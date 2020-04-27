 Skip to content
(Onion AV Club)   Great another YouTuber looking for 15 minutes of fame... (Clicks link) Awww   (news.avclub.com) divider line
15
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Flash forward ten to twelve years:

Dad: "Hey, sweetie, let's sing that Rage Against The Machine song again."
Daughter: "Fark you I won't do what you tell me!"
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
that sucked. was it even english?
 
Hoban Washburne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well that made my afternoon.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Toddler?  I barely met her.

/do people not know what a toddler is
 
crumblecat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Baby metal are still one short.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only there was a way to expose your child to music that wasn't shiatty.
 
DaWormyPimpsta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Puddle of Mudd did it worse.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Worst Cover Ever - The Final Countdown
Youtube 9tO88GgQYuU
 
doomsdayaddams
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was amazingly cute.
 
yakmans_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KC Dutchman: Flash forward ten to twelve years:

Dad: "Hey, sweetie, let's sing that Rage Against The Machine song again."
Daughter: "Fark you I won't do what you tell me!"


When I was pre-school, my father got me to sing Love and Marriage. Who knows why? Top 2-3 most humiliating things I've ever done.
 
A'isha P. [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want to be her when I grow up.
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least Poppy knew what he was doing, and the kid gets a pass because she's an awfully cute kid.
 
snarky kong
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
That was awful. If the Hey Jude kid is a 9, this is a 0.5.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: [YouTube video: Worst Cover Ever - The Final Countdown]


That is like seeing a celebrity without makeup, but Fark has an all-time worst version of that thanks to Toshiro Mifune's Letter Opener. This girl can at least sing.
 
nanim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
That's when the kid gets tossed out of preschool for using the F word...
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.