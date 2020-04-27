 Skip to content
(LA Times) The common clay California is demanding that the governor ease restrictions (with bonus "spot the a**hole" pic)
    More: Asinine, San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles County, California, Orange County, California, Interstate 5 in California, California, Los Angeles, Los Angeles County, San Bernardino County, California  
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
But don't you DARE call them wacists.

Demetrius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"Mounting pressure"

I wish they'd show these rallies for what they are...most are a couple of dozen crazies, but if you frame the picture properly it looks like there's a crowd.
 
bdub77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
My Rights Don't End Where Your Feelings Begin

Let me tell you and your inbred cadre of fanny-pack morons: That sentence means jack sh*t to me.

You live in a society. Your right to 'do anything you farking want to' end where society begins. For example, if you attack and try to kill another person, that other person can beat your face in with a rock, and can successfully declare self-defense. If you on the other hand successfully kill that person, you can be arrested and put in a prison cell.

Also you can't keep slaves and you can't steal from me and if you intrude upon my property to kill me I most certainly will take away your right to breathe.

Feelings have fark all to do with it.
 
albuquerquehalsey
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
k.

WEST BALTIMORE HOODS DURING QUARANTINE PART 2
Youtube _-DxmoeEy_c
 
jjorsett
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Oh good, I was hoping for another thread where the employed and people of means shout insults at workers running out of money and becoming increasingly desperate.
 
wage0048
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It's the shorty under the straw hat!
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

So where are those threads?  I haven't seen any on Fark.
 
geggam
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

however... 

Covid is a part of nature... not one of those protesters is responsible for it

You have a right to not go out in scary nature to be exposed just like they have a right to do so.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Jesus tap dancing Christ people, we allow 30000 plus a year to sacrifice their lives to the highway gods. Why is this so hard?
 
kindms
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

cool you found another place to post your stupid video.

And your video shows people partying in the street. not demanding everyone open their stores because they are bored
 
demaL-demaL-yeH [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Asshoe?

Something something accusation something something confession?
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Except they will in turn go to hospitals and grocery stores and infect people at those places.  Fark the plague bearers with a rusty nail in a board.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Probably mostly 'zonies anyway
 
jjorsett
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Take a look at the wording of the headline on this one, and you might.
 
kindms
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Ya because signs saying its chinas fault and I need a haircut scream desperation.
 
brizzle365
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I spotted the A-hole, it was the paywall the whole time! This is fark more and more lately.

djfitz
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Does this look like a group of people you should believe about anything? Particularly involving science. Or remembering a single fact correctly.

I would accuse these people of being traitorous morons deliberately trying to get fellow Americans killed. But they appear to be stupider than the traitorous morons coming up with lies and deceit to dupe the American public in service of the 1%-ers.

Counterpoint: Is this any worse than the Jim Crow era?
Discuss.
 
sirgrim
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Just don't ask about their city walls.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
10,000 Americans dead of corona virus in the last five days.

Let these assholes go out and get themselves killed.  I'm tired of their whining.
 
Mr. Shabooboo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Based on the pictorial evidence,I doesn't appear that those people have been missing meals...

The only "desperate" thing these people are, is desperately ignorant and mouthy. They are being
whipped up by other right wing nutjobs and tin foil hat makers into thinking this is somehow about
them specifically.As if the virus cares what political crap you believe or your religious asshattery..
 
Terrapin Bound [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

I have a solution for that.
 
djfitz
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

The racist signs make this rally appear to be some kind of guerilla comedy satire of conservative morons. But sadly it appears not.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 1 minute ago  
These jags aren't even representative of the common clay. They're just the section of the population that also thinks they've been personally contacted by a Nigerian prince.
 
albuquerquehalsey
‘’ less than a minute ago  

https://www.fark.com/hlsearch?qq=beac​h​es&undefined=Go&is_using_js=1
 
casual disregard
‘’ less than a minute ago  

I was mainly trying to figure out what feelings had to do with it.

I believe in science. Not really operating on feelings here. At all.

If anything the angry protestors are exclusively expressing their feelings. So....my rights to emergency preparation and execution based upon science don't end where their feelings begin.

/qed?
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

I'm running out of money, I didn't get the $1200, and yet here I am, mad that people that are doing this shiat are the ones causing this to last that much longer because they keep unflattening the curve. I barely go out, I keep masked, and I am not begging for shiat to be reopened because I don't feel like catching a disease that you don't even know you're catching, only to find out after I've shared it with family and friends. So please, keep making generalizations and earning your Farky troll color....
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Its funny, but there's something in common among all the people featured in this too.  So I went and googled the video just to get an idea of where its being posted the most:  4chan's notoriously nazi-infested /pol tab.
 
