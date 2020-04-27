 Skip to content
transyrn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a confession; they sent me two.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd buy that for a dollar
 
fat boy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pre loaded with subby's DNA at no extra charge
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People pay for bar towels??
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I don't have any cash, best I can do is offer a trade for a hot cocoa sampler box
 
PapermonkeyExpress [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I thought these were only legend!

End times indeed.
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
So farking jealous. No one I know ever managed to get theirs.
That promotion turned me off trading my personal information for free shiat.
 
zerkalo [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I was collecting mail from an APO mailbox 17 years ago when a co-worker was sent one. The package was branded with Guinness and it was soft and foldable. I was a farker then.  Tempting, but I didn't snatch it - laws and decency and such
 
TheHappyCanadian
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'm still waiting for my cocoa sampler box
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I remember someone posting about never getting one and I remembered a shipping envelope I just kinda tossed on a table a couple months earlier when I came home from the bar and grabbed my mail - I had the damned towel for months and didn't know it lol
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Sass that hoopy subby; there's a frood who really knows where his towel is.
 
wegro
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Mine should be here any day now.
 
camaroash
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
#nah
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

syrynxx: Sass that hoopy subby; there's a frood who really knows where his towel is.


I must admit that I would really like to own one of these towels.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I used my federal gov't corona subsidy to buy 6 months TF.
Thanks Trudeau!
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
DO EEET
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ShiniSenko
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Did my part to drive up the price
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I have mine somewhere in my collection of stuff...
 
Katolu
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Mine was a got dam Steel Reserve towel. Just my luck.
 
darth_badger
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I was hoping to buy a new chair here.
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

TheHappyCanadian: I'm still waiting for my cocoa sampler box


Check your hot cocoa box sampler inbox please 📩
 
BlazeTrailer [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
...now with only trace urine smell.
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

