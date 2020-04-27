 Skip to content
Police scramble to find man who cracked an egg on jogger's head
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
IRestoreFurniture [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I looked out the window seen his bald head...
 
croesius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ran to the fridge and pulled out an egg.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Road Rage:  Pedestrian Edition
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The huevos on some people. Why can't we be eggcellent to each other?
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
That would never happen in the US.
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
#EggBoy Cracks Racist Politician
Youtube hPUz248WpV4
 
Wolfspider
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
What a waste of an egg. They are precious right now, not cheep.
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Wolfspider: What a waste of an egg. They are precious right now, not cheep.


Maybe it was a pigeon egg?
 
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Seems an awful waste just for a cheap yolk.
 
guestguy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

MythDragon: The huevos on some people. Why can't we be eggcellent to each other?


Eggactly!  We are but a shell of our former selves...it's like some kind of sick yolk.
 
guestguy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

guestguy: MythDragon: The huevos on some people. Why can't we be eggcellent to each other?

Eggactly!  We are but a shell of our former selves...it's like some kind of sick yolk.


*Eggsactly...dammit.
 
Kumana Wanalaia [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
cracking eggs on joggers' heads is kind of hen-tai
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Duh.  Poaching is illegal.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The police dogs did not find the suspect but found the chicken.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
They used police dogs to search for the guy? I would say they were ova eggsagerating. It's not like this was an act of a hard boiled criminal. Look on the sunny side, the victim wasn't hurt and the situation was over easy.
 
IRestoreFurniture [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Wolfspider: What a waste of an egg. They are precious right now, not cheep.


This too.
 
