friend still makes.

Why?  It is accurate.  The rate is the deaths divided by the people who have been infected.  We are decently confident on the numerator, but not very confident on the denominator.


I think the jury is still out on the confidence level of the numerator.

Do you really think early days they were wasting tests on dead people?  Do you think how to classify cause of death is consistent?
 
LostTimeTraveler
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
We know the death rate is likely to be between .7 and .9 based on the areas that tested everyone (see South Korea, Germany, Iceland)

This number is solid.
 
goshes
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
If Obama was still in office 2 million would have died of the virus.  God appointed Trump to lead this nation of God to save us in this time of the China virus.
 
HeadLever
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

GummyBearOverlord: I think the jury is still out on the confidence level of the numerator.


That is a fair argument.  I do think that we know it quite a bit better than the denominator side, though.
 
Richard Saunders
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Wrong.

/please stop trying
 
the voice of raisin [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

I'm not American, but I used to live there and have a lot of friends there. I am worried that I am watching a country die in front of my eyes and I hope your analysis is way off the mark.

So far, it's been a tragedy. 60,000 people dying in less than 6 weeks is appalling. But at least the trajectory of the death counts is trending down now.

[Fark user image 850x534]
https://www.worldometers.info/coronavi​rus/country/us/

But if the trend of deaths picks up again because of the behaviour of numbskulls, then it's going to be like watching a country killing itself through a 'hold my beer and watch this!' stunt.


It's likely trending down because all of the Red States who want to support Trump have been arguing to reclassify deaths which may have been caused by coronavirus but no test was taken because they're not going to test dead people as "not Covid-19".

We'll only know hoe many peope actually died in a historical context, and we'll probably never know how many actually died from the Coronavirus because they won't keep accurate records.

However the dead will still be the dead, and the real tally will only be available when comparing deaths during other years over the same time period.
 
LostTimeTraveler
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
If you want to make yourself the most informed you can possibly be on this topic, read this:

https://www.gatesnotes.com/Health/Pan​d​emic-Innovation?WT.mc_id=2020042309000​0_Pandemic-Innovation_BG-TW_&WT.tsrc=B​GTW

TLDR = 18 months for vaccine, we may get lucky with a drug (Remdesivir) currently following the science, and contact tracing/rapid testing is the most likely fastest path back to a semi-normal life style.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

HeadLever: abhorrent1: Because it doesn't farking matter. 55K + people have died

If you context of the Death Rate, it matters as it is the definition of the term.  One is dependent upon the other and is also independent of your feelings. Sorry dude, facts don't care much about your feelings or the death of others. It is cold, but it is true.


Almost 20K more than the number you "BUT THE FLU" people like to argue.

Where did I ever say it was like the flu?  That is either rhetorical question not aimed at me or a strawman.


5% of the people known to have had it have died. The unknowns are irrelevant.
I'm just tired of the argument. There are probably millions of unreported cases of the flu every year. I know I've had it multiple times in my life and never went to the doctor.

So you can't say the mortality rate for covid is invalid because we don't know how many people actually have/had it while saying flu numbers are valid. All anyone knows it's what's reported.

And maybe you haven't said that, but that's the argument a lot of people are trying to make.
 
paulleah [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

40 degree day: For what it's worth, it looks like daily new cases and deaths are just starting to trend down over the past few days. Trump claimed this was a war, but in a war you wouldn't stop fighting until you won.  Instead Trump and the Republican governors are pushing to reopen and let the coronavirus spring bounce back up.


You've never seen the US win a war.
Haven't won one since WWII.
 
GummyBearOverlord [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

HeadLever: GummyBearOverlord: I think the jury is still out on the confidence level of the numerator.

That is a fair argument.  I do think that we know it quite a bit better than the denominator side, though.


I agree and why it is so critical for much more testing.

Mainly to get a sense of how many people are still at risk and to effectively contain infections before they become outbreaks when we try to open.

I fear our testing capacity and distribution methods are not mature enough to really do a good job of either at this time.
 
Majin_Buu
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LostTimeTraveler
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
And I will just add this...

If contact tracing/rapid testing is the fastest way out of this (see Germany and South Korea)

WHY O WHY would the President of the US not use the war-times power to move heaven and earth to follow the South Korean and German models.

We have been at this for 3 farking months... with a competent leader, we could be lightyears ahead of where we are currently.
 
HeadLever
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: 5% of the people known to have had it have died. The unknowns are irrelevant.


Incorrect.  For example if you 40K people die per year of auto accidents but you only 'know' of 100K that drive, your death rate is going to create policy that stops anyone from driving.

Making policy decisions based upon 'known unknowns' (that is data that we know is incomplete and fraught with error) is very dangerous and can be in fact counter productive.
 
pushthelimits [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Hugemeister: Some states insistence on reopening versus those that are holding fast and staying closed reminds me of the wit and wisdom of Andrew Dice Clay...

"WTF do they mean a smoking section in an airplane? It's a farking enclosed tube..."

Some states open some states closed and either intermittent surveillance and testing or none at all...

You dumbasses should have had a national lockdown for 3 weeks and put a World War II after Pearl Harbor Style effort into testing and treatment...


We dumbasses?
The citizens of the U.S. have no control over what our idiot president or idiot Republican governors do or do not enforce. All we can do is vote and hope for the best, and in 2016 we got farked.
 
HeadLever
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

GummyBearOverlord: I fear our testing capacity and distribution methods are not mature enough to really do a good job of either at this time.


Yeah, the ability to reliably test in any sort of comprehensive manner is by the far the biggest failure, IMO.  I am hoping that they are able to get this going sooner rather than later.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.