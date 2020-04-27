 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Disney is trying to claim that a T&C they just uploaded onto their own website gives them ownership of tweets containing #MayThe4th   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Commander Lysdexic
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Hah. No.
 
Heamer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
May the Force be with you*

*terms and conditions may apply
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
O thats going to end badly
 
whats updog
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Disney sucks

/he screams into the void...
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Just how many times can one tag a goatse post with #MayThe4th I wonder
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Pretty sure Star Wars day existed before the Mouse bought Lucasfilm.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I prefer May 25th, personally.

I wonder which faceless media conglomerate owns the conversation around that IP?
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
That hashtag is going to be wretched hive of scum and villainy
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Not sure what the hell Disney is thinking here, because if you post on Twitter, the terms of use that apply are Twitter's, not Disney.

Lawyers are gonna have a field day laughing at this.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
#MayTheFource now trending
 
guestguy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Did Twatter agree to this?

Seems like Twatter already owns your twats
 
phrawgh [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
By replying to this post, you agree to my use of the message and your account name in all media and my terms of use, whatever I decide they are.

#MayThe4th
 
DrunkenGator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

derpes_simplex: Just how many times can one tag a goatse post with #MayThe4th I wonder


Pretty much my initial thought when I saw that.
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Now that's chutzpah.  Walt Disney would not approve.

/Walt hated the Jooos, you know
 
Billy Liar
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Sorry, I can't abide the taunting of people who lisp.
 
Catlenfell
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The House of Mouse legal department can tongue my bung.
#Maythe4th
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Original: Original Tweet:


Post kiddie porn under that hashtag.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I just checked and the hashtag is officially polluted. Nice work everyone.

Be safe, don't get captured.
 
