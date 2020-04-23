 Skip to content
(AM New York)   MTA achieves goal of making every subway car a poop car   (amny.com) divider line
15
maxx2112 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poor old Charlie.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Truely, there are no ruly poopers. Only unruly poopers. Pooping itself, so unruly. When ruliness is lost, only unruliness is left. And poop.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
an "emotionally disturbed male customer" with multiple facial tattoos

Gee ya think?
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mayor Bill de Blasio has denied that the subway homeless situation is "out of control."

So this is what it looks like in control? It's perfectly acceptable then?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is a surprising gap between the amount of pride NYers have for their city and their pride in keeping their public facilities clean. In fact, it almost seems like they take pride in having filthy and broken public facilities, as if it makes them more of a New Yorker to live with an unquestioning acceptance that nothing can be done to make the city nicer and more convenient for everyone.
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: There is a surprising gap between the amount of pride NYers have for their city and their pride in keeping their public facilities clean. In fact, it almost seems like they take pride in having filthy and broken public facilities, as if it makes them more of a New Yorker to live with an unquestioning acceptance that nothing can be done to make the city nicer and more convenient for everyone.


It's not pride in filthiness.  They'd rather have things clean.  But unless you have one worker for each stall in each bathroom, it's gonna be bad.  And that's a NYC quirk.
 
JerkStore [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maxx2112: Poor old Charlie.


Did he ever return?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ViolentEastCoastCity: We Ate the Necco Wafers: There is a surprising gap between the amount of pride NYers have for their city and their pride in keeping their public facilities clean. In fact, it almost seems like they take pride in having filthy and broken public facilities, as if it makes them more of a New Yorker to live with an unquestioning acceptance that nothing can be done to make the city nicer and more convenient for everyone.

It's not pride in filthiness.  They'd rather have things clean.  But unless you have one worker for each stall in each bathroom, it's gonna be bad.  And that's a NYC quirk.


I'm surprised, with the strong organized labor in the city that they couldn't have one worker for each stall.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Oreamnos
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Mock26: maxx2112: Poor old Charlie.

Did he ever return?


No, he never returned
 
Insain2
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I♥NYC!!!!

I've been to NYC but it's been a while since I was there. I loved riding the subways.......

I also have ridden the ones in Rome, London, Paris, the loop in Chicago etc....

I used to work for D.DOT in De-toilet, Michigan and all I can say is driving for them for as long as I did, no thanks to ever riding public transportation ever again.

Thanks to that type of ridership I now suffer w/PTSD.
The fights, shooting, fights over gun w/teenagers trying to take another kids $100.00 plus gym shoes, roaches, rocks thrown at the bus, shots being fired on New Year's Eve, trying to steal my watch or work bag, getting yelled at because my bus was packed & I couldn't pick up anybody else...... Etc, etc, etc.

Now I'm retired & moved outta the state, I've read about a driver dying because a passenger couldn't or wouldn't cover their mouth during the C-19 pandemic.......

Glad I flushed that 💩 20 years ago!!!!
 
firefly212 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
FTA: MTA figures show that more than 5.4 million weekday trips were taken on the subway in April 2019. Now, the agency is providing what it calls "essential service," with trains running at reduced frequency and no scheduled runs on the B, C, W and Z lines or the 42nd Street Shuttle. Riders are taking fewer than 270,000 trips a day.

So umm... 5.4 million last April... and if you're saying 270k trips a day this year... thats 8.1 million trips, and even if I take  a significant cut off of that for weekends, we're still not actually down to 5.4 million... so WTF are you trying to tell me, is ridership UP, even though they're running way fewer trains?
 
firefly212 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

firefly212: FTA: MTA figures show that more than 5.4 million weekday trips were taken on the subway in April 2019. Now, the agency is providing what it calls "essential service," with trains running at reduced frequency and no scheduled runs on the B, C, W and Z lines or the 42nd Street Shuttle. Riders are taking fewer than 270,000 trips a day.

So umm... 5.4 million last April... and if you're saying 270k trips a day this year... thats 8.1 million trips, and even if I take  a significant cut off of that for weekends, we're still not actually down to 5.4 million... so WTF are you trying to tell me, is ridership UP, even though they're running way fewer trains?


sorry, 8.1 million trips this April, compared to 5.4 million last april.
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: ViolentEastCoastCity: We Ate the Necco Wafers: There is a surprising gap between the amount of pride NYers have for their city and their pride in keeping their public facilities clean. In fact, it almost seems like they take pride in having filthy and broken public facilities, as if it makes them more of a New Yorker to live with an unquestioning acceptance that nothing can be done to make the city nicer and more convenient for everyone.

It's not pride in filthiness.  They'd rather have things clean.  But unless you have one worker for each stall in each bathroom, it's gonna be bad.  And that's a NYC quirk.

I'm surprised, with the strong organized labor in the city that they couldn't have one worker for each stall.


I lol'd.
 
