(The New York Times)   Oxford University, which was founded by Donald Trump in 1096, and named after a shoe style he also invented, takes the lead in Coronavirus vaccination trials   (nytimes.com) divider line
34
    More: News, Immune system, Rhesus Macaque, university's Jenner Institute, Macaque, Vaccination, Vaccine, single doses of the Oxford vaccine, basic needs  
•       •       •

34 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I've been walking around with a Nikon flash in my rectum since Thursday, so I'm getting a kick...
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
sounds legit
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: I've been walking around with a Nikon flash in my rectum since Thursday, so I'm getting a kick...


You have achieved inlightenment.
 
Opacity [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Found the image Trump will use at the briefing:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kabloink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's one of them foreign elite schools. Rabble rabble.
 
JohnAnnArbor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good, it's happening despite the political, stupid whining.
 
Opacity [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Opacity: Found the image Trump will use at the briefing:
[Fark user image 385x287]


crap wrong image
 
Short Victoria's War [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: I've been walking around with a Nikon flash in my rectum since Thursday, so I'm getting a kick...


ok, point your head at the model and open your mouth when I say 'click'
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In before someone mentions Trump
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JohnAnnArbor: Good, it's happening despite the political, stupid whining.


"The race is on and researchers at Oxford are doing vital, life-saving work. But races have winners and losers. If my university is the first to develop the vaccine, I'm worried that it will be used as it has been in the past, to fulfil its political, patriotic function as proof of British excellence.
The story will be clear: China, once again, has unleashed a threat to civilisation. But the best brains of the UK have saved the world.
Whilst I'm hopeful that I will be able to visit my Dad soon, this must not overshadow the key lesson of coronavirus: international cooperation saves lives. The research community knows this. Let's hope our politicians do too.
Dr Emily Cousens researches vulnerability and gender at Oxford Brookes university and teaches on the women's studies masters course at University of Oxford."

So she would rather Oxford not find a vaccine than find a vaccine and the UK get the credit? As George Orwell said no one hates the English as much as the English elite.  She'd rather people die than the UK get some credit for finding a cure.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Monkeys are back on the menu boys!
 
Cormee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bleach is much cheaper. Don't mind these clowns
 
stappawho
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't wait for his supporters to talk about how awesome the USA is for leading the race for a cure.

Oxford is just down the road form Harvard right?
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NY Times tomorrow: we deleted a previous tweet that implied that some historians claim that Donald Trump founded Oxford University in 1096.  In fact, no historians claim that Donald Trump founded Oxford University.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarnoKonrad: Monkeys are back on the menu boys!

Same as it ever was.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Dr Emily Cousens researches vulnerability and gender at Oxford Brookes university and teaches on the women's studies masters course at University of Oxford."


I found the problem.
 
SeaMan Stainz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Opacity: Opacity: Found the image Trump will use at the briefing:
[Fark user image 385x287]

crap wrong image


It still works. It's just a lot more scary/sad than funny.
 
joaquin closet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Opacity: Found the image Trump will use at the briefing:
[Fark user image image 385x287]


Not enough lift to make him pitch forward like a T. Rex.
 
WalkingSedgwick [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
In vaccine development, successful animal trials are akin to being able to walk one block while training for a marathon. They're a first step, but they're a long, long, long, long way from the finish line.

An awful lot of potential vaccines have performed wonderfully in animal trials but have bombed completely when given to humans.

Statistically speaking, 90% of all vaccine development projects fail, so this vaccine has only a 10% chance of success.
 
physt [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: sounds legit


It no injecting sunshine up your ass but it's start.
 
Shazam999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Six macaques?  Guess they know my wife.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Ethics rules, as a general principle, forbid seeking to infect human test participants with a serious disease. That means the only way to prove that a vaccine works is to inoculate people in a place where the virus is spreading naturally around them.

See, Donald Trump is doing something to directly benefit science.
 
jackandwater
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Opacity: Found the image Trump will use at the briefing:
[Fark user image image 385x287]


Can someone with a good aim throw it at him?
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

trappedspirit: In before someone mentions Trump


Too late... ;)
 
camaroash
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"Shoe style"? The "Raging coont".

/ Pull the other one.
 
cryptozoophiliac
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I am someone who accepts the science of vaccination, but I'm skeptical here because this will be a first. I hope they can find one that works across multiple strains.
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Either I'm out of the loop or subby needs to quit day drinking.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

cryptozoophiliac: I am someone who accepts the science of vaccination, but I'm skeptical here because this will be a first.


A first what?
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: I've been walking around with a Nikon flash in my rectum since Thursday, so I'm getting a kick...


Anything is a cure, if you're brave enough.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Weird Hal: Lambskincoat: I've been walking around with a Nikon flash in my rectum since Thursday, so I'm getting a kick...

You have achieved inlightenment.


A Nikon flash?  I'll wait to see what develops.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Klyukva: cryptozoophiliac: I am someone who accepts the science of vaccination, but I'm skeptical here because this will be a first.

A first what?


The first vaccine ever, obviously
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

SloppyFrenchKisser: [i.pinimg.com image 500x500]


Those damn upstarts at New College with their new fan-dangled "scales" and "sawmills".
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
This cheers me up.  I don't care who gets it first - as long as the world gets it quickly.
 
