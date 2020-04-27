 Skip to content
(WJAC TV Johnstown)   "How they bitin'?" ... "Not bad. Caught a truck this morning"   (wjactv.com) divider line
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Oh my god. Does anyone know whatever happened to motivational speaker Matt Foley?
 
SBinRR [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
NOTE: The lake shown above is not the same lake referred to in this article.

Awwww.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
So, just what kind of bait does one use to catch a truck in a lake?
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I wish it were in Maine, just for the accent.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Dodo David: So, just what kind of bait does one use to catch a truck in a lake?


In a pool, it'd be chipped coping.
 
givemehamon5holdthemayo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Lackawanna  - a great name for my first wife.
 
darth_badger
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size


Suspect?
 
jtown [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Dodo David: So, just what kind of bait does one use to catch a truck in a lake?


Master.
 
Claude Aurt
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Does anybody else watch Adventures with Purpose?

Jared will get that truck out.
 
