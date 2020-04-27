 Skip to content
Woman shares the secret of lowering your hospital bill by having the receipts. You won't believe what comes next
31
•       •       •

HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A huge cable bill?
 
Hoban Washburne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One weird trick....
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
america is dumb. why cant you have socialized medicine like canada? dumb morans
 
emiliogtz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He fixes the cable?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The rich get richer and the poor decide between death and debt.
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: america is dumb. why cant you have socialized medicine like canada? dumb morans


Because nobody except medical equipment suppliers would be able to make obscene profits?
 
Resin33
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But if everyone does this, it won't work.
 
thepeterd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Centipedes in her vagina? It's more likely than you think.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Calls from collection agencies?
 
TheCableGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They triple bill to see what sticks then send everything to collections when it's not paid?
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: america is dumb. why cant you have socialized medicine like canada? dumb morans


Because 19% of americans think they are the 1% and 20% of americans think they're going to be the 1% soon.

39% of americans are complete lunatics.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't believe it.
Geisinger sends you a bill with everything listed on it.They just price gouge everything on it.
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 1 hour ago  

emiliogtz: He fixes the cable?


Old joke and it was already referenced.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: america is dumb. why cant you have socialized medicine like canada? dumb morans


Because it wasn't in the constitution I guess. Then again if it had been written into the constitution they'd refuse to change it for 300 years so socialized medicine would just be free leeches and mercury like the founders had intended.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
TFA: "Hospitals are allowed to charge pretty much whatever they want..." ... they are like any other business. But businesses especially charge whatever they want when insurance is supposed to cover it. That way, you won't even complain...

You might not remember when your state required drivers and cars to be covered by insurance, and the cost of parts and labor for car repairs went up about 200% in the next three years.

The same thing happened with Obamacare.  The insurance companies don't care. They are "regulated" by state governments and administrative law, but the regulations say they are not allowed to profit more than a certain percentage (10% in my state) of the claims. That means, the more they pay, the more they profit.

/I "opted out" of Obamacare, and I still do. Come and get me, screw.
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: some_beer_drinker: america is dumb. why cant you have socialized medicine like canada? dumb morans

Because it wasn't in the constitution I guess. Then again if it had been written into the constitution they'd refuse to change it for 300 years so socialized medicine would just be free leeches and mercury like the founders had intended.


I didn't know if I should click the 'smart' or 'funny' button for this.  I pushed both. =)
 
clovercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
They don't get a bill in Europe.
 
S10Calade
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I have ASR through work. They (used) to send me a determination form EVERY time someone went to the doc. Even shiat like regular immunization... had to fill out 5 pages.
I got whiskey drunk one weekend and came unglued on their VM. HR called me in Monday and I explained my situation and the promptly called said insurance co.
HR was cool and backed off ASAP, ASR claimed they "would never do something like that" when it came to calling my work.
I basically called them out for being the scumbags they are, told them I would never fill out a determination letter again and sue if they denied a claim.
I've been living a pretty hassle free life ever since. There have been a few pop-ups here and there but most times it's over as soon as I get on the phone.
 
Isitoveryet [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
i have not come across a medical bill that didn't list what i was being charged for.

maybe the services were kind of in the works of being paid by her insurer (or denied) and that is why the price was revised... her insurer paid their share and what she then owed was her share?

either way, that shiat is expensive and something needs to be done. what if we directed subsidies for oil, gas, agriculture toward universal healthcare?
 
1funguy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

bobobolinskii: some_beer_drinker: america is dumb. why cant you have socialized medicine like canada? dumb morans

Because nobody except medical equipment suppliers would be able to make obscene profits?


Big business thrives on debt. Medicine observed this in the 1970's and have gotten as good at it as credit card companies.
You may only have to go to the hospital occasionally, but they can get a steady income from you for years.
 
oa330_man [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
They wait four years until you've forgotten about it, then review your file and send you a bill?
 
Cajnik
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: TFA: "Hospitals are allowed to charge pretty much whatever they want..." ... they are like any other business. But businesses especially charge whatever they want when insurance is supposed to cover it. That way, you won't even complain...

You might not remember when your state required drivers and cars to be covered by insurance, and the cost of parts and labor for car repairs went up about 200% in the next three years.

The same thing happened with Obamacare.  The insurance companies don't care. They are "regulated" by state governments and administrative law, but the regulations say they are not allowed to profit more than a certain percentage (10% in my state) of the claims. That means, the more they pay, the more they profit.

/I "opted out" of Obamacare, and I still do. Come and get me, screw.


I see your point that they used the opportunity to raise prices, but the system was admittedly farked before that.
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: america is dumb. why cant you have socialized medicine like canada? dumb morans


One particular candidate really wanted to, but voters and Dems were mad that he was grumpy and had wispy hair and instead voted for the senile conservative with a charismatic smile.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Their scam is to claim they have to charge you for a whole bottle of Tylenol if they give you one pill because they opened the bottle and can't use it again for other patients. Apparently they're throwing away a lot of Tylenol.

Many years ago I tore up my ankle and went to the emergency room. I got sent home with an ice pack and an ACE bandage and the bill was $1200. I don't remember the breakdown of all the costs but I do remember the ACE bandage was $95. I can buy one at walgreens for 2 bucks.
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: america is dumb. why cant you have socialized medicine like canada? dumb morans


Because progress is the antithesis of the Great American Experiment.
 
cakeman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I once got charged for a 20$ copay and realized I already had paid the bill. They better get up real early to fool this Farker.
 
orbister [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
These hospital "bills" being referred to ... what are they?
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Their scam is to claim they have to charge you for a whole bottle of Tylenol if they give you one pill because they opened the bottle and can't use it again for other patients. Apparently they're throwing away a lot of Tylenol.

Many years ago I tore up my ankle and went to the emergency room. I got sent home with an ice pack and an ACE bandage and the bill was $1200. I don't remember the breakdown of all the costs but I do remember the ACE bandage was $95. I can buy one at walgreens for 2 bucks.


Yes, because 85% of the total cost of running a hospital is fixed overhead - it's the equipment, facilities, staffing, IT, etc. Only 15% on average of the cost of care is in consumable supplies or medications.

You're not paying just for the ice and bandage, you're paying for the ability to get urgent, expert medical advice and determine you need that ice and bandage.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

orbister: These hospital "bills" being referred to ... what are they?


United States hospitals get to charge huge fees to the American working class putting them in debt and an earlier grave because they want to feel more successful than the working poor who die well before them.
These working class do not realize they are actually funding wealthier clients healthcare and they are the ones dying as inferiors.
 
vert0
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Their scam is to claim they have to charge you for a whole bottle of Tylenol if they give you one pill because they opened the bottle and can't use it again for other patients. Apparently they're throwing away a lot of Tylenol.

Many years ago I tore up my ankle and went to the emergency room. I got sent home with an ice pack and an ACE bandage and the bill was $1200. I don't remember the breakdown of all the costs but I do remember the ACE bandage was $95. I can buy one at walgreens for 2 bucks.


you hurt your ankle bad enough to go to the hospital and left without any xrays or mris?

mmmmk
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
To the rest of the civilized world "hospital bill" is something that doesn't exist.
 
