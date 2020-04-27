 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   That 3 month old child might be a little too drunk .... what do, what do? Cocaine, of course   (apnews.com) divider line
31
    More: Dumbass, North Carolina, Blood alcohol content, Winston-Salem, North Carolina, WINSTON-SALEM, 3-month-old child cocaine, Ronnie Keith Johnson, child abuse, Arrest warrant  
•       •       •

902 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Apr 2020 at 2:28 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



31 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What on earf made him think baby needed a shot of whiskey and a line of coke? The kid doesn't even have a job.
 
The Goddamn Batman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe he's just trying to raise the next Stevie Ray Vaughan.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Grandpa Gave My Toddler A Farking Snowcone", sung to "Grandma Got Run Over By a Reindeer", should be popular in clubs shortly.
 
Heamer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
One bourbon, one scotch, one breastmilk 
 
Devo
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Mr Show Ronnie Dobbs
Youtube h8wk7bqXX1I


Ronnie?
 
Short Victoria's War [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Well, I don't know how my doing a line of cocaine will help that baby, but OK.
 
probesport [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
ibhuluimcom-a.akamaihd.netView Full Size
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Gramps apparently really wanted grandbaby to take a nap.
 
RainDawg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Rookie move. Under a year old it's nothing harder than weed and caffeine.
 
bigdanc
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
a 3 year old on cocaine?  I feel bad for the parents
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
You don't want the little feller doin' dry rips now, do ya?
 
probesport [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Heamer: ♫One bourbon, one scotch, one breastmilk ♫


You're kinda funny.
 
Turnip_the_radio
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The kid did a rail and was all "Play some Raffi!! Play some Kidz Bop! Something!!!"
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
He's just a traditionalist...
howtobeadad.comView Full Size
 
bluewave69 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
cocaine get passed by tit juice btw so she might just have fed him the tit.

think all those cocaine addicted young strippers stop their habit just because they're breastfeeding ??
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
How much alcohol, exactly, is needed to get a three-month-old to .17 BAC? Cause whiskey on the gums used to be a common treatment for fussy babies, if my grandmother was telling the truth.

No idea why the baby needed a bump, though. That seems...ill-advised.
 
jgilb
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Was someone watching the movie "Flight" prior to the incident ?
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I wish I had enough money to waste cocaine.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Today I learned that there is a legal alcohol limit for a 3mo.
 
probesport [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

bigdanc: a 3 year old on cocaine?  I feel bad for the parents


Maybe the kid has his own income?
 
Russ1642 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Authorities said the child tested positive for cocaine and had a blood alcohol level of 0.17% - about two times the legal limit in North Carolina.

Today I learned that North Carolina law specifies a resonable amount of alcohol a child can consume.
 
Insain2
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Boy that beats a so-called friend of mine who says his ole man used to put beer in his bottle...... NEVER hurt him at tall....as he stagers over to the fridge for another beer/drink.....yeah his liver is shot to he!! & he's in his late 60's never held a job long enough to get past Food stamps & SSI check for $560.00 give or take.....

So yeah add another one to the pile of worth-less........

My Mom put whisky on my gums when I was teething, but it was cheaper than the stuff on the market today but then again I don't drink & I worked till retirement age & 30 years at the same job too...... Environment vs Azzhatz parents......
 
probesport [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size
 
pueblonative
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Authorities said the child tested positive for cocaine and had a blood alcohol level of 0.17% - about two times the legal limit in North Carolina.

Today I learned that North Carolina law specifies a resonable amount of alcohol a child can consume.


Just below the point where you think Duke rocks.
 
Spirit Hammer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Authorities said the child tested positive for cocaine and had a blood alcohol level of 0.17% - about two times the legal limit in North Carolina

Forgive me for being pedantic, but I think the legal limit for a 3 month old is something like 0%
 
probesport [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Spirit Hammer: Authorities said the child tested positive for cocaine and had a blood alcohol level of 0.17% - about two times the legal limit in North Carolina

Forgive me for being pedantic, but I think the legal limit for a 3 month old is something like 0%


I think we should be more concerned about a 3 month old driving at all, regardless of BAC.
 
Spirit Hammer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Spirit Hammer: Authorities said the child tested positive for cocaine and had a blood alcohol level of 0.17% - about two times the legal limit in North Carolina

Forgive me for being pedantic, but I think the legal limit for a 3 month old is something like 0%


And while I'm on the subject; It always irritates me when articles quote the "legal limit". That's the BAC to operate a vehicle. AFAIK, there is no "legal limit" to how much you are allowed to drink in your own house.
 
Russ1642 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

probesport: Spirit Hammer: Authorities said the child tested positive for cocaine and had a blood alcohol level of 0.17% - about two times the legal limit in North Carolina

Forgive me for being pedantic, but I think the legal limit for a 3 month old is something like 0%

I think we should be more concerned about a 3 month old driving at all, regardless of BAC.


Nobody mentioned driving except you.
 
probesport [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Russ1642: probesport: Spirit Hammer: Authorities said the child tested positive for cocaine and had a blood alcohol level of 0.17% - about two times the legal limit in North Carolina

Forgive me for being pedantic, but I think the legal limit for a 3 month old is something like 0%

I think we should be more concerned about a 3 month old driving at all, regardless of BAC.

Nobody mentioned driving except you.


What other legal limit would this be referring to?
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

bluewave69: cocaine get passed by tit juice btw so she might just have fed him the tit.

think all those cocaine addicted young strippers stop their habit just because they're breastfeeding ??


If the 60-year-old granddad is a lactating stripper, it would certainly go a long way to realizing that's how it is in that family...
 
probesport [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: bluewave69: cocaine get passed by tit juice btw so she might just have fed him the tit.

think all those cocaine addicted young strippers stop their habit just because they're breastfeeding ??

If the 60-year-old granddad is a lactating stripper, it would certainly go a long way to realizing that's how it is in that family...


cdn.collider.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.