 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WCAX Vermont)   "Officers say they found Steven Martin ... seriously wounded when they arrived at the home. He was taken to the hospital where he later died" Well. Excuuuuuuse me   (wcax.com) divider line
19
    More: Sad, Man, North Avenue, Burlington police, Additional callers, Burlington's Old North End, Burlington Police dispatch, BURLINGTON, Steven Martin  
•       •       •

1516 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Apr 2020 at 3:58 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
skyotter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/obscure?
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a Steve Martin shooting might look like:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
patowen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Arrow thru the head?

/dnrtfa
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds to me like he needed a good bleeding.
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wanted for questioning:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drtgb
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
This one was always my favorite...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rfenster
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
What_Would_Jimi_Do
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Best Fishes...
 
uncleacid [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
He was a wild and crazy guy.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

skyotter: [Fark user image 850x444]
/obscure?


Hardly.

lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

drtgb: This one was always my favorite...
[Fark user image image 640x480]


Always everyone's favorite.........
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

bucket_pup: drtgb: This one was always my favorite...
[Fark user image image 640x480]

Always everyone's favorite.........


When he stopped eating guitars?
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"Witnesses say two men left the home in a black car."

That's racist.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
He was a funky monkey.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
knobmaker
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
So, does Bernie have an alibi?
 
phishrace
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size


Who the hell is shooting at us?
 
Mr. Shabooboo [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: What a Steve Martin shooting might look like:

[Fark user image 800x562]


I was a prop comedian like you, until I took an arrow to the head...
 
crinz83
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
damn. i'm gonna miss steven martin. this is worse than when sidney caesar passed. if christopoher rock goes, i don't know what i'll do.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.